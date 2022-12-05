Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
nodq.com
What is being said about AEW Rampage drawing record-low viewership
The December 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Rampage drew 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo. It was the lowest overall viewership in Rampage’s normal time slot and it was the lowest 18-49 number for any time slot in the show’s history. It was noted by Forbes.com that Rampage viewership among young adults in the 18-34 demo has plummeted 45% compared to last year.
wrestleview.com
NXT viewership and key demo for Deadline go-home show
Tuesday’s NXT live on the USA Network drew an average of 534,000 viewers. This number is down from last week’s show which drew an average of 644,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT drew a 0.13 rating, which is down from last week’s number of 0.20.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
PWMania
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 12/6/22
Wednesday’s live episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network attracted 534,000 viewers, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 17.08% from the 644,000 viewers last week. Tuesday’s episode of NXT garnered a 0.13 rating in the 18-to-49 demographic. This is the same as last week’s 0.13...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Sees Big Drop In the Third Hour, Viewership Down and Key Demo Rating Up This Week
Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.536 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 7.91% from last week’s 1.668 million viewers for the post-Survivor Series show. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.748 million...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 12/7/22
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 840,000 viewers, down from the show last week which did 870,000. They drew a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.26. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The show drew 872,000 viewers...
wrestleview.com
WWE officially announes NXT Vengeance Day for February 2023 in Charlotte
WWE has announced and confirmed our previous report via a press release, that NXT Vengeance Day will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The NXT premium live event will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, with tickets going on sale next Friday, December 16. The...
wrestleview.com
AEW returns to Canada in 2023 for a special Tuesday episode of Dynamite
AEW announced during Wednesday’s Dynamite, the company is set to debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada, at the Canada Life Center, for a special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite on March 14, 2023. The special Tuesday episode is due NCAA March Madness live coverage on TBS March 15, 2023.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Update on the AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Main Event
AEW has upped the ante for next week’s main event on the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. As noted, tonight’s Dynamite saw #1 contender Ricky Starks win the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. Starks vs. AEW World Champion MJF was previously announced as the Winter Is Coming main event, but now this will be a Winner Takes All match with the Dynamite Diamond Ring also up for grabs.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On If William Regal Can Appear On WWE TV After AEW Release
The dust is settled and all will soon be official regarding the status of William Regal, after AEW CEO Tony Khan announced today that Regal will be leaving the company, having asked AEW not to extend an option on his deal in order to return to WWE to work with his son, NXT's Charlie Dempsey. And now the question becomes: Will fans be seeing Regal on WWE TV, as well?
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Completes 'Mission' To Japan
AEW star, and Kenny Omega's right-hand man, Michael Nakazawa shared on Tuesday that he had finished his "mission" and would be leaving Japan. "I will leave Japan in 12 hours. The mission I came to Japan for has been all completed. Let's wait to see what happens," Nakazawa tweeted. His...
wrestlinginc.com
'WWE NXT' Sees Dip In Viewership For 12/6 Episode
Viewership totals for the December 6 episode of "NXT" have been revealed. WWE's developmental show took in an average total of 534,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. As far as the 18-49 demo is concerned, that total averages 170,000 viewers for a 0.13 rating in the demo. This marks "NXT's" lowest total viewership average since the May 31 episode earlier this year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Samoa Joe Defeats Darby Allin To Retain The TNT Championship On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS featured Samoa Joe defending the TNT championship against top superstar and fan-favorite, Darby Allin. The match saw Joe put a world of hurt onto the much smaller Allin, who kept having flashes of offense but kept getting outpowered by Joe, who even slammed Allin onto the exposed concrete floor. Allin attempted his signature Coffin Drop from the top rope, but the Samoan Submission Machine caught him in the Coquina Clutch. Allin would pass out soon after and Joe would remain champion. He will be defending his ROH Television championship against Juice Robinson at this Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view.
bodyslam.net
High Stakes Added To AEW Rampage Women’s Match
We find out who’s next. On this Friday’s AEW Rampage, Hikaru Shida defends her Regina di Wave Championship against The Bunny. But now, the stakes are even higher. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter did a sit down interview with Tony Schiavone where he said that she will be watching this Friday’s matchup and proposes a big opportunity to whoever wins between Shida and The Bunny, saying that the winner will get a AEW Women’s Championship match.
wrestlinginc.com
ROH's Streaming Service Is Back Up And Running
Ring of Honor's streaming service, Honor Club is officially back. According to Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Miller, the website was previously just a blank page that said it was under maintenance. Now, the site is showing a catalog of various ROH pay-per-views and ROH TV episodes dating back to 2011. A...
