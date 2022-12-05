ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Food City Flashback: Hazard beats Perry Central in overtime thriller

(WYMT) - We take a look back on the 2014 Mountain Classic where Hazard beat Perry Central in overtime. The Perry Central Commodores came into the 2014 Mountian Classic as defending champions. Perry Central made it to the title game by beating Bell County and Lawrence County. Hazard had a...
High School Scoreboard - December 7, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High school basketball is here, with mountain teams participating in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic and more. Perry Central 78, Betsy Layne 67 (WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic) Harlan County 63, Knott Central 40 (WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic) Buckhorn 98, Cordia...
HAZARD, KY
DQ Roundball Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats look to take the next step in 2022-23. Inconsistent play led to a 16-10 record last season and an early exit in the 59th District Tournament, but this team has plenty to look forward to. ”I think it was a big...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Kentucky Opry Christmas Show returns to the MAC for 2022

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas time is coming and a yearly tradition is on its way back to the mountains starting this weekend. On Saturday night, the 2022 season for Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas will kick off at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg. The opening...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Deck the halls for Eula Hall: Christmas on the Creek is on the calendar

GRETHEL, Ky. (WYMT) -Eula Hall was dedicated to wrapping her community in love. Sometimes, that came in the form of wrapping Christmas gifts for the kids in need. “She was able to score shoes for her, the people in our community and our patients here at the clinic,” said April Herald. “And then, the following year, she was able to get toys for the children.”
GRETHEL, KY
Hundreds of kids across three states receive Christmas gifts thanks to ROHO

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of children from Southeastern Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were impacted by one charitable organization this holiday season. “Our only mission is to take low-income children Christmas shopping,” said ROHO Shopping Spree Chairman Alex Cook. “We’re in 27 schools, four counties and three states....
LEE COUNTY, VA
First responders donate gift cards to all schools in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in one Eastern Kentucky county will benefit from a generous donation from their local first responders. On Wednesday, the Pikeville First Responders group, which includes Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire and Pikeville 911 Dispatch, gave a $500 Walmart gift card to all 21 schools in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
EKY business matches food donation for KSP Cram the Cruiser event

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Customers at Longs Pic Pac in Bell County helped cram Kentucky State Police (KSP) cruisers on Sunday. Trooper Shane Jacobs with Post 10 Harlan said customers purchased $1,500 worth of food. He said officials with the store matched the total, making it $3,000 worth of donated food.
BELL COUNTY, KY

