U.S. Marshals arrest 2 in Puerto Rico after they say 2-year-old child was kidnapped from Oakwood day care by father
Dec. 7—Authorities arrested a man and his girlfriend Monday, Dec. 5, in Puerto Rico months after they allege he picked his son up from an Oakwood day care center and fled to the island. The U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement have been looking for a 2-year-old boy who...
Neptune woman accused of ripping off $146K over five years from her former employer
FREEHOLD - A Neptune woman has been charged with stealing more than $146,000 from her former employer over the course of about five years, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday. Jodi L. Vanaman, 47, is charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking. The investigation revealed that at various...
Police looking for shooter who left man dead in St. Paul parking lot
Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man who was found in a St. Paul parking lot. Officers were called about midnight Tuesday to the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane off Hazelwood Street and near East Maryland Avenue. They located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was unconscious and not breathing, and paramedics pronounced him dead.
Armed man sought after incident at Bath Twp. Meijer
BATH TWP. - Police are seeking an armed male suspect who they said displayed a firearm after being confronted while shoplifting Monday evening. According to a Facebook post Tuesday morning, officers from the Bath Township Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Office and DeWitt Township Police Department responded to Meijer after a report of an armed robbery/retail fraud shortly after 8 p.m.
