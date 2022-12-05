Geisinger will be offering free in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes for those looking to improve their health and nutrition. Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet. Free of...

SELINSGROVE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO