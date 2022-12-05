ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'

The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
HuffPost

The 16 Best Podcasts Of 2022

Delicious low-stakes gossip, a pandemic memorial, interviews with rock legends, odes to fruit — podcasting offered us all that and more this year.
Daily Free Press

I care about your Spotify Wrapped

On Nov. 30, the long-awaited 2022 “Spotify Wrapped” was sent out to users of the popular music streaming platform. The popular campaign tells users their top songs and artists, genres they explored that year and what moods their listening habits suited. Every year as it rolls out, large groups of social media users save their trend reports and post them to social media.
TheConversationAU

It's not just Twitter. The whole Internet is broken and we'd better fix it soon

If the debate about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter tells us anything, it’s that people – including those in governments – don’t understand how the World Wide Web works. We know that the algorithms Twitter uses to recommend content can guide people to develop more extreme views, but what is considered extreme has changed since Musk’s takeover. Many things he considers free speech would previously have been thought to be derogatory, misogynistic, violent or harmful in many other ways. Many countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand as the co-initiator of the Christchurch Call, are looking to Twitter and other platform providers to...
AdWeek

Everything You Need to Know About Disney+'s New Ad Tier

At long last, Disney+’s ad tier—called Disney+ Basic—is here. Nine months after first announcing it was getting into the AVOD market, Disney+ launched its ad-supported offering on Thursday, bringing on more than 100 partners “across every major holding company” and “every single major brand,” according to Disney ad sales chief Rita Ferro.
TechCrunch

Oh no, they added NFTs to Winamp

No, this doesn’t just read out the current valuation of your various square avatars; NFT-type tech has been applied to music as well, offering the capability of limited releases of digital tracks the way you might have a limited vinyl run. At least that’s the idea — I don’t think it’s quite caught on, and with the cryptocurrency world currently in disarray, it’s hard to blame anyone for declining to take part in a potentially risky ecosystem.
AdWeek

WFA Meets With Elon Musk, New Twitter Leadership Team

The World Federation of Advertisers said it met with Twitter’s new leadership team Dec. 1, and the company expressed its continued commitment to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media regarding common definitions, common measures, common tools and independent verification. Other than new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who was named...
AdWeek

Cameo Teams Up With Candle Media on Cameo Kids

Why should grown-ups have all the fun? Personalized video messaging platform Cameo is thinking of the children Thursday. Cameo teamed up with Candle Media to launch Cameo Kids, which lets parents and other loved ones book personalized videos for their kids from family entertainment stars, starting at $25. Next-generation media...
Ars Technica

Former Twitter employees explain why Apple actually paused ads

After five people were killed and dozens more were injured in November during a shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado, Apple made what many would consider a very ordinary business decision to pause ads on Twitter temporarily. Two former Twitter employees told The New York Times that the tech company was protecting its brand by ensuring that Apple ads wouldn’t appear next to news reports of the mass shooting.
AdWeek

LinkedIn Adds More Analytics for Creators

LinkedIn added to the analytics it introduced in late March for creators on its platform using Creator Mode. Starting Tuesday, the professional network said creators can go to the Audience tab and track their follower growth in order to understand and discover trends, such as whether a conversation topic, new visual format or speaking opportunity influenced their follower growth. They can then use that they learn to craft their future strategy.
AdWeek

Starz Adds New CMO to Domestic Leadership Team

Starz is bolstering its domestic team with a new chief marketing officer. On Thursday, Starz announced several executive promotions and hires, including Jimmy Hilburn joining as CMO. Hilburn will report to Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks. Between the lines. In addition, Susan Ievoli joins Starz as svp of publicity,...
AdWeek

Instagram Updates Account Status Tool

Instagram added more information to the Account Status tool it introduced last October as a “one-stop shop to see what’s happening with your account and content distribution.”. Account Status alerts people if their Instagram account is at risk of being disabled and enables those who believe their activity...

