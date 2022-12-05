Read full article on original website
knowtechie.com
Microsoft Teams adds new Discord-like communities feature
Microsoft is rolling out its new Microsoft Teams feature, communities. Communities is a free feature that allows people to join groups centered around specific topics. The company revealed the new feature on its website earlier this week. Communities allow groups to use the calendar, meeting, and chat features that have become popular within Microsoft Teams.
TechRadar
Google is bringing continuous scrolling to desktop search
Google has introduced "continuous scrolling" for the desktop version of its search results for some users. This means that when users reach the bottom of a search results page, they will now be able to see the equivalent of up to six pages of results before they get presented with a "More" button.
Pinterest Ends Its Creators Program
Plenty of different websites have created Creator Programs that are created to allow people who frequently use these sites to create posts and entertaining creations on these sites to start making money for everything they produce. YouTube has its Partners Program that allows many creators on YouTube to monetize their video content and there is the Contributors Program on Newsbreak for those writing local news articles to help writers earn money from views on their various posts. Pinterest decided for a certain period of time that it wanted to follow in the footsteps of these other sites and start paying some of its most prolific creators for making content that helped to make Pinterest so profitable in the first place. Things seemed to be going well at first, but now Pinterest has shut down its Creator Rewards program that allowed creators to earn money from posts. Originally, people on Pinterest who were part of the program would earn money by making content around monthly prompts around certain engagement goals as decided by Pinterest.
dexerto.com
Trainwreck moves to Kick, a new Twitch rival: “Twitch lost its grasp on reality”
Twitch star Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam is moving to an all-new platform, Kick, as “a non-owner advisor and non-exclusive broadcaster.” He has urged others to follow him and give the platform a year to grow with its streamer-friendly policies, including a 95% sub revenue split. “Twitch has...
astaga.com
Polygon’s First Set of Web3 Music NFTS to Launch in Jan 2023
Whereas the cryptocurrency market is dealing with a large winter this yr, blockchain platform Polygon is more and more centered on increasing its ecosystem by way of key partnerships. On Tuesday, December 9, Polygon joined fingers with Warner Music and LGND Internet 3 music platform to construct a brand new digital collectibles platform.
AdWeek
LinkedIn Adds More Analytics for Creators
LinkedIn added to the analytics it introduced in late March for creators on its platform using Creator Mode. Starting Tuesday, the professional network said creators can go to the Audience tab and track their follower growth in order to understand and discover trends, such as whether a conversation topic, new visual format or speaking opportunity influenced their follower growth. They can then use that they learn to craft their future strategy.
Cult of Mac
Apple names top podcasts of 2022
If you’re looking for a new podcast to addict yourself to, you’re in luck. Apple Podcasts unveiled the podcasts, episodes and channels its listeners paid the most attention to in 2022 (and in the case of subscriber shows and channels, paid the most money to, apparently). Check out...
insideevs.com
2022 Motor1.com Star Awards Editors' Choice Livestream: See It Here
The numbers are tallied. The votes are set. The clipboards are down. And the engines (or electric motors) are silent. After an exhaustive week of testing and considerable deliberation, the 2022 Motor1.com Star Awards winners are announced, save for one: Editors' Choice. Rather than simply publish an article on this...
AdWeek
Cameo Teams Up With Candle Media on Cameo Kids
Why should grown-ups have all the fun? Personalized video messaging platform Cameo is thinking of the children Thursday. Cameo teamed up with Candle Media to launch Cameo Kids, which lets parents and other loved ones book personalized videos for their kids from family entertainment stars, starting at $25. Next-generation media...
AdWeek
Cinedigm Launches Realmadrid TV and El Rey Network on Amazon Freevee
Independent content distributor Cinedigm announced Thursday that it has launched two linear channels on Amazon Freevee — Realmadrid TV and El Rey Network. Realmadrid TV offers matches and thousands of hours of content featuring one of the most recognizable sports brands in the world, Real Madrid C.F. El Rey...
AdWeek
Why Disney+ Increased Its Prices
Today, Disney+ is hiking its rates. As first announced in August, the increase means subscribers will see prices rise from $7.99 a month to $10.99 per month for the ad-free tier. However, you can avoid the price hike by switching to the streamer’s new ad-supported tier, which also launches today,...
AdWeek
Let's Talk About Brand Podcast: Building a Website With Andy Crestodina
In today’s episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, host Christine Gritmon is joined by Andy Crestodina co-founder and CMO of Orbit Media Studios. While social media is increasingly topping search results and playing home base for companies and creators, it alone cannot be a brand’s sole internet strategy. As social media sites (and their users) come and go, having an owned piece of the internet that you can call your own is more crucial than ever.
AdWeek
Airy Styles, ‘Hipstoric’ Homes Highlight Trends in Pinterest Predicts 2023
Pinterest is looking ahead to the new year with Wednesday’s release of its Pinterest Predicts 2023 report on trends that it sees coming to fruition. The platform wrote in its introduction, “Over 400 million people come to Pinterest each month to plan for the future. Because people turn to Pinterest to look forward and get ideas, the platform is able to leverage this search data to gain early insights and identify what’s coming next in the culture before it actually starts trending.”
AdWeek
Tuesday Stir
-Inspired by the art of Don Abel Rodríguez and made with Colombian barley, Colombian beer Club Colombia has partnered with ad agency Buentipo Anchor to create a limited-edition design for its most prominent brand Dorada that honors Colombia’s culture and raises awareness about Amazon reforestation. The “Una Historia Nonuya” campaign for the Anheuser-Busch InBev brand were crafted by Rodríguez and tell his story as the last native speaker of the Nonuyan Language, a native population from the Colombian Amazon. During his youth, Don Abel was selected by his people to become “The namer of plants.” A percentage of proceeds from the sale of the artfully decorated six-packs sold online and at select retailers goes toward funding Amazon reforestation.
AdWeek
Snap Lens Fest: 300,000 AR Creators Crafted 3M+ Lenses on Its Platform
Snap Inc. said at its fifth annual Lens Fest augmented reality developer conference Tuesday that there are now 300,000 AR creators and developers on its platform, up from 250,000 last year, and they are behind over 3 million AR lenses, up from 2.5 million in 2021. The company also kicked...
AdWeek
Clubhouse: How to Add a Profile Picture to Your House
Clubhouse’s Houses feature allows users of the social audio application to create private groups where they can chat with other users. Once someone creates a House in the Clubhouse app, they can customize the House in a number of ways. For instance, they can upload a profile picture to make it stand out from other Houses.
AdWeek
Corona Turns Its Famous Holiday Ad Into an Augmented Reality Experience
Corona Extra is bringing its 30-year-old holiday ad to life in the form of a virtual Christmas tree lot using augmented reality. The Mexican beer brand has launched an interactive experience called O’Tannenpalm’s Tree Lot that allows users to project a winter scene of snow and palm trees onto a nearby flat surface via their phone cameras. The project is a play on the iconic campaign Corona began running in 1990 in which a palm tree on a beach lights up with Christmas decorations as a whistled version of the song “Oh Tannenbaum” can be heard.
AdWeek
Instagram Offers Its Predictions on Generation Z Trends for 2023
Instagram teamed up with WGSN on a study of Generation Z users to help determine the issues, topics and trends that matter to teens on its platform, and it shared the results in its 2023 Trend Report Tuesday. The platform said in the introduction to the report, “From the financial...
AdWeek
Vizio Adds Winter Watchland for SmartCast Users
Vizio is ringing in the holidays with the addition of Winter Watchland, a collection of holiday-themed movies and shows. Winter Watchland includes exclusive holiday movie titles such as Christmas Lucky Charm, Santa’s Got Style and Christmas on the Slopes from Brain Power Studio. A Unicorn for Christmas from MarVista Entertainment and the world premiere of The Christmas Spirit from Maverick Entertainment Group—all available on demand and for free on WatchFree+.
AdWeek
Twitch Details Several Analytics Updates
Twitch detailed updates to the Analytics section of its Creator Dashboard that will roll out to all of its streamers by the end of December. The Amazon-owned streaming platform said it separated its three Insights pages—Achievements, Channel Analytics and Stream Summary—into six: Achievements, Discovery, Earnings, Engagement, Overview and Stream Summary, adding that its early testing found that it helped improve the way streamers find the data they need by 86%.
