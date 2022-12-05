ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sounds off after embarrassing Suns on their home floor

The Boston Celtics took the Phoenix Suns to the woodshed Wednesday night for a 125-98 statement win over a fellow NBA title contender. The Celtics absolutely dominated Phoenix on both ends of the floor, and that they did that in enemy territory only made the victory even sweeter for Boston fans. However, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum isn’t going to let a victory in a regular season game blind him from the true prize he and his team are eyeing.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

‘It’s very exhausting’: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George injuries draw painfully honest reaction from Clippers center Ivica Zubac

After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard has been in and out of the lineup again for the Los Angeles Clippers this term. He’s played in just five out of the Clippers’ 24 games so far this season, which has left his teammates with no other choice but to carry the load without him.
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s insane Michael Jordan-esque hangtime leaves Grizzlies Twitter stunned

There are only a handful of players in NBA history that make you wonder whether they’re human or not. Gravity is an inevitable force and yet some make it seem like defying it is a regular, effortless endeavor. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is one of those players, and he was back to showing off […] The post Ja Morant’s insane Michael Jordan-esque hangtime leaves Grizzlies Twitter stunned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers

1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown reacts to LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones scandal

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown believes Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made a good point when he questioned the lack of media coverage over Jerry Jones’ controversial photo. For those who missed it, Jones went viral recently after a 1957 photo showed him joining a group of White young boys stopping their Black classmates […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown reacts to LeBron James callout over Jerry Jones scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 344 Players Never Won A Game Against The Slim Reaper

Over the last 16 seasons, Kevin Durant has had a career worthy of Top 20 recognition. Durant is a 4-time scoring champion, MVP, 2-time NBA champion, and 2-time Finals MVP. He is regarded as one of the best scorers to ever play in the NBA with his demi-god-like skillset and 7’0’’ build. Along with his scoring, Durant has always been underrated as a passer, playmaker, and defender. Although the moves he has made have been questioned, his abilities and production are things that can not be overlooked as we define the career of Kevin Durant.
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz

In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated

The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter. Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

