Liberty, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMBC.com

Liberty police ask for help in finding 16-year-old runaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Liberty are asking for help in finding a 16-year-old girl described as a runaway. Authorities said Elizabeth Cantrell ran away from school on Thursday. Police said she may be in the company of her 29-year-old boyfriend, Nathan Miller. Anyone who has seen Cantrell...
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

‘I was that kid’: Shop with a Cop gets personal in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fifty Kansas City police officers took over the Target on Ward Parkway for three hours Wednesday night. It wasn’t in response to a crime, but to bring joy to 150 kids in need. The event was made possible by local McDonald’s owner-operators who contributed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCKPD trying to ID persons of interest in Nov. 13 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is trying to identify persons of interest following a homicide that happened on Nov. 13. The police said the homicide happened shortly after midnight, just outside Club Nereidas at 48 Kansas Ave. That is in the area of Kansas Avenue and Adams Street.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. “Somebody was passing by and they saw him lying on the side of the road, and then they called an ambulance,” his granddaughter Kristina Rocha said. “When the ambulance got there, he was saying he had been hit by a car.”
KANSAS CITY, KS

