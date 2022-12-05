Read full article on original website
WSET
Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital recognized for maternity care, report says
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — U.S. News & World Report has awarded Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital with the “High Performing” Designation for Maternity Care. Earlier this year, U.S. News & World Report invited hospitals to self-report their maternity data from the 2020 calendar year to identify hospitals that provide high-quality maternity care and help expectant families to make informed choices about where to seek care for uncomplicated pregnancies. Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital successfully submitted its survey data in the spring.
NBC 29 News
Washington Post: COVID-19 deaths higher in people 65 and older
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 is still a concern as families gather for the holidays, especially with older relatives. According to the Washington Post, nearly 90% of coronavirus deaths are in people 65 or older, which is the highest rate since the pandemic began. Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health...
Virginia horse euthanized after contracting rare form of herpes
A horse in Madison County had to be put down after it contracted a rare form of herpes. Now, the Virginia Department of Agriculture is issuing tips to keep other horses from suffering the same fate.
theflucobeat.com
Tragic Loss at University of Virginia
On Nov. 13, 2022, a tragic and shocking shooting took place at the University of Virginia (UVA), just 30 minutes away from FCHS. Gunshots were heard at the Culbreth parking garage on the UVA main campus as a class on a bus had just returned from a field trip to Washington, D.C. Students on the UVA campus had to take shelter overnight and into the next morning as police sought the shooter.
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
NBC 29 News
Food Lion donates 50,000 meals to BRAFB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Food Lion Feeds is donating 50,000 meals to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. It’s doing so to honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. The 50,000 meals donated are in addition to the 30,000 meals donated in the University of...
cbs19news
Less affordable housing making it harder on locals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Piedmont Housing Alliance is focused on helping locals find the housing that they need for a price they can afford. This is especially important as the holiday season approaches, but this has become more challenging in recent years. According to Dave Norris, the manager...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Goodwill opens Mission Services Offices
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Goodwill has opened up its Mission Services Offices, the first of its kind in the area. The offices will provide programs and work opportunities to underserved people in the area. The first programs being offered are GoodStart Re-Entry and the Senior Community Service Employment Program.
cbs19news
National website asks for help to solve local cold cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than 500 cold cases in Virginia, for missing and murdered people. That’s according to “Uncovered,” an organization trying to find answers for victims and their families. The organization uses what it calls “digital volunteers” and “citizen solvers” to try...
cbs19news
Missing juveniles found
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two runaway teens from the Crozet area have been found. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Landon Peery and Abigail Garfield are safe as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officials were notified of their running away on Nov. 30. ACPD says the missing juvenile alerts...
Youngkin Issues Order Related to Covid-19 Suspensions
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Rio Road street sweeping moving to overnight hours
VDOT crews will be moving their street sweeping operation on Rio Road from daytime hours to nighttime hours for the remainder of this week. Motorists are advised to stay alert for mobile operations with alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville city limits and U.S. 29 on Wednesday and Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
NBC 29 News
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
Locust Grove hasn’t changed much since the 90s — except that its gotten wealthier and more white
City planner Brian Haluska was surprised when he heard the 2020 Census population count for the City of Charlottesville. Haluska was certain that it would be the year that the city’s population hit 50,000 residents, with all of the young families with children he’s seen from his front porch in Locust Grove. But he was off by a few thousand: The Census counted 46,553.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville approves new bridge for Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The walk to reach the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial goes across seven lanes of traffic, but with new approval from the city council, a new bridge will make it far more accessible for everyone. “It never stops, it is always busy, so it’s very dangerous, especially if...
cbs19news
Thousands of toys collected, but one type still needed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Toy Lift was held in several locations on Friday, aiming to collect toys for children around the area. While about 10,000 have been collected, there is a specific type of toy organizers say is still needed: stuffed animals. Toy Lift gives every child...
cbs19news
Woman collects dog treats to give to UPS in honor of late husband
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman is continuing her veteran husband's legacy a year after he was murdered in their home. Jessica Manning, the wife of James Manning, is asking for help from the community to donate money and dog treats. This holiday season, she wants to remember her...
NBC 29 News
Michael Kochis to be next Charlottesville Police Chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After months of surveys, interviews, and public forums, the search is over. City council Monday night voted unanimously to make Michael Kochis the next Charlottesville police chief. “It became clear that one candidate stood above the others in terms of the rating and that candidate was...
