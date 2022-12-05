Read full article on original website
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This Weekend
Boat floats captured during the 2021 iteration of Fort Lauderdale's Winterfest Boat ParadePhoto byWinterfest Boat Parade | Facebook. A bunch of local boaters and private yacht owners floatin' down the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, stringing up their ships to the nine with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations...while ALSO blasting toe-tappin-tunes on a Saturday night in December? Among all the Christmas events in Florida, this one is probably as "A Very Floridian Christmas" as you could possibly get!
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveils motorcycle with names of those fallen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveiled a customized Harley Davidson motorcycle honoring the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty. “Going back three, four months ago, I got a call from Rep. Snyder, how he met two individuals...
bocaratontribune.com
The Boca Raton Historical Society Welcomes 100+ to WALK OF RECOGNITION Ceremony at The Addison
(Boca Raton, FL – December 6, 2022) The Boca Raton Historical Society welcomed more than 100 supporters and dignitaries to the 2022 Walk of Recognition ceremony and reception at The Addison on November 26. Co-chaired by Marta Batmasian and Joyce DeVita, the annual event honors individuals and organizations that have “served for the interest of our community and have enriched the lives of the citizens of the Boca Raton.”
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
Quaint holiday in paradise tradition returns to Palm City
Santa is making an appearance later Wednesday at the Palm City’s Holiday Village. There will be a miniature village of Martin County landmarks lip up with holiday lights.
bocaratontribune.com
PJ Library® in South Palm Beach County Prepares to “Light Up the Fourth Night of Chanukah”
Boca Raton, FL – In celebration of the fourth night of Chanukah, PJ Library®in South Palm Beach County invites friends and the entire Jewish community to a family-friendly celebration — Light Up the Fourth Night of Chanukah” — in Boca Raton. Crafts and story time, latkes, gelt, candle lighting, a special Chanukah concert, and much more will make for a fun and memorable evening.
US News and World Report
The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
bocaratontribune.com
Boynton Beach to Host Education Fair Featuring Nine Florida Universities
Boynton Beach, FL – The City of Boynton Beach, in conjunction with the Higher Education Partnership of Southeast Florida, is hosting an Education Fair on Thursday, December 8 from 10 am – 4 pm at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. This free event is open to the public on a walk-in basis; both high school students and adult learners are welcome to attend. Nine Florida universities will be in attendance, including:
Chabad of Coral Springs Holds Next Free Food Distribution Dec 7
The Chabad of Coral Springs continues its mission of making sure the needs of those who are struggling are met. They’ve teamed up with Feeding South Florida, Farm Share, and individual donors to continue the food distribution this week on Wednesday, December 7, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Observer Newspaper Online
Former VP of Deerfield Historical Society Passes Away
LaVergne was well known in town and many commented on his passing, including former president for the historical society, Emily Lilly, who said, “Ron was one of our best cheerleaders for the Deerfield Beach Historical Society. Along with his many connections to non-profits, he always had the Society’s best interests at heart and he never missed an opportunity to share his time and wealth of experience with the Society. His commitment will be sorely missed by us and the entire non-profit community.”
Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million
There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs. The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
Doc's restaurant to reopen with historic designation
Delray Beach approved plans on a project to renovate and reopen Doc's restaurant with an historic designation, along with office and retail space next door called City Center Delray.
City Of Boca Raton Street Parade Tonight, Roads Will Close
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton’s annual holiday street parade gets underway at 7:30 p.m. tonight, but expect road closures in the area of Federal Highway and Glades Road starting around 5 p.m. We are publishing the official announcements from […]
Palm Beach’s Historic Colony Hotel Just Unveiled a Colorful Room Redesign to Celebrate 75 Years
In celebration of its diamond anniversary, a treasured hotel in Florida recently unveiled a redesign of its accommodations. For more than 75 years, the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., affectionately known as the Pink Paradise, has been a staple on the Florida hospitality scene since 1947. The pinkest hotel in the area, according to its tagline, the property is lauded as one of the most historic and chicest spots in the coastal town, having hosted dignitaries, political figures, tycoons and celebrities. To revive the property, current owners Sarah Wetenhall and her husband tapped Kemble Interiors and globally renowned design partners. “We’ve...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore official killed in murder-for-hire plot
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in The Palm Beach Post on April 5, 1986. This story on Anita Spearman’s killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Gun for hire 37-year-old professional mercenary desires jobs. Vietnam veteran. Discreet and...
Iguana causes ‘large scale’ power outage in Florida city
Officials in one South Florida city said an iguana was to blame for a "large scale" power outage.
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WPBF News 25
'We love when people come in earlier': Port St. Lucie postmaster prepares for busy holiday season
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Employees at the Port St. Lucie post office were busy with customers early Tuesday afternoon. Postmaster Patrick Cowley said it's been busy. Postal Workers: Mail carriers do more than deliver mail on these hot summer days in Florida. "We love when people come in...
Palm Beach County schools announce high school graduation dates
Thousands of high schoolers in Palm Beach County received long-awaited news on Wednesday. The school district announced dates, locations and times for 32 graduation ceremonies scheduled for next year. While the majority of ceremonies are for traditional high schools, the graduation lineup also includes specialized programs and academies. Most will take place at...
Man shot and killed execution-style in West Palm Beach, police say
A man was shot and killed execution-style inside a vehicle Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, police said.
