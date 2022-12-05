Read full article on original website
Washington state man charged in 34-year-old Wisconsin murder
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A Washington state man has been charged in the 1988 slaying of a woman after he was identified using “familial DNA searching” to examine records of people who may be related to the suspect. WLUK-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin, reports Thursday that Gene C. Meyer has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon in the killing of 60-year-old Betty Rolf. Meyer currently lives in Eatonville, Washington where he was arrested Wednesday. He previously lived in Wisconsin, but police say he fled the state after the slaying.
Prosecutor seeking to free inmate accused of hiding evidence
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has asked a judge to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of killing 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson has long claimed innocence. Gardner, a Democrat, filed a motion in August asking a St. Louis judge to vacate the conviction, a move that would free Johnson from prison. The judge has not yet ruled in the case. Schmitt's office accuses Gardner of concealing gunshot residue testing that “tends to provide that Johnson is guilty.”
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Thursday court filings say lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita. The lawsuit argued Rokita’s office was wrongly justifying the investigation with “frivolous” consumer complaints submitted by people with no personal knowledge about the girl’s treatment. Marion County Judge Heather Welch ruled that Rokita could continue investigating Bernard but also said Rokita wrongly made public comments about investigating Bernard before he filed a complaint about her with the medical board.
Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where Mexican gray wolves are found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday that the small statured wolves are often mistaken for coyotes and that protecting coyotes would in turn cut down on wolf deaths. Environmentalists say illegal killings are the leading cause of death for the endangered animals. Ranchers argue that there are now more Mexican wolves roaming the Southwest than any time since recovery began more than two decades ago, and that they continue to bear the costs of livestock losses due to wolves.
'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” has resigned after being indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Rep. Joe Harding submitted his resignation letter Thursday. That came a day after authorities announced he had been indicted on charges that he illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. Harding is a Republican who became nationally known this year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
Awash in illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at toughening laws against the outlaw growers. A draft bill for Oregon’s 2023 legislative session would double the maximum prison sentence and fine. Those found guilty of unlawful manufacture involving more than 100 plants and possession in excess of 32 times the legal limits could face 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Lawsuit seeks end to NY’s ban on jurors with felony records
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York civil rights organization has sued the state’s court system seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries. The New York Civil Liberties Union argues that the statute spelling out qualifications for jury service disproportionately excludes Black men, leaving Black people significantly underrepresented in the jury pool. New York is just the latest state where the status quo of who’s allowed to serve on a jury is being challenged amid broader pushes for criminal justice reforms. California changed its law in 2020 to let people with felony records be jurors. Most states and federal courts still ban them, however.
Tribe searches for remains at California construction site
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A small team from the Wintu Tribe of Northern California is searching for human remains and cultural artifacts in the soil of a construction site where a trail along the Sacramento River and parking area will soon open to the public. But time is running out. The Federal Highway Administration is managing the project and gave the team until Friday to sift through soil. They began their search in October and have found bones and artifacts. The county coroner's office has not confirmed that any remains it has reviewed are human. Construction is expected to end later this month.
Officials grant California girl's request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The girl asked for approval to have a unicorn in her backyard, if she can find one. Officials replied with a pre-approved unicorn license, a heart-shape tag and a plush toy unicorn — until Madeline finds a real one. Officials commended Madeline for her “sense of responsible pet ownership.”
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials are outlining new conditions for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue disposing of nuclear waste in the state's southeast corner. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s permanent dumping ground, New Mexico wants to raise the bar with its proposal by demanding federal officials produce a full accounting of waste still needing to be cleaned up. It also intends to put Congress on notice that the permit would be revoked if it expands the type of waste that can be brought to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.
NTSB: Plane that hit tower flew below minimum altitude
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A report on the crash of a small plane into a Maryland transmission tower last month states that the plane was flying below minimum altitudes amid foggy nighttime conditions. The crash knocked out power for tens of thousands of area customers. The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report released Monday states that the pilot and passenger were seriously injured and the Mooney M20J was substantially damaged when it hit a tower supporting high-tension lines on Nov. 27. The plane was left dangling 100 feet above the ground. The report includes factual information but not a probable cause. The NTSB says that's included in the final report, which could take one or two years.
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from an October storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood remains defiant: It says it will place material to build a prohibited bulkhead on the sand next week and promises it will build the wall if a storm predicted for this weekend causes the temporarily repaired dune to collapse. The state says there is no imminent danger to communities near the beach and warns that the work North Wildwood wants to do could actually make future erosion worse.
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding a flow that’s been creeping toward a crucial highway, scientists said Thursday, even as the world’s largest volcano keeps on erupting. That means lava isn’t advancing and is no longer an imminent threat to the road that connects the east and west sides of the Big Island. County officials say they will continue to plan and remain vigilant. While the eruption keeps going out of an active fissure, the supply down to the flow front has been cut off, likely because of a reduced production rate, he said.
