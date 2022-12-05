MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit is bringing holiday joy to kids in need. The United Way of Marquette County and Yoopers United teamed up with NMU students to put up three Giving Trees around Marquette. The trees have gift tags with Christmas lists from about 50 kids from low-income families. Folks can take a gift tag, purchase the items on it and return the tag with the gifts to the tree.

