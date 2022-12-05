Read full article on original website
WLUC
Love on Local launches Holiday Gift Card Campaign
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) is encouraging Marquette residents to shop this holiday season locally. Love on Local is a gift card program that promotes shopping at any local small businesses in Marquette County. Love on Local is also holding a Holiday Gift Card Campaign. To participate, purchase five gift cards from any local Marquette County shop. Then, email proof of purchase to Love on Local (loveonlocal@marquette.org) with one sentence about why you love shopping locally to be entered to win a $75 gift card.
WLUC
Heart Healthy tips for the holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - RN Joe Ackerman, from UPHS-Marquette, explained the best way to not overindulge this holiday season is to focus on eating in moderation. Ackerman added it is important to find a way to reduce your stress, whether that be working out, reading or listening to music.
WLUC
City of Kingsford lights up the holiday spirit
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Kingsford hosted its tree lighting ceremony for the first time since 2019. Kingsford Public Safety escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus to Kingsford City Hall, where choir students from Breitung Township Schools serenaded a crowd of more than 200 people with holiday music. “I...
WLUC
NMU hosts Holiday Masquerade Ball fundraiser for new non-profit group
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics, or FAN, joined the Northern Michigan University Student Leader Fellowship Program (SLFP) for a Holiday Masquerade ball Wednesday evening. FAN works to provide help to those struggling with addiction and families impacted by addiction in Marquette County. “One of FAN’s big goals is...
WLUC
Make a 3-ingredient, all-natural sugar scrub and room spray
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can have softer skin with just three ingredients. Tiffany Myers sells a line of sugar scrubs, hand soaps, room sprays, and other bathroom products at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique under the name Tiff’s Spoiled by Oils. Around the start of the new...
WLUC
Florence County couple lights up the holiday spirit
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A Florence County home looks to provide a fun activity during the holiday season. A Christmas light show is open for anyone to see. Tucked right off US-2 in Florence County is a colorful Christmas display. This is the third year Jennifer Joki and her husband have shown off their holiday spirit in Florence County.
WLUC
Salvation Army picks up cans from Sandy Knoll Elementary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers with The Salvation Army picked up Sandy Knoll Elementary School’s food collections for the TV6 Canathon on Wednesday. Since early November, students have been working hard on posters and other promotional efforts to bring in as many donations as possible. Student Digital Advertiser Ivan Proctor explains what his role entails.
WLUC
Marquette jewelry store donates over $3000 to UP nonprofits
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. jewelry store is giving away over $3000 this month. Jandrons Fine Jewelry is giving $100 to a Marquette County nonprofit every day in December. Folks can stop in to drop the name of a nonprofit in a box and every night the jewelry store draws a winner. UPAWS, St. Vincent De Paul and the Care Clinic are among the nonprofits that have already won this year.
WLUC
Eat cookies, swap plants, drink drinks, and be merry
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United States has chosen its favorite Christmas movie. 80% of the U.S. says National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is the best holiday movie. Though, Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon say that some of the movies on the list aren’t technically Christmas seasonal.
WLUC
Yoopers United benefits low-income kids with Giving Trees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit is bringing holiday joy to kids in need. The United Way of Marquette County and Yoopers United teamed up with NMU students to put up three Giving Trees around Marquette. The trees have gift tags with Christmas lists from about 50 kids from low-income families. Folks can take a gift tag, purchase the items on it and return the tag with the gifts to the tree.
WLUC
UP governments spend more money on road salt
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local governments are dealing with the rising cost of salt for winter roads. Salt is an essential ingredient to help make our roads safer for winter travel. Roads will require more salt throughout the season. Marquette Public Works Director Scott Cambensy said the price of salt...
WLUC
The Lakeview Chorus performs Christmas carols on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today is feeling the holiday spirit at Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee. It kicked off its holiday music series with the Lakeview Chorus. But first... stories of the day. The TV6 Canathon is wrapping up tonight on TV6 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature...
WLUC
Holiday Lasers return to the Lower Harbor Ore Dock
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lower Harbor Ore Dock will, once again, be up in lights. Travel Marquette and Fresh Coast Light Lab bring old and new together with their Holiday Laser display. Characters like Santa, reindeer and snowmen will continue to be displayed along the side of the Ore...
WLUC
Rare Earth Goods and Cafe preparing for new ownership
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular cafe and boutique in Ishpeming are reducing inventory as it prepares to change owners. ‘Rare Earth Goods and Cafe’ in downtown Ishpeming has been a staple in the community for the last 11 years. Owner Pam Perkins is selling the front end of the store to Snow Belt Development.
WLUC
Marquette youth theater raises money for production
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth Theatre (SAYT) in Marquette is collecting cans and bottles for future shows. Fundraising like this will help put on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in the spring. The SAYT says it’s a nonprofit, so it counts on donors. It...
WLUC
The Nutcracker Ballet meets A Charlie Brown Christmas for ‘A Holiday Double Feature’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two beloved, and iconic, Christmastime productions are hitting the stage back-to-back at NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre. A Holiday Double Feature will present popular excerpts from The Nutcracker Ballet in act I, followed by a 30-minute production of A Charlie Brown Christmas. During the intermission, you’re...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University art students hold holiday pop-up shop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University art students had the opportunity to sell their artwork at the Ore Dock Brewing Company on Monday night, as the Marquette business played host to a holiday art pop-up shop. Prints, paintings, posters and jewelry made up the vast array of art varieties.
WLUC
Ishpeming wins 2022 Blood Fight
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming has officially won the 2022 Blood Fight. Negaunee and Ishpeming each held blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints. This year, Negaunee collected 36 pints, and Ishpeming collected 44 pints.
WLUC
Vista Theater hopes to reopen one day
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater in Negaunee has been a big part of the community since its first production in 1975. After the roof collapsed in 2020, the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) has been working hard to restore the building. The PAAC said after accepting grants, it...
WLUC
Woodland Elementary ‘Student Leadership Team’ gets involved with TV6 Canathon
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - As the 2022 TV6 Canathon wraps up this week, 4th-grade students at a Dickinson County Elementary school have gotten involved. Woodland Elementary’s “Student Leadership Team” (SLT) has sixteen 4th graders, including Mable Irish and Dace Mollick. This is the first year for the leadership team.
