Asheville Homeless Coalition considers why some don't utilize available shelters

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Asheville Homeless Coalition had a meeting regarding the question of how they do sheltering. Kevin Mahoney, the coalition's co-chair, explained there are currently two shelters sponsored by ABCCM: Transformation Village for women and children and Veterans Restoration Headquarters for men.
BunCo Detention Officer Fired, Earthquake in Laurel Park, WCU Hikes Tuition

Federal Grant To Help Asheville Airport Terminal Expansion. (Asheville, NC) -- A federal grant is going to help the Asheville Regional Airport expand. Senator Thom Tillis announced Wednesday that the airport authority will receive four-point-three-million-dollars from the FAA to support a terminal expansion and improvement. Groundbreaking is set for this spring, with a completion date expected in four-to-five years. The vice president for marketing at the airport says they're seeing record growth again this year.
Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina’s governor following his arrest and indictment. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/governor-suspends-pickens-city-council-member-after-arrest/. Governor suspends Pickens city council member after …. PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South...
Getting sheriffs to obey the law

What does one do about a sheriff who refuses to obey the law? Answer: Sue him as many times as it takes. Although North Carolina pistol purchase permits (PPPs) and concealed handgun permits (CHPs) are being issued on a timely basis in ninety-eight counties, two urban sheriffs insist on flouting the law.
Mission Offers ‘COVID Immunity’ Defense in Response to Malpractice Suit

[This article appeared Dec. 5 in Smoky Mountain News and is republished with permission.]. Hospital Corporation of America and Asheville’s Mission Hospital have responded to a lawsuit filed by a Canton woman that claims their negligence led to life-threatening complications during the birth of her son. The suit, initially...
FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy plant

FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy …. FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy plant. DHEC, Prisma Health collaborate on drive-thru COVID-19, …. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Prisma Health are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots in...
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
Earthquake reported in North Carolina near Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit the Hendersonville, NC, area on Wednesday night. Officials said the earthquake happened around 2.6 miles southwest of Hendersonville at 10:23 p.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of about...
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
New bill seeks to make SC school meals free for all students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Students in South Carolina could soon see free breakfast and lunch if a proposed bill is approved in the upcoming legislative session. As of July 1, schools were back to the pre-pandemic systems of families applying to see if they qualify for free meals at school based on income.
