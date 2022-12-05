Read full article on original website
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North Carolina
Brevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the "Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement" in America
Pinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina's First Michelin Star
Asheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13
Asheville, NC
WLOS.com
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
WLOS.com
Reporter Keith Eldridge describes having no power for days after NC substation shootings
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (KOMO) — Former KOMO News reporter Keith Eldridge recently relocated from western Washington to North Carolina. He was one of the thousands of residents without power for days following an attack at two North Carolina power substations. Duke Energy on Wednesday said it has repaired all...
Other states reporting power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
WLOS.com
Asheville Homeless Coalition considers why some don't utilize available shelters
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Asheville Homeless Coalition had a meeting regarding the question of how they do sheltering. Kevin Mahoney, the coalition's co-chair, explained there are currently two shelters sponsored by ABCCM: Transformation Village for women and children and Veterans Restoration Headquarters for men.
iheart.com
BunCo Detention Officer Fired, Earthquake in Laurel Park, WCU Hikes Tuition
Federal Grant To Help Asheville Airport Terminal Expansion. (Asheville, NC) -- A federal grant is going to help the Asheville Regional Airport expand. Senator Thom Tillis announced Wednesday that the airport authority will receive four-point-three-million-dollars from the FAA to support a terminal expansion and improvement. Groundbreaking is set for this spring, with a completion date expected in four-to-five years. The vice president for marketing at the airport says they're seeing record growth again this year.
wspa.com
Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest
PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina’s governor following his arrest and indictment. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/governor-suspends-pickens-city-council-member-after-arrest/. Governor suspends Pickens city council member after …. PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South...
carolinajournal.com
Getting sheriffs to obey the law
What does one do about a sheriff who refuses to obey the law? Answer: Sue him as many times as it takes. Although North Carolina pistol purchase permits (PPPs) and concealed handgun permits (CHPs) are being issued on a timely basis in ninety-eight counties, two urban sheriffs insist on flouting the law.
WLOS.com
Asheville Fire Department receives Class 1 designation, now in top 1% of US departments
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville Fire Department received a significant designation Wednesday, Dec. 7 that could affect homeowners. The fire department, which was already designated a Class 2 department, now joins an elite group made of fewer than 0.05% (one-half of one percent) of all fire departments in the United States.
avlwatchdog.org
Mission Offers ‘COVID Immunity’ Defense in Response to Malpractice Suit
[This article appeared Dec. 5 in Smoky Mountain News and is republished with permission.]. Hospital Corporation of America and Asheville’s Mission Hospital have responded to a lawsuit filed by a Canton woman that claims their negligence led to life-threatening complications during the birth of her son. The suit, initially...
wspa.com
FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy plant
FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy …. FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy plant. DHEC, Prisma Health collaborate on drive-thru COVID-19, …. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Prisma Health are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots in...
Small earthquake shakes western North Carolina
The epicenter is about 22 miles south of Asheville and was about 4 miles deep.
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
WLOS.com
Educators call for inclusive, safe schools after transgender school board member resigns
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City and Buncombe County Association of Educators have called for inclusive and safe schools following the resignation of Asheville City Board of Education member Peyton O'Conner. O'Conner, who is transgender and uses she/her pronouns, announced her decision to step down earlier this week...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in North Carolina near Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit the Hendersonville, NC, area on Wednesday night. Officials said the earthquake happened around 2.6 miles southwest of Hendersonville at 10:23 p.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of about...
Fired Buncombe Co. detention officer under investigation by SBI
A former Buncombe County detention officer is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
WLOS.com
Associations of educators release statement following resignation of school board member
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville and Buncombe County associations of educators are weighing in on the resignation of an Asheville City Board of Education member. As News 13 reported on Dec. 6, Peyton O'Conner stepped down this week after being repeatedly misgendered by Pastor Ronald Gates at the Nov. 16 school board meeting.
WLOS.com
North Carolina now accepting applications for low-income heating assistance
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Applications are now open for some low-income households in North Carolina in need of help with heating costs. Older adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the state health department's Low Income Energy Assistance Program. The federally funded program provides a direct, one-time...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
WYFF4.com
SC woman signed resident out of nursing home, fraudulently became power of attorney, AG says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of signing a resident out of a nursing facility in Spartanburg County in order to obtain power of attorney and then stealing the resident's money, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
WLOS.com
New bill seeks to make SC school meals free for all students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Students in South Carolina could soon see free breakfast and lunch if a proposed bill is approved in the upcoming legislative session. As of July 1, schools were back to the pre-pandemic systems of families applying to see if they qualify for free meals at school based on income.
