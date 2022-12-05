Read full article on original website
KCBD
Hospice of Lubbock hosts annual Light up a Life Fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Hospice of Lubbock is hosting its annual tree-lighting event and kickoff of the annual Light Up a Life fundraiser. Light Up a Life represents a time to celebrate life as well as support the mission of Hospice of Lubbock. The public lighting ceremony of the...
KCBD
Lubbock woman gives back to say thank you for support after house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year one Lubbock woman acknowledges the support of the Lubbock community and honors her sister and nephew who died in a house fire 17 years ago. Tiffany Lilly-Essix says she lived two doors down from where her two sisters, Demetra and Brittany Lilly lived. On the cold night of Dec. 7, 2005, her sisters’ house caught on fire.
KCBD
Couple establishes scholarship as tribute to nurse’s career
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is said that Florence Nightingale’s philosophy and teachings emphasize that the nurse must use her brain, heart and hands to create healing environments to care for the patient’s body, mind and spirit. For more than 40 years, Joyce Alexander Luck epitomized the essence of Florence Nightingale throughout her career as a nurse.
KCBD
Buddy Holly Center to host Caroling in the Courtyard
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center is excited to announce Caroling in the Courtyard on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, in the Meadows Courtyard. The event is FREE and open to the public. Caroling in the Courtyard will bring the Lubbock community...
everythinglubbock.com
LFR responds to cotton plant fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an East Lubbock cotton plant on Tuesday night, according to LFR. According to LFR, the call came in just before 8:00 p.m. and units responded to the fire in the 2300 block of East 50th street just after 8:00 p.m.
KCBD
Lubbock 10-year-old helps kids in need get coats by writing a letter to Academy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 20 kids at the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch are receiving new coats thanks to one altruistic 10-year-old. As we continue further into the colder winter months, Layne Layton wanted to help kids in need. “I just thought of the kids that may not...
KCBD
LFR responding to structure fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is currently on the scene of a structure fire at Southern Cotton Co. in the 2300 block of East 50th. A call was initially made for smoke coming out of a building in the southeast corner of the property. LFR was dispatched at 7:58 p.m....
KCBD
Comet Cleaners Christmas is for Kids accepting donations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Children’s Protective Services (CPS) is now accepting donations for its 35th annual Christmas is for Kids campaign. Help make this Christmas unforgettable for children across the South Plains by dropping off an unwrapped gift to any Comet Cleaners location or the KCBD Studio at 9800 University Ave. Donations will be accepted through Christmas Eve.
Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting
The split, organized by more conservative church members, comes after years of infighting that stems from the UMC's more inclusive stances.
KCBD
‘Front row seat:’ Shallowater ISD celebrates hands-on learning clinic, partnership with UMC
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater ISD has a new home for two of its medical programs, the SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic. One of those programs is the first of its kind in the state. The school district celebrated the grand opening of the clinic Monday, alongside its partner on the project, University Medical Center.
KCBD
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a call where two pedestrians have been struck by a silver passenger car as they were walking on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue. According to LPD, the two pedestrians sustained minor and moderate injuries. It could not...
KCBD
Rep. Burrows, Lubbock ISD trustee discuss district’s safety after Uvalde investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows spoke with area parents Tuesday evening about the state House investigation into the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. He shared his findings and a Lubbock ISD trustee explained the district’s preparation to keep students safe. The public meeting was...
Lubbock Man Sick Of Waiting For Aloha BBQ To Reopen Learns To Make His Own
How long has it been since we all had a taste of that sweet sweet Aloha BBQ? Months? Years? Eternity? I've been hoping and praying to any God out there that will listen to please just bring that tasty food back to us all. So far, there hasn't been any word on when Lubbock's favorite Hawaiian BBQ joint will reopen, but that hasn't stopped some of us from trying to recreate it at home.
21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
Wes Nessman Spiffs Up The New Lubbock Logo [NAUGHTY!]
It appears this logo arrived with a resounding thud, mostly because it's well, a little underwhelming. It says nothing about the town, what it means, what we're about, or why you should come here. Again, this is a "community-wide branding initiative" (spear-headed by the Chamber, LEDA, and Market Lubbock. It is not the City Of Lubbock)
KCBD
Carpet Tech kicks-off annual giveback week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday marked the start of Carpet Tech’s annual giveback week. From today to Friday, the company will give donations to various nonprofits that serve the South Plains. Stephanie Henderson, general manager at Carpet Tech says,” We love to help out our friends here at Grace...
KCBD
Changing weather on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain has ended but drivers should anticipate the possibility of wet roads and areas of low visibility in fog during the morning commute. Allow extra drive time, keep extra space between vehicles, use your low-beam headlights, and drive to conditions. 0.31″ of rain was recorded at...
Images and details of recovery shared: stabbing victim was set on fire in Lubbock
A family friend of Leslie Rodriguez shared details of her recovery after she official records said she was stabbed, doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by aspiring actor Ynez Spencer, 27, of Lubbock.
Why You Should Visit a Lubbock Nursing Home This Holiday Season
The holiday season is all about spending time with friends, family, and loved ones. As you get older, you start to appreciate this more and value the time spent together more than the gifts or food that might be a part of the celebration. Whether you decide to spend this...
KCBD
Lake Ridge Chapel’s Charli’s Tree to benefit Toys for Tots
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For the past three years, Lake Ridge Chapel has held this event in memory of Charli Jones during the Christmas season. Charli Jones had a passion for her peers and for helping others. Her dream was that no child would go without a gift for Christmas. After the loss of their daughter in 2019, Charli’s parents requested toy donations be made in her honor. Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers established Charli’s Tree to continue this tradition of supporting local children. In its first year, the Lubbock community raised over $15,000 worth of gifts and monetary donations for children in need.
