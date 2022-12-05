A rep for Long confirms to PEOPLE that the engaged couple are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]" Nia Long and Ime Udoka are going their separate ways. A source exclusively confirms to PEOPLE that Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have ended their 13-year-relationship after the former Boston Celtics head coach allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the team's organization. "The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," the source says. A rep for Long also confirms the couple...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO