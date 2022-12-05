Plenty of different websites have created Creator Programs that are created to allow people who frequently use these sites to create posts and entertaining creations on these sites to start making money for everything they produce. YouTube has its Partners Program that allows many creators on YouTube to monetize their video content and there is the Contributors Program on Newsbreak for those writing local news articles to help writers earn money from views on their various posts. Pinterest decided for a certain period of time that it wanted to follow in the footsteps of these other sites and start paying some of its most prolific creators for making content that helped to make Pinterest so profitable in the first place. Things seemed to be going well at first, but now Pinterest has shut down its Creator Rewards program that allowed creators to earn money from posts. Originally, people on Pinterest who were part of the program would earn money by making content around monthly prompts around certain engagement goals as decided by Pinterest.

3 DAYS AGO