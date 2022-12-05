ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
People

La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship

La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years Together Following NBA Coach's Alleged Affair

A rep for Long confirms to PEOPLE that the engaged couple are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]" Nia Long and Ime Udoka are going their separate ways. A source exclusively confirms to PEOPLE that Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have ended their 13-year-relationship after the former Boston Celtics head coach allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the team's organization. "The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," the source says. A rep for Long also confirms the couple...
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Paul George issues Kawhi Leonard warning to NBA

The Los Angeles Clippers finally got their star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, along with sharpshooter Luke Kennard, back on Monday night. The organization has been waiting to run out a healthy team since the opening weekend of the NBA season, and now they’re nearly here. Led by both George and Leonard, the […] The post Clippers’ Paul George issues Kawhi Leonard warning to NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
The Spun

Legendary NBA Fan Reportedly Died Over The Weekend

The Lakers lost one of their most famous fans over the weekend. Norm Pattiz, the founder of the original Westwood One and PodcastOne, passed away at 79. Pattiz owned courtside seats to the Lakers for over three decades. He had the chance to watch a plethora of superstars, like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

