The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
electrek.co
Ford’s new EV dealer network will result in one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US
Ford’s newly announced EV dealer network will result in the automaker operating one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US. Yesterday, we reported on Ford’s announcement that two-thirds of its dealers are joining the Model e program to sell electric vehicles. The result is that a...
teslarati.com
Ford may extend its lead in commercial EV sales
Ford has two massive deals that could secure tens of thousands of electric vehicle sales for the coming years. Ford has long had a significant presence in commercial fleet sales. The brand has become synonymous with the police cars and service trucks they have supplied to countless government agencies and large corporations. Now, Ford has two opportunities, one with the U.S. Forest Service and one with DHL, that could extend the Blue Oval’s lead in the category.
Carscoops
Ford Confirms 65% Of Its Dealers Have Signed Up For EV Certification Program
Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on Monday that 1,920 Blue Oval dealers have signed up for the brand’s Model e Certification progra. Beginning in 2023, these dealers will enjoy exclusive EV-centered perks. The news comes at the same time that many dealers and officials are opposing the program altogether.
Benzinga
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Vietnamese Automaker's EV Shipment Is Big Competition For The US
VinFast is exporting 999 electric vehicles to the U.S. market, and they're expected to arrive in California right around Christmas.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
Even Pininfarina is Unveiling an Electric Car Called the Battista!
It's a Shame Very Few People Will be Able to Afford it!. In 1930, Battista “Pinin” Farina founded the Carrozzeria Pinin Farina coachbuilding company. The company has designed bodies for some of the most iconic automobiles ever made in nearly a century. In the last year alone, they were instrumental in helping to create the new Vinfast line of electric vehicles I wrote about here:
Ford CEO reveals how many dealers actually want to sell electric vehicles
Approximately two-thirds of Ford's dealers have signed up to sign the brand's electric vehicles as part of a new plan that requires certification to carry EVs.
teslarati.com
Mercedes pushes EVs in Japan with new EQ dealership
Mercedes has opened its first electric vehicle only dealership to capitalize on the fledgling demand for EVs in Japan. Mercedes has been steadily growing its EV lineup, particularly in Europe and China, where demand for these vehicles is the strongest. But now that the company offers a full EV lineup in Japan to include five separate models, the German luxury brand has opened its first EV-only dealership that will hopefully entice car buyers to ditch their previous ICE vehicles.
Ars Technica
DHL is buying 2,000 electric Ford E-Transits as delivery vans
On Monday, the Ford Motor Company and courier company DHL announced a new deal to supply the latter with 2,000 electric cargo vans by the end of 2023. The Ford E-Transits will be used in both Europe and the Americas for last-mile deliveries as DHL works on becoming carbon neutral over the coming years.
Autoblog
Tesla got this thing right
You won't hear me singing Tesla's praises very often. I have no problem with electric cars; in fact, there are a few I even enjoy, though Tesla's sloppy execution leaves a lot to be desired. But, to give credit where credit is due, I have to hand the company's engineers one thing: The Model X's Falcon doors, goofy and unnecessarily complex though they may be, are the right doors for a future family hauler. Why? Because they don't swing.
GM's building its own kind of Tesla Supercharger network — and it's using car dealers as its secret weapon
GM is counting on its dealer network to help build out a network of Level 2 EV charging stations in North America.
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise on Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil...
Autoblog
Euro-market Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge add efficiency, range
Volvo's tweaked the powertrain specs for the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge in Europe in both front- and all-wheel-drive trims. (We don't get the FWD versions here, only the AWD models.) First reported by CarsUK as a rumor, Autocar dug into the details after the new models hit some EU configurators. The big change there is that the front-drivers are now rear-drivers, engineers moving the single motor to the rear axle in the name of efficiency. The battery in the single-motor cars stays the same size at 67 kWh, but motor output rises from 228 horsepower to 235 hp. Even better, the C40 Recharge goes from an estimated 270 miles on a charge to 296 miles, the XC40 Recharge goes from an estimated 260 miles on a charge to 286 miles on the WLTP cycle.
Only 1 Brand Has 7 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and It’s Not Tesla
Here's a look at the automaker with the most electric vehicles (EVs) for sale, which is seven total, and the answer isn't Tesla. The post Only 1 Brand Has 7 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and It’s Not Tesla appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Buell Fuell Fllow motorcycle marks Eric Buell's electric return ... almost
The pandemic forced Eric Buell's plans to the side, same as everyone else's. The American motorcycle designer is finally back — almost — with the electric two-wheeler we first met in 2019. The company is called Fuell and has sold an electric bicycle called the Flluid-1S since last year. The motorcycle is called the Fllow, packing a motor with a claimed 47 horsepower and ridiculous 553 pound-feet of peak torque to move its 400-pound weight in the highest Fllow-1S trim. The bike's designed to serve urban commuters with a claimed real-world range of 150 miles from a 10-kWh battery, a 3.5-second acceleration to 62 miles per hour, and an 85-mph sustained top speed for highway stints. A 15-hp version allows European riders with restricted licenses to throw a leg over.
Will Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Still Work if You Don’t Charge Them?
Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) are becoming more popular as gas prices soar. However, will these hybrids work even if you don't charge them. The post Will Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Still Work if You Don’t Charge Them? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
kalkinemedia.com
Auto File: America’s EVs: Heavier, Bigger, Faster
Global Autos Correspondent Greetings from the Motor City! No time for the slow lane today. The Automotive News Congress kicks off in Detroit this afternoon. Ford CEO Jim Farley takes the stage at 4:45 PM, preceded by Stellantis North America COO Mark Stewart at 12:35 PM and Aurora CEO Chris Urmson. Look here for coverage from Reuters. Today, we’ll look at the confusing signals from Tesla in China, dig into why it may be good news that America’s EVs are so big, and join the Chicago Fed in looking at where new EV jobs are going in North America.
