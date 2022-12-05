Read full article on original website
Food City Flashback: Hazard beats Perry Central in overtime thriller
(WYMT) - We take a look back on the 2014 Mountain Classic where Hazard beat Perry Central in overtime. The Perry Central Commodores came into the 2014 Mountian Classic as defending champions. Perry Central made it to the title game by beating Bell County and Lawrence County. Hazard had a...
Harlan outlasts Hazard to move on in WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The nightcap between the Harlan Green Dragons and the Hazard Bulldogs rounds out night two of the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH. It was Harlan hot out of the gate, scoring...
High School Scoreboard - December 7, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High school basketball is here, with mountain teams participating in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic and more. Perry Central 78, Betsy Layne 67 (WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic) Harlan County 63, Knott Central 40 (WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic) Buckhorn 98, Cordia...
Breathitt County wins a slugfest to head to boys semis at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Bobcats and the Martin County Cardinals tipped off night two of the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky Farm Bureau agents and sponsored by ARH. Martin County got the scoring started, quickly getting out to a...
Food City Flashback: Blair Green makes Mountain Classic History twice
(WYMT) - Before Blair Green was a Kentucky Wildcat, she was making waves in the Mountian Classic. In January 2017, Green and the Harlan County Lady Black Bears came into the Mountian Classic looking for their first title. In the championship game against North Laurel, Green set a Mountain Classic...
Jackson County girls outlast Perry Central 54-47 in first game of 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The girls tournament is underway at the 36th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH. Game one saw the Jackson County Lady Generals square off against the Perry County Lady Commodores. Perry Central came out of the...
DQ Roundball Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats look to take the next step in 2022-23. Inconsistent play led to a 16-10 record last season and an early exit in the 59th District Tournament, but this team has plenty to look forward to. ”I think it was a big...
Girls’ basketball notebook: Lady Bears crush Clay Co.; Lady Dragons fall to Knox Central
Six Harlan County players scored at least seven points or better on Saturday as the Lady Bears routed home-standing Clay County 63-33. Senior guard Taytum Griffin poured in 16 points, including her five of five from the field. Junior point guard Ella Karat scored 11. The Lady Bears also got...
Kentucky Opry Christmas Show returns to the MAC for 2022
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas time is coming and a yearly tradition is on its way back to the mountains starting this weekend. On Saturday night, the 2022 season for Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas will kick off at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg. The opening...
Deck the halls for Eula Hall: Christmas on the Creek is on the calendar
GRETHEL, Ky. (WYMT) -Eula Hall was dedicated to wrapping her community in love. Sometimes, that came in the form of wrapping Christmas gifts for the kids in need. “She was able to score shoes for her, the people in our community and our patients here at the clinic,” said April Herald. “And then, the following year, she was able to get toys for the children.”
Kentucky State Police’s annual ‘Shop With a Trooper’ event kicks off this week
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - This week, hundreds of kids across Kentucky will not have to wonder if they will have gifts under the Christmas tree thanks to the Shop with a Trooper program. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers across the Commonwealth will take underprivileged kids Christmas shopping. On Wednesday, troopers...
WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Committee awards more than 100 student scholarships
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Food City Mountain Classic is underway, highlighting athletes on the court and academics in the classroom. The committee’s scholarship awards program was hosted at the Mountain Arts Center Tuesday, inviting 106 students to the stage to accept $1,000 scholarships to be used for continuing their educations.
Rain or Shine: City of Whitesburg to host ‘Miracle on Main Street’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Whitesburg is hosting its Miracle on Main Street on Friday. It kicks off with The Mistletoe Market where local vendors will line Main Street or set up inside some of the businesses downtown. The market is from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The...
Sports photographer captures ‘beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ’
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Boyle County High School took home another state championship in football Friday night with a win over Corbin High School. However, it’s what happened after the game that is blowing up on social media. While most of the players were celebrating, one player is...
Hundreds of kids across three states receive Christmas gifts thanks to ROHO
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of children from Southeastern Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were impacted by one charitable organization this holiday season. “Our only mission is to take low-income children Christmas shopping,” said ROHO Shopping Spree Chairman Alex Cook. “We’re in 27 schools, four counties and three states....
Back to back flooding causes Breathitt County woman to not have a home two holiday seasons in a row
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season will the second year Deborah Hansford will be spending Christmas without her home. “I will still be living at my daughters house and having Christmas with her and family,” she said. In March of 2021, water rose nearly three feet in...
First responders donate gift cards to all schools in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in one Eastern Kentucky county will benefit from a generous donation from their local first responders. On Wednesday, the Pikeville First Responders group, which includes Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire and Pikeville 911 Dispatch, gave a $500 Walmart gift card to all 21 schools in Pike County.
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?
Is ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?…. Lawrence County’s ‘American Idol’ Winner Season 20 Noah Thompson has had a big impact on our small rural community. Now Noah may be moving on to follow his dream to Nashville where most of the music genre is made.
Floyd County family nearing return to homes following July flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July, flooding rocked much of Eastern Kentucky, including the Wayland area of Floyd County. The Caudill family is one of many families in the area whose homes were damaged by the floods. In May, the family also lost their patriarch, Phillip Caudill, who died...
EKY business matches food donation for KSP Cram the Cruiser event
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Customers at Longs Pic Pac in Bell County helped cram Kentucky State Police (KSP) cruisers on Sunday. Trooper Shane Jacobs with Post 10 Harlan said customers purchased $1,500 worth of food. He said officials with the store matched the total, making it $3,000 worth of donated food.
