Boynton Beach, FL

Uncovering Florida

A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This Weekend

Boat floats captured during the 2021 iteration of Fort Lauderdale's Winterfest Boat ParadePhoto byWinterfest Boat Parade | Facebook. A bunch of local boaters and private yacht owners floatin' down the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, stringing up their ships to the nine with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations...while ALSO blasting toe-tappin-tunes on a Saturday night in December? Among all the Christmas events in Florida, this one is probably as "A Very Floridian Christmas" as you could possibly get!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Boca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 100+ to WALK OF RECOGNITION Ceremony at The Addison

(Boca Raton, FL – December 6, 2022) The Boca Raton Historical Society welcomed more than 100 supporters and dignitaries to the 2022 Walk of Recognition ceremony and reception at The Addison on November 26. Co-chaired by Marta Batmasian and Joyce DeVita, the annual event honors individuals and organizations that have “served for the interest of our community and have enriched the lives of the citizens of the Boca Raton.”
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

PJ Library® in South Palm Beach County Prepares to “Light Up the Fourth Night of Chanukah”

Boca Raton, FL – In celebration of the fourth night of Chanukah, PJ Library®in South Palm Beach County invites friends and the entire Jewish community to a family-friendly celebration — Light Up the Fourth Night of Chanukah” — in Boca Raton. Crafts and story time, latkes, gelt, candle lighting, a special Chanukah concert, and much more will make for a fun and memorable evening.
BOCA RATON, FL
US News and World Report

The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boynton Beach to Host Education Fair Featuring Nine Florida Universities

Boynton Beach, FL – The City of Boynton Beach, in conjunction with the Higher Education Partnership of Southeast Florida, is hosting an Education Fair on Thursday, December 8 from 10 am – 4 pm at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. This free event is open to the public on a walk-in basis; both high school students and adult learners are welcome to attend. Nine Florida universities will be in attendance, including:
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Observer Newspaper Online

Former VP of Deerfield Historical Society Passes Away

LaVergne was well known in town and many commented on his passing, including former president for the historical society, Emily Lilly, who said, “Ron was one of our best cheerleaders for the Deerfield Beach Historical Society. Along with his many connections to non-profits, he always had the Society’s best interests at heart and he never missed an opportunity to share his time and wealth of experience with the Society. His commitment will be sorely missed by us and the entire non-profit community.”
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

City Of Boca Raton Street Parade Tonight, Roads Will Close

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton’s annual holiday street parade gets underway at 7:30 p.m. tonight, but expect road closures in the area of Federal Highway and Glades Road starting around 5 p.m. We are publishing the official announcements from […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Historic Colony Hotel Just Unveiled a Colorful Room Redesign to Celebrate 75 Years

In celebration of its diamond anniversary, a treasured hotel in Florida recently unveiled a redesign of its accommodations. For more than 75 years, the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., affectionately known as the Pink Paradise, has been a staple on the Florida hospitality scene since 1947. The pinkest hotel in the area, according to its tagline, the property is lauded as one of the most historic and chicest spots in the coastal town, having hosted dignitaries, political figures, tycoons and celebrities. To revive the property, current owners Sarah Wetenhall and her husband tapped Kemble Interiors and globally renowned design partners. “We’ve...
PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore official killed in murder-for-hire plot

Editor’s note: This story first appeared in The Palm Beach Post on April 5, 1986. This story on Anita Spearman’s killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Gun for hire 37-year-old professional mercenary desires jobs. Vietnam veteran. Discreet and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

