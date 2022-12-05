Read full article on original website
jcpost.com
Robert Wesley “Jake” Jacobson
Robert Wesley “Jake” Jacobson, age 90, of Manhattan, died December 4, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan. He was born August 24, 1932, in Manhattan, the son of Alva Clemment and Anabelle (Finney) Jacobson. Jake graduated from Manhattan High School with the Class of 1950 and...
jcpost.com
Ardis Peterson
Ardis Peterson, 73, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on November 18, 2022 in Lawton, Oklahoma. Ardis was born in Colby, Kansas to Francis and Blanche (Yeo) Jensen on October 3, 1949. She graduated from Atwood High School and Colby Community College. She married Wayne Peterson on November 1, 1969 in Atwood.
jcpost.com
Judith Ann Brooks
Judith Ann Brooks, age 71, died December 5, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. She was born November 21, 1951, in Lawrence, Kansas, the daughter of Robert and Wilma (Shreve) Mays. Judy grew up in Pittsburg, Kansas, and graduated from Pittsburg High School, and had been a longtime...
jcpost.com
Marylyn Skidmore Mickelsen
Marylyn Skidmore Mickelsen, 91, passed away December 5, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas. She felt fortunate to have her son Chuck’s unwavering care for many years, including in the last months of her life at Stoneybrook Care Center. Marylyn was born January 5, 1931, in Delta, Utah, to Evan and...
jcpost.com
Blaine E. Sparks Jr.
Blaine E. Sparks Jr., age 78, of Manhattan, died Tuesday December 6, 2022 at the Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan. He was born on May 6, 1944. Private Services will be held at a later date. The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting...
jcpost.com
Barbara Ann Woods
Barbara Ann Woods, 77, of Junction City, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Skiddy Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Research Fund, KSU Foundation, P.O. Box 9200, Shawnee Mission, Kansas 66201-1800.
jcpost.com
Melva N. Loader
Melva N. Loader passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Holiday Resorts Health and Rehab in Salina at the age of 92. She was born February 17, 1930 near Abilene the daughter of Lee and Katie (Burton) Sexton. On June 26, 1948 she was united in marriage to Dale...
jcpost.com
Julie A. Hutson
Julie A. Hutson, age 56, of Blue Rapids, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Frankfort Community Care Home in Frankfort. Julie was born September 22, 1966, in Marysville, the daughter of Donald D. and Claudia J. (Brooks) Atkinson. She graduated from Valley Heights High School in 1986, then went on to complete Cosmetology School. She married Gary A. Hutson on July 4, 1991, in Scottsmoor, Florida.
