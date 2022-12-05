Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Related
Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business
Tim Duncan once lost $20 million by trusting the wrong person and explained how the experience changed his approach to business.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
JJ Redick explains why Anthony Davis isn’t the only reason for the Los Angeles Lakers' recent turnaround
While Anthony Davis has been great as of late, the real reason for the Lakers recent hot streak is because of their sudden ability to hit threes at a high level
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
BREAKING: Warriors Make Roster Move With James Wiseman
James Wiseman has been recalled from the G League, the Golden State Warriors announced on Tuesday.
La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship
La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years Together Following NBA Coach's Alleged Affair
A rep for Long confirms to PEOPLE that the engaged couple are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]" Nia Long and Ime Udoka are going their separate ways. A source exclusively confirms to PEOPLE that Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have ended their 13-year-relationship after the former Boston Celtics head coach allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the team's organization. "The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," the source says. A rep for Long also confirms the couple...
Clippers’ Paul George issues Kawhi Leonard warning to NBA
The Los Angeles Clippers finally got their star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, along with sharpshooter Luke Kennard, back on Monday night. The organization has been waiting to run out a healthy team since the opening weekend of the NBA season, and now they’re nearly here. Led by both George and Leonard, the […] The post Clippers’ Paul George issues Kawhi Leonard warning to NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving Releases First Statement After Breakup With Nike
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no longer with Nike
3 reasons Lakers must trade Russell Westbrook to Bulls for 2 All-Stars
After a disastrous start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to look like a formidable opponent. Sure, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, but they are just 5.5 games back of the first seed, and 2.5 games back from the seventh seed. The Western Conference table will look a whole lot different by the All-Star break.
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
Report: Warriors Interested in Trading James Wiseman for Jakob Poeltl
The Warriors are reportedly interested in the Spurs' big man.
Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime
Michael Jordan once claimed he would have beaten LeBron James in his prime in a one-on-one game.
“He’s been the best 2-guard in the NBA all year” — Charles Barkley reiterates his admiration for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Saying that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the best shooting guard this season might be a stretch, but don't say that to Charles Barkley.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Legendary NBA Fan Reportedly Died Over The Weekend
The Lakers lost one of their most famous fans over the weekend. Norm Pattiz, the founder of the original Westwood One and PodcastOne, passed away at 79. Pattiz owned courtside seats to the Lakers for over three decades. He had the chance to watch a plethora of superstars, like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 7