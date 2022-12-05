ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Lee County giving free transportation to SNAP event in North Fort Myers

Lee County and the School District of Lee County are working together to provide free public transportation to the state’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) event happening Friday through Sunday at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers. Those who want to ride a bus can visit...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane debris pile ignites behind Lexington Middle School

A fire started early Thursday morning within a hurricane debris pile off Summerlin Road in south Fort Myers, right behind Lexington Middle School. The Iona-McGregor Fire Department was able to get the blaze under control after it had burned since before 2 a.m. The cause of the fire is unclear....
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
NBC 2

Threats leads to lockdowns at multiple Fort Myer High Schools

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — North Fort Myers High School was placed under a lockdown after a threat was directed towards the school. A representative from the School District of Lee County confirmed to NBC2 that the threat was deemed a hoax. A similar threat was also made at...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gas leak at Sunset Condos leads to road closure on Fort Myers Beach

A gas leak at Sunset Condos led to a road closure and an evacuation of the surrounding area in Fort Myers Beach. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District, a new 1,000-gallon buried propane tank is leaking at the condominiums located on the 6400 block of Estero Boulevard. A fire crew is using water from a fire hose to push the vapors from the propane gas away from any occupied structures or sources of ignition.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Playground at Naples’ Fleischmann Park to receive complete remodel

A new playground focused on inclusivity, and accessibility will replace the current playground at Fleischmann Park in Naples. The playground just south of Coastland Center was built 17 years ago and is one of the busiest in the county. Maintenance is becoming harder to sustain, according to city staff.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers boil water notice rescinded

FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral may require food trucks to pack up nightly

Cape Coral is trying to decide on new rules for where food trucks can and can’t be set up and how owners clean up their sites daily. The city’s planning and zoning commission voted to recommend an ordinance to the city council next Wednesday ending what the city calls “food truck-based outdoor restaurants.” Most food truck owners WINK News spoke to oppose the proposed rules, feeling they have done nothing to prompt a change in the law.
CAPE CORAL, FL

