Enola M. Dauber
Enola M. Dauber, 90, of Beatrice passed away on December 5, 2022. She was born November 29, 1932, near DeWitt, NE, to John and Augusta (Seitz) Mahloch and attended First Trinity Lutheran Grade School and Beatrice High School. After graduation, she worked at the Gage County Courthouse. On April 28, 1952, she married Otto Dauber at First Trinity Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice and moved to El Paso, TX, where Otto served in the U.S. Army. While there, she was employed by a law firm. Upon returning to Nebraska, Enola and Otto made their home near Diller, NE, and farmed. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. In March 2021, she moved to Homestead House in Beatrice and considered it her home. Enola enjoyed gardening and working in her yard as well as sewing—especially quilts. She also loved going to the horse races with friends and playing Trivial Pursuit with family members on Sunday afternoons. She also enjoyed hosting and cooking for gatherings of her children’s friends. Company was always welcome in her home. Family and friends were important.
Southeast Community College names two learning center directors
BEATRICE - Southeast Community College has hired two new learning center coordinators. Wendy Friesen will serve as the new coordinator for the SCC Learning Center at Hebron, while Lisa Hunzeker is taking over at the Falls City Learning Center. Friesen earned her bachelor’s degree in Art Studies from Grace College...
Pierce's Ben Brahmer switches commitment to Iowa State
PIERCE, Neb. -- Nebraska appears to have lost a prized in-state football recruit from its 2023 class. Ben Brahmer, who set multiple records while helping Pierce claim a Class C-1 state championship this season, has switched his commitment from Nebraska to Iowa State, according to multiple sources. By Tuesday morning, he had switched his Twitter profile to indicate that he was an Iowa State commitment.
Jefferson County Veteran of the Month for December: Robert Fisbeck
Service biography from the Jefferson County Veteran Service Office. In May of 1960, Robert (Bob) W. Fisbeck volunteered to serve in the United States Navy. He graduated from recruit training on December 11, 1960, at the Naval Training Center in San Diego, CA. After nine weeks of training, recruits were part of a full-dress parade and review before military officials and civil dignitaries and presented as Navy Blue Jacket Personnel ready for duty with the United States Navy. During his naval training, Bob developed the skills and knowledge as a plumber, gas fitter, and steamfitter. He received part of his training on the Great Lakes.
Broadband grants benefit 506 locations in River Country
LINCOLN – Pinpoint Communications is among 37 grant recipients in the second year of the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program announced this week by the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Pinpoint grants serve 115 locations in rural Auburn, Tecumseh and Cook, as well as 345 locations in central Otoe County, 28...
Not waiting 'til next year for these cubs
There will be a new sight to see at the Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland. Four cheetah cubs were born at the park on November 4. We’re told that not that long ago cheetahs were considered one of the more difficult species to breed in captivity, but that has changed over the last 20 years.
Underage girls taken from Lincoln at the center of FBI polygamy case in Arizona
LINCOLN, Neb. – A man facing charges related to taking 20 wives, most of them minors, reportedly gained access to many of his underage victims on trips to Lincoln, according to newly filed federal court documents. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ...
Huskers Blow By Badgers
Lincoln - Jaz Shelley erupted for 31 points to lead three Huskers in double figures, as a short-handed Nebraska women's basketball team rolled to an 82-54 win over Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. Playing without three starters because of injuries, Nebraska improved to 2-0 in Big Ten play...
Huskers fall to Ducks in round of 16
The No. 7 Nebraska volleyball team had its season come to an end with a five-set 25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 30-32, 11-15 loss to No. 9 Oregon in an NCAA regional semifinal on Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Huskers finished the season at 26-6 and had their nation-leading streak...
New Beatrice Mayor lauds past officials, sees strong city council going forward
BEATRICE – As he starts his four-year term as Beatrice Mayor, Bob Morgan is thanking those who recently ended their terms of service with the city. "Mayor (Stan) Wirth did an absolutely wonderful job...he really did. If you look at all that happened over those eight years between Councilmen (Rick)Clabaugh and (Joe) Billesbach and Mayor Wirth, we made a lot of accomplishments. You think about the little things...the new railings on the bridges, a really nice enhancement. I know it was a project that got started long before we got on there, but we finished off the trail...so that was another nice accomplishment. And then, hats off not only to the councilmen that left but also to the citizens of Beatrice. Look at our fire station. We really enhanced public safety. That was an example of how Mayor Wirth and Councilmen Clabaugh and Billesbach could really help include the community...because it takes everybody."
Preliminary hearing set for Kansas man accused of killing wife
MARYSVILLE, Kan. -- A Kansas man accused of murdering his wife will be in court next week. Gerald Brown has a preliminary hearing Monday in Marshall County, Kan., just south of the Nebraska border. Brown is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Jennifer Brown. Police said...
Drug- and firearm-related charges puts Lincoln man in jail for over eight years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug- and firearm-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Joseph Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 100 months in prison on Monday. Thompson was charged for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Thompson will have five years on supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
City of Beatrice Community Development Chief, moving on
BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice will be looking for a new Chief Building Inspector and head of the Community Development Department. Rob Mierau will be resigning from his position at the end of this year. His resignation was confirmed by city administration at Monday night’s Beatrice City Council meeting.
Multiple reports of vandalism being investigated by LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating multiple reports of rock vandalisms. LPD said they have had 16 reports of rock vandalisms that they have responded to from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5. The reports have mainly been in the area of 43rd to 52nd St. and Walker to Cleveland.
Beatrice Police arrest motorist, seize meth and cash
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a motorist on suspicion of drug violations following a traffic stop Tuesday, in the downtown area. An officer observed a black Chevrolet Camaro eastbound at Sixth and Court with no license plates or registration paper. After stopping the driver, a police officer found through a record check that 36-year-old Nicholas Heitman had an active arrest warrant for felony theft, issued from Jefferson County.
Multiple people displaced after apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Multiple people were displaced from their apartments on Tuesday after a fire started in the complex. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the 1400 block of S 21st St. around 8:20 p.m. for a report of a fire in an apartment. When fire crews arrived, LFR...
Trucks crash near Dunbar
DUNBAR – Fire and rescue units were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to an accident involving two freight trucks and semi-trailers on Highway 2. It was originally dispatched as an injury accident, but all occupants safely got out of the vehicles and no one was injured. The accident was...
Two injured after semi trucks collide on Highway 15
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE — Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday after a crash late in the morning that involved a pair of semi trucks. Authorities say the crash happened on Highway 15 at the intersection with 725th Road, just north of the Highway 15 and Highway 4 junctions at about 10:15 a.m.
40 traffic stops per day in Click It or Ticket mobilization
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office averaged over 40 trafffic stops per day during its recent, four-day Click It or Ticket Mobilization that ended Nov. 27. Deputies conducted 166 traffic stops and issued 42 citations. The sheriff’s office also answered 36 calls for service and responded to three vehicle accidents.
