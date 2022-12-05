Read full article on original website
Holiday celebration kicks off the holiday season in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — What a night to ring in the holiday season. Hazleton threw its holiday celebration complete with food trucks and a holiday vendor market. About 200 people showed up for the Christmas tree lighting in front of city hall. "Oh, it's wonderful, great to see everybody get...
Geisinger is offering free culinary medicine classes
Geisinger will be offering free in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes for those looking to improve their health and nutrition. Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet. Free of...
New studio in Lewisburg aims to reduce pain and stress
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Ben Schneider has been interested in cold plunging for years and would do so by filling his bathtub with ice water. "It's phenomenal for mood. People who suffer from anxiety or any type of seasonal depression, panic, anything like that, the cold water is incredibly powerful," Schneider said.
wkok.com
Single Mother of Four Welcomes Help from Here. For Good.
A single Sunbury mother of four is grateful that the Here. For Good. Campaign is helping out her family this year. Crystal Barann said the Salvation Army-administered program is helping her put presents under the tree for the children, ages four through 10. “Yeah, I’ve been without a job since...
Columbia County farm is reindeer ready
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rainy and muddy day at Spruce Run Farm near Millville, but the reindeer there didn't seem to mind. They were resting up before their next adventure. "This is the busy season. Almost every weekend is completely full. We're out on the road...
Stolen holiday decorations returned in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lycoming County say they recovered dozens of stolen holiday decorations and the department is in the process of returning many of them to their rightful owners. It’s the holiday season but instead of giving, several holiday decorations were stolen from homes in Lycoming County. One home has a […]
therecord-online.com
CMHS student triumphs in Stock Market Challenge
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Brighter Financial Futures (dba PennCFL) is proud to announce that Pierce Long was the winner of its Woodland Bank Early Fall Stock Market Challenge state competition. Pierce is a junior at Central Mountain High School and worked under the leadership of teacher Charles Nardi. The competitions...
Bridge renamed in honor of veterans
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A bridge in Wyoming County has been renamed to honor local veterans and first responders. The bridge over the Susquehanna River on Route 29 has been renamed "Wyoming county veteran and first responder bridge of valor." Both veterans and first responders from across the area came...
Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case
WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
A Wawa could be coming to Centre County as soon as 2025
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A gas station that first opened in the Philadelphia area that is known for its hoagies is looking to bring its footprint to Centre County. Wawa, who wants to expand its locations, could be coming to Happy Valley as soon as 2025, spokesperson Lori Bruce said in an email to WTAJ […]
Fire guts home in Luzerne County
HUNTINGTON MILLS, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Monday morning. It started around 10 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township, near Huntington Mills. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. This is the same property Newswatch 16 was at earlier...
Check it out with Chelsea: Night in Lights 5k
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — For the first time, runners and walkers were invited to experience Stone Hedge's Festival of Lights display on foot. It was all to benefit the Triton Hose Company. Check out the video above to get a look inside the race with Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub.
aahsmountainecho.com
FLC to visit Christkindl market
On Dec. 9 the Foreign Language Club will be taking a field trip. The students will be pairing up with the German classes to attend the Christkindl market in Mifflinburg PA. Buses are intended to depart the school at 9:00 a.m. at the planetarium doors and return around 4:00 p.m.
Dauphin County man settles lawsuit against Williamsport cop for $50K
WILLIAMSPORT-A Steelton man who said he was harassed, handcuffed and never charged has settled for $50,000 a federal civil suit against a Williamsport police officer. The settlement with Keith Anderson was reached through a mediator without the defendant, Officer Clinton J. Gardner, admitting liability. Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. will...
Hershey says its first bilingual plant in Hazleton and ‘Say Hola’ initiative have been a success
The Hershey Company said today that its first bilingual manufacturing plant in the United States in Hazleton “seamlessly integrates both Spanish and English-speaking employees.”. Hershey said its “Say Hola” initiative has been in place for a year and has allowed it to hire “a more experienced workforce, improved retention...
Sendoff for two firefighters killed in Schuylkill County house fire
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Three people are dead after a house fire in Schuylkill County Wednesday night. Two of them are firefighters. Early Thursday morning outside St. Luke's Miners Campus in Coaldale, fire companies from around the area showed up for a send-off for those two firefighters. They are...
WOLF
6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced the singers who will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. Six-year-old Mia Bixler, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes in the 2023...
School bus company joins civil suit
WILKES-BARRE — A school bus company approved to operate their hub in a residential area of Hanover Township filed notice to join a civil
WFMZ-TV Online
Retired nurse to lead Hazleton Area School Board
Ellen McBride was elected unanimously as president of Hazleton Area School Board on Monday. A former school nurse, McBride won a seat on the board in 2019 and takes the presidency while three school building projects are underway. The district is opening a center for its cyber school in Laurel...
Yuengling Mansion holds Christkindlmarkt
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Decorating for the holidays can be quite an undertaking. That’s an understatement for a local historical mansion. It took things to the next level with an annual holiday event. Handmade gifts-a-plenty filled the Christkindlmarkt at the historic Yuengling Mansion, but it was not elves who did all the work. More […]
