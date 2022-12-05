Read full article on original website
White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
Ian Cranston has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. for complimenting his girlfriend. The post White Man Who Fatally Shot Black Man Who Allegedly Complimented His Girlfriend Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.
White Man Who Killed Black Man for Talking to Fiancée in Bar Sentenced to 10 Years
The white man who killed a Black man in Bend, OR last year for talking to his fiancée in a bar was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years probation on Nov. 28, according to KATU2 News. Twenty-eight-year-old Ian Cranston was found guilty on Nov. 16 of...
Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
TMZ.com
'Gone Girl' Actress Lisa Banes' Killer Gets One to Three Year Sentence
The scooter rider who fatally struck "Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes in a hit-and-run accident will do hard time ... a judge just sentenced him to at least a year behind bars. Lisa's killer, 27-year-old Brian Boyd, was sentenced Wednesday to 1 to 3 years in prison in New York County Supreme Court.
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
NOLA.com
Woman who drugged, robbed men, killing one, is sentenced to prison
A woman who pleaded guilty in federal court for her part in a sweeping cross-country scheme in which she drugged and robbed men, leaving one Metairie resident dead in 2017, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison. Before U.S. District Court Judge Eldon Fallon issued her sentence, Dominique Berry...
The man who stole Lady Gaga’s dogs and shot her dog walker in the process of the heist has been sentenced to spend 21 years in prison. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, James Howard Jackson, 19, accepted a plea deal for 21 years in prison on one count of attempted murder. The defendant pleaded no contest to the charge that stemmed from the February 2021 theft.
Sailor convicted of fatally stabbing woman pregnant with twins after thinking he was the father
The state said the convicted murderer's DNA was found underneath the woman's fingernails, allegedly from scratching and clawing at him when she was being attacked.
West Virginia Man Who Told Cops ‘I Just Lost It’ Convicted of Beating Autistic 7-Year-Old Boy to Death with a Claw Hammer
A 36-year-old West Virginia man may spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally killing his girlfriend’s non-verbal autistic 7-year-old son last year, beating the little boy to death with a claw hammer. A Raleigh County jury on Thursday convicted Rashad Akeem Thompson on one count of first-degree murder in the horrific slaying of young Tre-shaun Brown, authorities confirmed.
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman Vanished
On March 16, 1990, 17-year-old Toni Danielle Clark visited family and friends in Oakland, California. Toni, who was pregnant with her first child, borrowed her boyfriend's Camaro to make the drive from San Bruno. Toni had trouble starting the vehicle when she decided to head home.
Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road
The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
Lady Gaga Dognapping Shooter Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison, Confronted by Victim in Court
Almost two years after he was shot in the chest and left bleeding on a sidewalk because he refused to hand over Lady Gaga’s beloved French bulldogs, Ryan Fischer was in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday as the man who pulled the trigger was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Fischer, 41, flew to California for the occasion and gave an emotional victims impact statement shortly after gunman James Howard Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury and admitted to a prior strike. The last-minute plea deal led prosecutors to drop related robbery and weapons...
Five with Links to Hells Angels Accused in Fatal Punching Death of Man at Chris Stapleton Concert: Police
A group of men connected to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club are implicated in fatally injuring a man at a summer concert because he touched the shoulder of one of the men’s girlfriend. Juan Gonzalez, 41, died after being punched in the head during a Chris Stapleton concert in...
Man gets over six years in prison after using blowtorch to attack DoorDash driver
A man in Oregon was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Monday after he attacked a DoorDash driver with a lit blowtorch.
49 sentenced to death for killing man wrongfully accused of starting wildfire
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — An Algerian court sentenced 49 people to death Thursday for the brutal mob killing of a painter who had been suspected of starting devastating wildfires -- but had actually come to help fight them, according to defense lawyers and the state news agency. The killing...
ETOnline.com
Elizabeth Holmes, Who Is Pregnant With Her Second Child, Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison
Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced CEO who is currently pregnant with her second child, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being found guilty on fraud charges related to the fallout of her blood sampling company, Theranos. Holmes, who is expected to appeal, must report to prison on April...
Brad Pitt Scores Small Victory In Court After Actor Accuses Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Of Refusing To Turn Over Key Documents In Battle Over $164 Million French Estate
A Los Angeles judge sided with Brad Pitt and scheduled a hearing after the actor accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and her company of refusing to turn over key documents as part of their bitter court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Pitt, 58, sued Jolie, 47, after she sold her stake in a $164 million French estate and vineyard named Chateau Miraval S.A. — that they purchased while married.Pitt said they had agreed to never sell off their stake without the other’s approval. In the suit, he revealed in 2021, Jolie said she needed...
CNN — One of the people charged in the shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga’s dog walker last year has been sentenced to 21 years in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said Monday. James Howard Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to one count...
California man who fatally stabbed Las Vegas showgirl found unfit to stand trial
The knife-wielding madman accused of fatally stabbing two people on the Last Vegas Strip — including a showgirl — was found mentally unfit to stand trial, The Post has confirmed. A Las Vegas judge on Friday ruled Yoni Barrios, 32, must remain at a state psychiatric facility until a court-appointed psychiatrist can determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial, according to court records. Barrios was charged with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder in the senseless broad-daylight attack on October 6. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Barrios stabbed showgirl Maris Digiovanni in the heart...
