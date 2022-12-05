Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS featured Samoa Joe defending the TNT championship against top superstar and fan-favorite, Darby Allin. The match saw Joe put a world of hurt onto the much smaller Allin, who kept having flashes of offense but kept getting outpowered by Joe, who even slammed Allin onto the exposed concrete floor. Allin attempted his signature Coffin Drop from the top rope, but the Samoan Submission Machine caught him in the Coquina Clutch. Allin would pass out soon after and Joe would remain champion. He will be defending his ROH Television championship against Juice Robinson at this Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view.

22 HOURS AGO