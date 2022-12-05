Cape Coral is trying to decide on new rules for where food trucks can and can’t be set up and how owners clean up their sites daily. The city’s planning and zoning commission voted to recommend an ordinance to the city council next Wednesday ending what the city calls “food truck-based outdoor restaurants.” Most food truck owners WINK News spoke to oppose the proposed rules, feeling they have done nothing to prompt a change in the law.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO