Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several days
A Kansas City mother allegedly lived with the body of her 5-year-old after her severe neglect led to the child’s death, before finally calling 911, according to a report by the Kansas City Star.
KCTV 5
Armed man accused of threatening people at De Soto business, taken into custody
DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement took a man into custody Thursday morning following a threat made at a business. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies learned of a man with a gun threatening people inside Steve’s Meat Market just after 6 a.m. When law enforcement...
KCTV 5
Overland Park police ask for tips after owner, dog are bitten at apartment complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for tips after one dog bit another dog and the person who was walking it. According to the police, this happened Wednesday night around 7:50 on the south side of Stonepost Crossing Apartments. The dog who was bitten...
Family remembers Kansas City father killed in shooting as case remains unsolved
On Wednesday, night a Kansas City, Missouri, family released balloons in honor of a victim killed one year ago, and whose killer remains unknown.
KMBC.com
Liberty police ask for help in finding 16-year-old runaway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Liberty are asking for help in finding a 16-year-old girl described as a runaway. Authorities said Elizabeth Cantrell ran away from school on Thursday. Police said she may be in the company of her 29-year-old boyfriend, Nathan Miller. Anyone who has seen Cantrell...
KCK family asks for help after 75-year-old injured in potential hit-and-run
Donald Luttrell, Sr. was found near a Kansas City, Kansas intersection with multiple injuries. Family believes he was hit by the driver of a vehicle that didn’t stop.
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for woman who made stop in KC, hasn’t been heard from since
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a woman who was traveling, made a stop in KC, but hasn’t been heard from since. According to the police, 35-year-old LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus on Dec. 5 to go from Las Vegas to Tulsa.
KMBC.com
KC police identify 22-year-old woman killed Tuesday night on Bellefontaine Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating a death Tuesday night in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue. Officers were called at 8 p.m. to a home on a reported shooting and found a woman down inside suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said she died...
KCTV 5
‘I was that kid’: Shop with a Cop gets personal in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fifty Kansas City police officers took over the Target on Ward Parkway for three hours Wednesday night. It wasn’t in response to a crime, but to bring joy to 150 kids in need. The event was made possible by local McDonald’s owner-operators who contributed...
KCPD investigates homicide that killed woman Tuesday in east KC
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday night. The killing happened in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.
KCK man found guilty in Leavenworth deadly shooting of 20-year-old woman
Jerell Dewayne Martin was found guilty by a jury for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Ericka Hopkins.
KCTV 5
1 missing in Overland Park apartment fire that displaced 10, injured firefighter
The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out. Now, they're trying to raise $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday. |. With legal recreational marijuana coming to the Show Me State, businesses have...
KMBC.com
Four 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old charged for Johnson County shooting death
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a man in Johnson County. Police say Jarod Rogers, 25, was found critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 30, outside a Shawnee, Kansas, business. He died several days later from his wounds. Four 17-year-olds and...
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
KCMO mother faces additional felonies in death, neglect of 4-year-old daughters
Adair Fish, the 43-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, mother charged in the death and neglect of her twin daughters, faces additional charges after the child’s death was ruled a homicide.
KCTV 5
KCKPD trying to ID persons of interest in Nov. 13 homicide
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is trying to identify persons of interest following a homicide that happened on Nov. 13. The police said the homicide happened shortly after midnight, just outside Club Nereidas at 48 Kansas Ave. That is in the area of Kansas Avenue and Adams Street.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
KCTV 5
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. “Somebody was passing by and they saw him lying on the side of the road, and then they called an ambulance,” his granddaughter Kristina Rocha said. “When the ambulance got there, he was saying he had been hit by a car.”
Homicide: KC Police ID body of man found in wooded area
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities have identified the body of a man discovered September 15, in a wooded area in the 4200 block of Kaw Drive as 41-year-old Ottoniel Agustin-Chavez, according to Kansas City, Kansas Police. An individual walking in the area found the body. Based on autopsy...
Four more teens charged in deadly Shawnee shooting
Four more teenagers have been charged Monday in a deadly Shawnee shooting that occurred Nov. 30.
Comments / 0