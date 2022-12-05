Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Home / Work Podcast: DEI Is Generational for Omnicom Group's Carla and Marianna Eboli
In today’s episode of Home / Work, host Antonio Lucio sits down with Carla Eboli and her daughter, Marianna Eboli, who both work in different sections of the Omnicom Group. Carla is an eve and DEI Lead at Energy BBDO, and Marianna is an artist and social media strategist at DDB Chicago.
Elon Musk personally called CEOs of companies that stopped advertising on Twitter to complain, report says
Some media buyers said Twitter is now bug-ridden and difficult to launch ads on, prompting agencies to pull spending, the Financial Times reported.
msn.com
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
An ex-Facebook exec said an employee griped to a CEO at an all-hands about the toilet-paper quality. He tweeted that the day Elon Musk told Twitter employees to quit if they wouldn't work long hours. The tweet reflects a growing belief among tech execs that employees have become too lazy.
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
Kumail Nanjiani already had a complicated relationship with food. 'Eternals' didn't help
'Eternals' star Kumail Nanjiani is the latest actor to speak up about body image and losing weight for Hollywood roles.
The 16 Best Podcasts Of 2022
Delicious low-stakes gossip, a pandemic memorial, interviews with rock legends, odes to fruit — podcasting offered us all that and more this year.
Daily Free Press
I care about your Spotify Wrapped
On Nov. 30, the long-awaited 2022 “Spotify Wrapped” was sent out to users of the popular music streaming platform. The popular campaign tells users their top songs and artists, genres they explored that year and what moods their listening habits suited. Every year as it rolls out, large groups of social media users save their trend reports and post them to social media.
It's not just Twitter. The whole Internet is broken and we'd better fix it soon
If the debate about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter tells us anything, it’s that people – including those in governments – don’t understand how the World Wide Web works. We know that the algorithms Twitter uses to recommend content can guide people to develop more extreme views, but what is considered extreme has changed since Musk’s takeover. Many things he considers free speech would previously have been thought to be derogatory, misogynistic, violent or harmful in many other ways. Many countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand as the co-initiator of the Christchurch Call, are looking to Twitter and other platform providers to...
AdWeek
Everything You Need to Know About Disney+'s New Ad Tier
At long last, Disney+’s ad tier—called Disney+ Basic—is here. Nine months after first announcing it was getting into the AVOD market, Disney+ launched its ad-supported offering on Thursday, bringing on more than 100 partners “across every major holding company” and “every single major brand,” according to Disney ad sales chief Rita Ferro.
AdWeek
Reddit Recap 2022: Redditors Embraced Their Mistakes, Learned About Global Events
Reddit released its Reddit Recap 2022 Thursday, taking a deep dive into the more than 430 million posts (up 14% compared with 2021) and roughly 2.5 billion comments (up 7% year-over-year) on its platform through November. The company wrote in its introduction, “Our annual Reddit Recap is here. With more...
How to Book Yourself on 10 Podcasts in 10 Weeks
Podcasts are quickly becoming one of the most leveraged business exposure and growth tools. Here's how you can get yourself onto ten podcasts in the next ten weeks.
How to get a YouTube video editor job and how much they earn
It's common for YouTubers to hire editors to help with their videos, both short and long form. Here's how to start earning money as a YouTube editor.
Amazon is introducing a new TikTok-like feature that allows users to 'shop as you scroll' from a social feed of videos and photos
Amazon joins companies like Meta and Google seeking to emulate the success of TikTok's wildly popular and lucrative video-sharing format.
TechCrunch
Oh no, they added NFTs to Winamp
No, this doesn’t just read out the current valuation of your various square avatars; NFT-type tech has been applied to music as well, offering the capability of limited releases of digital tracks the way you might have a limited vinyl run. At least that’s the idea — I don’t think it’s quite caught on, and with the cryptocurrency world currently in disarray, it’s hard to blame anyone for declining to take part in a potentially risky ecosystem.
AdWeek
WFA Meets With Elon Musk, New Twitter Leadership Team
The World Federation of Advertisers said it met with Twitter’s new leadership team Dec. 1, and the company expressed its continued commitment to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media regarding common definitions, common measures, common tools and independent verification. Other than new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who was named...
AdWeek
Cameo Teams Up With Candle Media on Cameo Kids
Why should grown-ups have all the fun? Personalized video messaging platform Cameo is thinking of the children Thursday. Cameo teamed up with Candle Media to launch Cameo Kids, which lets parents and other loved ones book personalized videos for their kids from family entertainment stars, starting at $25. Next-generation media...
Ars Technica
Former Twitter employees explain why Apple actually paused ads
After five people were killed and dozens more were injured in November during a shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado, Apple made what many would consider a very ordinary business decision to pause ads on Twitter temporarily. Two former Twitter employees told The New York Times that the tech company was protecting its brand by ensuring that Apple ads wouldn’t appear next to news reports of the mass shooting.
AdWeek
LinkedIn Adds More Analytics for Creators
LinkedIn added to the analytics it introduced in late March for creators on its platform using Creator Mode. Starting Tuesday, the professional network said creators can go to the Audience tab and track their follower growth in order to understand and discover trends, such as whether a conversation topic, new visual format or speaking opportunity influenced their follower growth. They can then use that they learn to craft their future strategy.
AdWeek
Starz Adds New CMO to Domestic Leadership Team
Starz is bolstering its domestic team with a new chief marketing officer. On Thursday, Starz announced several executive promotions and hires, including Jimmy Hilburn joining as CMO. Hilburn will report to Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks. Between the lines. In addition, Susan Ievoli joins Starz as svp of publicity,...
AdWeek
Instagram Updates Account Status Tool
Instagram added more information to the Account Status tool it introduced last October as a “one-stop shop to see what’s happening with your account and content distribution.”. Account Status alerts people if their Instagram account is at risk of being disabled and enables those who believe their activity...
