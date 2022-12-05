Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Baby Bronze with Daughter Sterling: 'Best Big Sissy'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed son Patrick Lavon III, known as Bronze, on Monday Brittany Mahomes is sharing a special moment between her two babies. On Thursday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared the first shot of daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, with her new baby brother, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III. In the photo shared on her Instagram Story, Sterling sits down and holds the baby boy, whose face can't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He's loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wears a dark blue onesie...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Boy with Big Sister Sterling: 'She Is Obsessed'
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — earlier this week Sterling Skye is one proud big sister! Days after Brittany Mahomes welcomed her second child — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — with husband Patrick Mahomes earlier this week, the star shared a sweet photograph of daughter Sterling, 21 months, bonding with her newborn sibling on Instagram Saturday. "She is obsessed and loving her new role 🤍," the mom of...
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Cuddle Up to Watch Animal Planet Together: 'Ster Loves' It
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to daughter Sterling, 21 months, and son Bronze, whom they welcomed last week Patrick Mahomes is spending quality time with his little girl shortly after welcoming a new addition to the family. On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story of the NFL star, 27, snuggling with daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, as the pair watch Animal Planet together on the couch. In the cute clip, Brittany, 27, first shows an aquatic scene playing on the TV before panning...
Dwayne Johnson watches wife sing national anthem alongside their daughters
Dwayne Johnson proudly looked on as his wife Lauren performed the national anthem at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game Sunday.
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint and Friends to Meet His Favorite NFL Player for His 7th Birthday
Kim Kardashian shares sons Psalm and Saint and daughters Chicago and North with ex Kanye West Kim Kardashian has given one of her kids another unforgettable birthday. On Monday, the mom of four, 42, shared photos from her Sunday at SoFi Stadium, where she treated son Saint and his friends to a Los Angeles Rams game in celebration of his 7th birthday. "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much!" the SKIMS founder captioned her Instagram photo carousel. "I love seeing you grow...
Tom Brady Dedicates NFL Win to Daughter Vivian on Her Birthday, Says 'She Was Worried' About Game
Tom Brady shares Vivian, 10, and Ben, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady took home a big win for one of his biggest fans. On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, pulled off a win against the New Orleans Saints and dedicated the moment to daughter Vivian Lake on her 10th birthday. "Good to get a win at home," Brady said in his post-game interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters. "It's my daughter's birthday, Vivi Lake. Daddy loves you,...
Brittany Mahomes Drops Photos of Matching Outfits Sterling, Bronze Wore on NFL Sunday
Bronze Mahomes got his first NFL Sunday experience over the weekend. The newest addition of the family was born last week and is already getting dressed up for gamedays. Brittany Mahomes posted a few photos of Bronze and his big sister, Sterling, wearing matching outfits. The pictures were featured on...
Look: Another Potential Girlfriend Emerges For Tom Brady
If Tom Brady is ready to put himself back on the market, he'll have plenty of options. Over the past few weeks, a plethora of influencers and models have been mentioned as potential girlfriends for Brady. Of course, nothing has been confirmed at this time. With that said, Instagram model...
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Birthday Post for Son Benjamin
The supermodel left a comment on ex Tom Brady's post celebrating their son Benjamin's 13th birthday Gisele Bündchen continues to prove she and ex Tom Brady can amicably navigate situations concerning their two kids. On Thursday, the model mom, 42, commented on her ex's Instagram post celebrating their son Benjamin Rein's 13th birthday. "Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager. You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny ❤️❤️❤️," Brady captioned his post, on which Bündchen...
It's a girl! David Bakhtiari and wife Frankie welcome their first baby
Now that’s how you do a bye week. Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari and his wife Frankie welcomed a baby girl in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, and the photo of the 6-foot-4, 310-pound dad and his sweet 8-pound, 2-ounce, 22-inch daughter are everything you could have wished. ...
ESPN's Riddick sees Cincinnati as slight favorite to win AFC over Kansas City, Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have dominated discussions about the top teams in the AFC since before the NFL season started. After the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs on Sunday for the third time this calendar year, many of the discussions Monday at least included the Bengals. And ESPN's Louis Riddick...
FOX Sports
Joe Burrow, Bengals dethrone Chiefs atop Nick's NFL Tiers in Week 14 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Mark Schlereth reveal Nick's NFL Tiers entering Week 14. Nick ranks Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as top the list after their win over the Chiefs in Week 13. The Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers fill out the remaining top teams on Nick's NFL Tiers.
ETOnline.com
Keke Palmer Thanks 'Other Half' Darius Daulton Jackson, Following Pregnancy Reveal on 'Saturday Night Live'
Keke Palmer is showing some love to her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. On Sunday, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on her time at Saturday Night Live -- where she hosted -- and revealed that she is expecting her first child. Palmer began her message by thanking the cast, crew...
Gisele Buys Mansion Near Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen has reportedly purchased a new mansion near where Tom Brady is building a house.
Gisele Bündchen Wishes 'Sweet Angel' Son Benjamin a Happy 13th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein Gisele Bündchen's little boy is growing up! The model mom, 42, posted a sweet tribute on Instagram Thursday in celebration of son Benjamin Rein's 13th birthday. Alongside a series of photos of her son, whom she shares with ex Tom Brady, Bündchen wrote a heartfelt message to the teenager. "We have a new teenager in the house ! Happy birthday my sweet angel! I am so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man...
Pete Davidson Returns to Instagram, This Time in Joint Account with Eli Manning
"Hello Instagram. I have decided to come back, but only with the GOAT," Davidson said in the pair's first post while lying in bed with the former New York Giants quarterback Pete Davidson and Eli Manning have teamed up to launch a joint Instagram account. The famously anti-social media Saturday Night Live alumnus, 29, and the New York Giants quarterback announced their page on Wednesday, their first post featuring a video of two lying together in bed. "Hello Instagram," Davidson began. "I have decided to come back,...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Tribute on Son Benjamin's 13th Birthday: 'So Special and Loved'
Tom Brady shares Vivian, 10, and Ben, with ex Gisele Bündchen, and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan It's been a big week in the Brady household. Following Tom Brady's Monday Night Football win — which coincided with daughter Vivian Lake's 10th birthday — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Instagram Thursday to celebrate son Benjamin Rein turning 13. "Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager," the 45-year-old athlete captioned a photo of his son sitting with his chin on a water bottle in his lap, smiling...
Tom Brady talks juggling distractions off the field while trying to maintain focus on it
Tom Brady has gotten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to 6-6 and on top of the NFC South and opened up on maintaining what's important to him on and off the field.
13 Steelers fined for obscene gesture during team celebration against Colts on Monday Night Football
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick gave the Steelers their first win in consecutive games on the season with a late interception of Falcons QB Marcus Mariota. As is tradition, when the defense secures a turnover, a team celebration ensues, but this one was different after finding out the NFL dished out fines to over a dozen Steelers players. According to Triblive.com and Spotrac.com, 13 Steelers players were fined due to an "obscene gesture" in the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. T.J. Watt, Myles Jack, Marcus Allen, Fitzpatrick, Cameron Sutton, Levi Wallace and Terrell Edmunds were fined $13,621....
