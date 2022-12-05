Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
Duke basketball captain on freshmen: 'No one's mad about anything'
When a top-shelf prep commits to the Duke basketball program, he must recognize that not all five-star talents immediately draw a starting nod or starring role in Durham. This season, as has been the case so often in recent history, the Blue Devils brought in a slew of heralded rookies. First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff welcomed so many that there are now six former composite five-star recruits on the roster, including junior point guard and lone captain Jeremy Roach.
Prime UNC recruiting target 'might be close' to Duke basketball offer
In late September, Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore shooting guard Isiah Harwell took unofficial visits to the UNC basketball program and its Duke basketball rival eight miles up Tobacco Road. That weekend resulted in an offer from the Tar Heels. But the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star is still not on the official...
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Illinois is an extremely difficult team to prepare for, Duke’s interior defense, Andre Jackson
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
carolinablitz.com
How has Duke Grown Since the PK Legacy Tournament?
Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither will this 2022-23 Duke Blue Devils. Everything will take time. Coach Jon Scheyer picked up his first conference win against Boston College tis past weekend in a 75-59 home stand. What has changed since Portland?. Obviously, getting healthy with adequate repetition,...
No contest: Duke basketball freshman extends streak
Eight of the past 11 ACC Rookie of the Year awards belong to Duke basketball players. And as things stand, freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski looks well on his way to making it nine of the past 12 for the Blue Devils and 14th overall since the award's inception in 1976 (Duke's Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, and Gene Banks won it, or a share of it, the first three years).
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Duke prediction, odds and pick — 12/6/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Duke Blue Devils in New York. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Duke prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has shown the ability to continuously produce NBA-level players under coach Fran McCaffery. Luka Garza has had a limited NBA career because of his lack of defensive heft, but he was an NBA draft pick and might still be able to carve out a role as a bench scorer and backup big man. Last season, Keegan Murray became a breakout star and eventually a top-five lottery pick. Now, Kris Murray is becoming a star. Iowa and Fran are able to develop at least one player and maximize his ceiling in college, as Garza and Keegan Murray did over the past two seasons. Kris Murray is averaging 21 points and nearly 11 rebounds per game. He is giving the Hawkeyes production at both ends of the floor. Iowa has lost only once so far this season and has wins over Seton Hall, Clemson, and Georgia Tech. The one loss was to TCU, a team which was in the top 20 of preseason polls. If Kris Murray continues to play at a star level for the Hawkeyes, this Iowa team should be able to return to the NCAA Tournament and make a run at the Sweet 16, which the Hawkeyes have not made since the 1999 season.
goduke.com
Cooper to Forego Remaining Years of Eligibility
DURHAM – Duke women's soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has announced that she will forego her remaining years of eligibility and pursue a professional soccer career. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to pursue my soccer career professionally," said Cooper. "This was such a difficult decision, but one that was made with my heart and the people I love and trust dearly. I would like to thank my family for providing me with endless support in everything I do and my teammates who I can forever call my best friends. I would also like to thank my coaches here at Duke for giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing program and represent this phenomenal school. The experiences from these past two years will be ones that I will forever cherish."
chapelboro.com
Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program
More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
goduke.com
Delaney Graham Named Academic All-America for Third Time
DURHAM – For the third straight year, Duke women's soccer graduate student Delaney Graham has been tabbed Academic All-America following a vote of College Sports Communicators. A native of Atlanta, Ga., Graham becomes just the fourth Duke student-athlete to earn the award on three different occasions – Max Quinzani...
cbs17
Duke student wins $100,000 for tuition in football toss; uproar leads to 2 winners in another contest
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — In a national contest that saw controversy in one competition, a Duke University student won $100,000 for tuition after tossing footballs with precision over the weekend. The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Contest 10 finalists took to the field during the halftimes of ACC, Big 12,...
Davenport North basketball coach alleges referees said the N-word during Tuesday night's game
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A public Facebook post written by Davenport North's head boys' basketball coach alleges three referees swore and used derogatory language toward him and his staff during Tuesday night's game against Pleasant Valley. In the post, Head Coach Marquez Davis calls Tuesday night's game "one for the...
NC State student named in Forbes 2023 30 Under 30 list
A North Carolina State University student and her sister who created a South-Asian-themed apparel line were named to the 2023 Forbes 30 under 30 list.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges $95.6M Financing for The Forest at Duke in Durham, North Carolina
DURHAM, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged $95.6 million in bond financing for The Forest at Duke, a continuing care retirement community in Durham. The community sits on 47 acres just south of Duke University. First opened to residents in 1992, the property serves over 360 residents across 154 apartments, 81 cottages (235 total independent living units), 32 assisted living units and 58 licensed skilled nursing beds.
Chronicle
Durham School Days returns post-pandemic, aims to encourage middle school students to pursue college education
Nearly 300 middle school students from Durham Public Schools toured Duke’s campus and experienced college life for a day last month. This year’s Durham School Days program on Nov. 18 was back in-person for the first time since the pandemic. The annual program aims to encourage middle school students to pursue a college education, especially those who would become first-generation college students.
Wake school board swears in 5 new members
CARY, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education has a majority new members for the first time in decades, although its leadership won’t change. The new board was sworn in Tuesday afternoon following an election cycle that featured more competition than ever, hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and an infusion of national policies and yet failed to result in significant change in the political persuasions of the board.
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
Government Technology
Durham, N.C., ShotSpotter Rollout Fights Against Delays
(TNS) — The gunshot detection company ShotSpotter has delayed its rollout in Durham again as it struggles to install sensors in a shooting-prone area of the city. The rollout, first set for September, has now been pushed back three times. “We are still going through the process of installations,”...
WRAL
Wakefield schools placed on lockdown
Wakefield High School, Wakefield Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School were all put on lockdown Tuesday. Wakefield High School, Wakefield Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School were all put on lockdown Tuesday.
KCJJ
Mercy Iowa City shows operating deficit for fiscal year
Mercy Iowa City has seen their financial standing dwindling in the past fiscal year. The Gazette reports that the hospital shows losses across the board. Cash and cash equivalents dropped from $22.1 million in fiscal 2021 to $5.8 million in fiscal 2022. Hospital revenue had a $19.4 million operating deficit, with non-operating losses hitting a $40.5 million deficit.
WRAL
Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
Comments / 0