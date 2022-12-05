KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. “Somebody was passing by and they saw him lying on the side of the road, and then they called an ambulance,” his granddaughter Kristina Rocha said. “When the ambulance got there, he was saying he had been hit by a car.”

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO