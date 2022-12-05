ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where Mexican gray wolves are found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday that the small statured wolves are often mistaken for coyotes and that protecting coyotes would in turn cut down on wolf deaths. Environmentalists say illegal killings are the leading cause of death for the endangered animals. Ranchers argue that there are now more Mexican wolves roaming the Southwest than any time since recovery began more than two decades ago, and that they continue to bear the costs of livestock losses due to wolves.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO