Read full article on original website
Related
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disneyland Announces TICKET DEAL for Southern California Residents
Now is a great time to start planning a trip to Disneyland!. Not only are the holidays underway (as well as the Festival of the Holidays), but January will see the beginning of Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration AND the opening of a brand new ride! Two new nighttime shows are also coming soon, as well as the Lunar New Year Celebration. Now, select guests can get a deal on tickets!
WDW News Today
Soarin’ Over California Returns for Limited Time in March 2023 at Disney California Adventure
As an extra delicious treat during the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, Disney is bringing back Soarin’ Over California for a limited time. From March 3, 2023, through April 25, 2023, Soarin’ Around the World will make way for Soarin’ Over California. You’ve flown...
WDW News Today
Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort
Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
This is the cost of annual passes at California theme parks
Purchasing an annual pass is a great option for any frequent theme park visitor. However, season tickets for California’s famed amusement parks, like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, can range dramatically in price. Here is a list of annual pass prices for theme parks in California so you can find the best deals for you […]
WDW News Today
New Rentable Electric Wheelchair (ECV) Models Arrive at Walt Disney World
The fleet of ECV electric wheelchairs has received a refresh at Walt Disney World, with a sleek new blue look! We first spotted them available for rental at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but they should be resort-wide in no time. The ECV rental area is located at Oscar’s Super Service...
California principal dies by suicide at Disneyland
A California elementary school principal is dead after jumping from a parking structure at Disneyland over the weekend.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide
Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
Disney Quietly Makes a Big Theme Park Change
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report has to balance quite a few things when it comes to its theme parks. First, it needs to deliver a good-enough experience that park visitors will want to come back, while also telling their friends about their positive experience. Second, the company...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Files Construction Permits for New Buildings, Event Space, and More at Downtown Disney District
Disneyland Resort has filed five construction permits for new retail suites, bathrooms, and more at Downtown Disney District. The west side of the district is being completely reimagined, but as we noted in September, construction seems to have come to a halt. These permits are a good sign that it will pick back up soon.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today
Modifications Now Available for Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections in Disneyland App
With the latest update of the Disneyland App, guests can now modify their Genie+ Lightning Lane selections. Guests will need to update their app to version 7.19 to access modifications. After the update, users can navigate to their Lightning Lane selections in the app, tap the three dots symbol, and...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
WDW News Today
Save up to 20% at a Disneyland Resort Hotel in 2023
Disney has been coming out with a number of promotions to bring guests into the parks — including substantial discounts on stays at their resort hotels. They have just released a new discount that is available for everyone to book now. Guests who book between now and March 6,...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret Formula Disney World Uses To Keep You Snacking Through the Parks
We love the food at Disney World! From seasonal cocktails to fancy new treats to tried-and-true theme park favorites, Disney food is often over-the-top in its flavor combos and visual appeal. The culinary staff at Disney World is super creative for sure, but they are also following some formulas that...
disneytips.com
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store
Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
Disney World And Disneyland Are Making A Big Change To Genie+, And It's About Time
Genie+ is adding a feature that honestly should have been there on day one.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Paint the Night Electrical Parade May Return to Disneyland Resort in 2023
Reports indicate that the Paint the Night Electrical Parade will return to Disneyland Resort next year. The parade debuted in 2015 for the 60th anniversary of Disneyland. It has a rather spotty performance history, ending its initial run in September 2016 only to return for the holiday season. It was replaced by the original Main Street Electrical Parade’s return (one of many) in January 2017.
Comments / 0