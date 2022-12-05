Read full article on original website
Quiet & cooler Thursday, then a light rain & snow Friday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Easy-going weather will continue to take the area through this Thursday before our anticipated light snow on Friday. That should bring rain and snow (primarily snow falling), but this isn’t expected to have major impacts during the daytime on Friday. The weekend also holds a decent chance of a light snow moving through, but this should also be more of a run-of-the-mill event for the area for this time of year.
Mostly quiet tonight & Thursday, snow possible for some Friday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After dealing with some fog this morning, we were able to sneak in a bit of sunshine around the area early this morning, but as is often the case this time of year, clouds quickly filled back in. Although some drizzle is possible here and there...
First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8
Here are some of the top stories were are following Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8. If you are interested in adopting Stud Muffin, contact Genesee County Animal Control. On this edition of Design Time, we're talking about guest room mattresses. #Sponsoredby Tri City Furniture. Genesee Co. advocate, commissioner Bryant Nolden dies.
Scattered rain & snow chances this week with seasonable temperatures
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend was breezy at times but saw a nice close with clear skies and seasonable temperatures. As far as temperatures go, we’ll still hold that level through the week, but there have been scattered rain and snow chances spread throughout the week too. Nothing is looking majorly impactful right now, but stay tuned through the week as it’s very likely we’ll have larger tweaks to the extended forecast.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here’s Your Chance For Genesee County
It's without a doubt one of the biggest questions asked every holiday season...will we have a White Christmas? Somehow waking up to the fluffy white stuff on Christmas morning just seems to make everything more magical. So how is 2022 looking for having a winter wonderland? For that, we need to turn to the experts.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8
TV5 News Update: Thursday morning, Dec. 8th
If you are interested in adopting Stud Muffin, contact Genesee County Animal Control. On this edition of Design Time, we're talking about guest room mattresses. #Sponsoredby Tri City Furniture. Genesee Co. advocate, commissioner Bryant Nolden dies. Updated: 3 hours ago. Bryant “BB” Nolden, of Flint, has passed away.
Christmas tree farm closing early for the holiday season
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For the first time in decades, a mid-Michigan nursery is closing early for the Christmas season. Friday will be the last day you can get a real tree at Kluck Nursery in Saginaw County, and one of the owners said this is happening everywhere. “We’ve been...
Design Time: Guest Room Mattresses
Vets Bridge in Bay City stuck open ‘indefinitely’
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. The bridge got stuck open Tuesday afternoon, making it the second of the city’s four bridges to be closed to motorists. The nearby Liberty Bridge has been closed for...
Genesee Co. advocate, commissioner Bryant Nolden dies
Liberty Bridge reopening, tolling free through March 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is set to reopen soon, and tolling will be free until March. Lynn Pavlawk, general manager for Bay City Bridge Partners, made the announcement on Dec. 7. “I am so excited to be able to announce that our...
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Dec. 6
A generous gift to the Bay City Public School District is something that school officials are calling a holiday miracle, and it’s all thanks to an anonymous donor. Some wait staff in mid-Michigan are against litigation that would triple their base salary. Flint Firebirds toy drive game. Updated: 8...
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Dec. 7th
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Anonymous donor gifts ‘holiday miracle’ to Bay City kids. Updated: 20...
MDOT calls in bridge experts to look at Vets Bridge
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City is closed to traffic and it could be some time before it reopens. The Michigan Department of Transportation has called in experts from out of state to look at the problem, which is a piece of equipment that is out of alignment by just one inch. A drive shaft on the bridge is what is out of alignment, and that is part of the rack and pinion that moves the bridge up or down.
12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
More than 200 applicants warm up to Saginaw’s furnace replacement program
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials anticipate another robust turnout during the second weekend where residents can apply to receive replacement furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, officials said. Staff processed 215 applications Saturday, Dec. 3, when residents showed up to City...
Shop small and support Saginaw-area teen entrepreneurs at mini holiday market
SAGINAW, MI — Holiday shoppers will have a unique opportunity to support young entrepreneurs and find one-of-a-kind gifts this weekend in Saginaw County. Saginaw County’s Rebel Co., a boutique on Gratiot in Shields, is hosting a Young Entrepreneur Mini Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
