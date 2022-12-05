ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for shooter who left man dead in St. Paul parking lot

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man who was found in a St. Paul parking lot. Officers were called about midnight Tuesday to the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane off Hazelwood Street and near East Maryland Avenue. They located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was unconscious and not breathing, and paramedics pronounced him dead.
Armed man sought after incident at Bath Twp. Meijer

BATH TWP. - Police are seeking an armed male suspect who they said displayed a firearm after being confronted while shoplifting Monday evening. According to a Facebook post Tuesday morning, officers from the Bath Township Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Office and DeWitt Township Police Department responded to Meijer after a report of an armed robbery/retail fraud shortly after 8 p.m.
