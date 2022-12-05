ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Hospice of Lubbock hosts annual Light up a Life Fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Hospice of Lubbock is hosting its annual tree-lighting event and kickoff of the annual Light Up a Life fundraiser. Light Up a Life represents a time to celebrate life as well as support the mission of Hospice of Lubbock. The public lighting ceremony of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock woman gives back to say thank you for support after house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year one Lubbock woman acknowledges the support of the Lubbock community and honors her sister and nephew who died in a house fire 17 years ago. Tiffany Lilly-Essix says she lived two doors down from where her two sisters, Demetra and Brittany Lilly lived. On the cold night of Dec. 7, 2005, her sisters’ house caught on fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Couple establishes scholarship as tribute to nurse’s career

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is said that Florence Nightingale’s philosophy and teachings emphasize that the nurse must use her brain, heart and hands to create healing environments to care for the patient’s body, mind and spirit. For more than 40 years, Joyce Alexander Luck epitomized the essence of Florence Nightingale throughout her career as a nurse.
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Buddy Holly Center to host Caroling in the Courtyard

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center is excited to announce Caroling in the Courtyard on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, in the Meadows Courtyard. The event is FREE and open to the public. Caroling in the Courtyard will bring the Lubbock community...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR responds to cotton plant fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an East Lubbock cotton plant on Tuesday night, according to LFR. According to LFR, the call came in just before 8:00 p.m. and units responded to the fire in the 2300 block of East 50th street just after 8:00 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LFR responding to structure fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is currently on the scene of a structure fire at Southern Cotton Co. in the 2300 block of East 50th. A call was initially made for smoke coming out of a building in the southeast corner of the property. LFR was dispatched at 7:58 p.m....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Comet Cleaners Christmas is for Kids accepting donations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Children’s Protective Services (CPS) is now accepting donations for its 35th annual Christmas is for Kids campaign. Help make this Christmas unforgettable for children across the South Plains by dropping off an unwrapped gift to any Comet Cleaners location or the KCBD Studio at 9800 University Ave. Donations will be accepted through Christmas Eve.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a call where two pedestrians have been struck by a silver passenger car as they were walking on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue. According to LPD, the two pedestrians sustained minor and moderate injuries. It could not...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Man Sick Of Waiting For Aloha BBQ To Reopen Learns To Make His Own

How long has it been since we all had a taste of that sweet sweet Aloha BBQ? Months? Years? Eternity? I've been hoping and praying to any God out there that will listen to please just bring that tasty food back to us all. So far, there hasn't been any word on when Lubbock's favorite Hawaiian BBQ joint will reopen, but that hasn't stopped some of us from trying to recreate it at home.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Wes Nessman Spiffs Up The New Lubbock Logo [NAUGHTY!]

It appears this logo arrived with a resounding thud, mostly because it's well, a little underwhelming. It says nothing about the town, what it means, what we're about, or why you should come here. Again, this is a "community-wide branding initiative" (spear-headed by the Chamber, LEDA, and Market Lubbock. It is not the City Of Lubbock)
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Carpet Tech kicks-off annual giveback week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday marked the start of Carpet Tech’s annual giveback week. From today to Friday, the company will give donations to various nonprofits that serve the South Plains. Stephanie Henderson, general manager at Carpet Tech says,” We love to help out our friends here at Grace...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Changing weather on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain has ended but drivers should anticipate the possibility of wet roads and areas of low visibility in fog during the morning commute. Allow extra drive time, keep extra space between vehicles, use your low-beam headlights, and drive to conditions. 0.31″ of rain was recorded at...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lake Ridge Chapel’s Charli’s Tree to benefit Toys for Tots

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For the past three years, Lake Ridge Chapel has held this event in memory of Charli Jones during the Christmas season. Charli Jones had a passion for her peers and for helping others. Her dream was that no child would go without a gift for Christmas. After the loss of their daughter in 2019, Charli’s parents requested toy donations be made in her honor. Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers established Charli’s Tree to continue this tradition of supporting local children. In its first year, the Lubbock community raised over $15,000 worth of gifts and monetary donations for children in need.
LUBBOCK, TX

