Julie A. Hutson, age 56, of Blue Rapids, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Frankfort Community Care Home in Frankfort. Julie was born September 22, 1966, in Marysville, the daughter of Donald D. and Claudia J. (Brooks) Atkinson. She graduated from Valley Heights High School in 1986, then went on to complete Cosmetology School. She married Gary A. Hutson on July 4, 1991, in Scottsmoor, Florida.

BLUE RAPIDS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO