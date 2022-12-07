ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 teens in SE Atlanta arrested

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspected of shooting and killing two other teenagers at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex in June.

Darshae Barnes Jr. was taken into custody on multiple charges, including felony murder, related to the double shooting, Atlanta police said Tuesday. His arrest comes just one day after investigators released his photo and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Barnes is suspected of killing 17-year-old JaMarquez McCrary and 18-year-old Nyriek Olds at the Villages at Carver apartment complex on Moury Avenue on June 19, police said. The two teens were found in a breezeway at the apartment building with gunshot wounds to their chests, according to a police report. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Southeast Atlanta shooting leaves 2 dead, police say

In the days after the shooting, investigators released video footage from a security camera that showed a person of interest running from the building, Channel 2 Action News reported. Police did not say if the person seen in the video had been identified as Barnes.

No further details have been released about the circumstances around the crime or how investigators linked Barnes to the shooting.

A funeral was held for Olds on July 1 and McCrary the following day, according to their obituaries.

The Villages at Carver apartments have seen more than their fair share of violent crime this year. At least four people have been killed, including McCrary and Olds, and another injured in shootings at the complex.

The first incident took place in January when 30-year-old Oumar Mbodj arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead. Investigators traced the shooting back to the Villages.

In August, a man was injured inside his apartment when gunfire broke out in the parking lot and he was hit by a stray bullet.

The following month, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed there. His identity has not been publicly released.

Kenneth Ray Marshall
5d ago

discipline is one of the key factors in today's society. not correcting our children and just letting them run wild and carefree with no consequences for there actions

Universe1
5d ago

Got his image; got his name. It's just a matter of time. However, Darshae Barnes Jr. will run like the coward he is, until he can run no more. The teen is 17 y/o; there is nothing he can do without an adult's help. Bet ... there is some adult foolish enough to risk "accessory after the fact charges," by helping this child hide.

Shannon Cashaw
5d ago

Wow....his life is over before it started..well enjoy prison for the rest of his life

