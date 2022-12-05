ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geisinger is offering free culinary medicine classes

Geisinger will be offering free in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes for those looking to improve their health and nutrition. Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet. Free of...
SELINSGROVE, PA
Newswatch 16

New studio in Lewisburg aims to reduce pain and stress

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Ben Schneider has been interested in cold plunging for years and would do so by filling his bathtub with ice water. "It's phenomenal for mood. People who suffer from anxiety or any type of seasonal depression, panic, anything like that, the cold water is incredibly powerful," Schneider said.
LEWISBURG, PA
wkok.com

Single Mother of Four Welcomes Help from Here. For Good.

A single Sunbury mother of four is grateful that the Here. For Good. Campaign is helping out her family this year. Crystal Barann said the Salvation Army-administered program is helping her put presents under the tree for the children, ages four through 10. “Yeah, I’ve been without a job since...
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Columbia County farm is reindeer ready

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rainy and muddy day at Spruce Run Farm near Millville, but the reindeer there didn't seem to mind. They were resting up before their next adventure. "This is the busy season. Almost every weekend is completely full. We're out on the road...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Stolen holiday decorations returned in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lycoming County say they recovered dozens of stolen holiday decorations and the department is in the process of returning many of them to their rightful owners. It’s the holiday season but instead of giving, several holiday decorations were stolen from homes in Lycoming County. One home has a […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

CMHS student triumphs in Stock Market Challenge

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Brighter Financial Futures (dba PennCFL) is proud to announce that Pierce Long was the winner of its Woodland Bank Early Fall Stock Market Challenge state competition. Pierce is a junior at Central Mountain High School and worked under the leadership of teacher Charles Nardi. The competitions...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Bridge renamed in honor of veterans

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A bridge in Wyoming County has been renamed to honor local veterans and first responders. The bridge over the Susquehanna River on Route 29 has been renamed "Wyoming county veteran and first responder bridge of valor." Both veterans and first responders from across the area came...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case

WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTAJ

A Wawa could be coming to Centre County as soon as 2025

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A gas station that first opened in the Philadelphia area that is known for its hoagies is looking to bring its footprint to Centre County. Wawa, who wants to expand its locations, could be coming to Happy Valley as soon as 2025, spokesperson Lori Bruce said in an email to WTAJ […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire guts home in Luzerne County

HUNTINGTON MILLS, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Monday morning. It started around 10 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township, near Huntington Mills. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. This is the same property Newswatch 16 was at earlier...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Check it out with Chelsea: Night in Lights 5k

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — For the first time, runners and walkers were invited to experience Stone Hedge's Festival of Lights display on foot. It was all to benefit the Triton Hose Company. Check out the video above to get a look inside the race with Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
aahsmountainecho.com

FLC to visit Christkindl market

On Dec. 9 the Foreign Language Club will be taking a field trip. The students will be pairing up with the German classes to attend the Christkindl market in Mifflinburg PA. Buses are intended to depart the school at 9:00 a.m. at the planetarium doors and return around 4:00 p.m.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Retired nurse to lead Hazleton Area School Board

Ellen McBride was elected unanimously as president of Hazleton Area School Board on Monday. A former school nurse, McBride won a seat on the board in 2019 and takes the presidency while three school building projects are underway. The district is opening a center for its cyber school in Laurel...
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Yuengling Mansion holds Christkindlmarkt

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Decorating for the holidays can be quite an undertaking. That’s an understatement for a local historical mansion. It took things to the next level with an annual holiday event. Handmade gifts-a-plenty filled the Christkindlmarkt at the historic Yuengling Mansion, but it was not elves who did all the work. More […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

