Cape Coral Elementary crossing guard warns of missing school zone light
After WINK News’ previous story about drivers speeding near Cape Coral Elementary School, many of our viewers reached out with further concerns. A crossing guard says speeding will continue to be a problem until a more significant issue is fixed. A school zone light pole can be seen at...
Lee County giving free transportation to SNAP event in North Fort Myers
Lee County and the School District of Lee County are working together to provide free public transportation to the state’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) event happening Friday through Sunday at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers. Those who want to ride a bus can visit...
Florida residents want answers after beach lots deemed 'unbuildable' after Ian
A group of Florida residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency after lots they bought years ago were deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
LCSO investigating non-credible threats at South Fort Myers and North Fort Myers high schools
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they are aware of an apparent non-credible threat at two high schools in Lee County. Just before noon, a heavy law enforcement presence was seen at North Fort Myers High School. Deputies said they were also responding to South Fort Myers High School.
Hurricane debris pile ignites behind Lexington Middle School
A fire started early Thursday morning within a hurricane debris pile off Summerlin Road in south Fort Myers, right behind Lexington Middle School. The Iona-McGregor Fire Department was able to get the blaze under control after it had burned since before 2 a.m. The cause of the fire is unclear....
TikTok goes viral calling for removal of Collier County school board member
Emails pouring into WINK News calling for Governor Ron DeSantis to remove a Collier County leader from office. Jerry Rutherford, a Collier County school board member, is getting a lot of heat for saying corporal punishment, like paddling, should come back. Laura Loray created a TikTok letting people know to...
FMB Elementary parents demanding action as school remains closed
For 67 days, Fort Myers Beach Elementary has stood with windows boarded up and the school standing empty. Just a shell of its former self. And it's for this reason that has parents worried.
Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
Threats leads to lockdowns at multiple Fort Myer High Schools
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — North Fort Myers High School was placed under a lockdown after a threat was directed towards the school. A representative from the School District of Lee County confirmed to NBC2 that the threat was deemed a hoax. A similar threat was also made at...
Woman finds message in a bottle during Fort Myers Beach cleanup
A woman helping out with post-Hurricane Ian cleanup on Fort Myers Beach found a message in a bottle from over 20 years ago, then found an unexpected connection to the writer of that message. When Kathy Grace woke up on Nov. 30, she was having a tough time starting the...
Rezoning proposed for 43 acres on Colonial Boulevard, Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers
Fort Myers City Council approved permission to advertise for a public hearing Jan. 3 to consider a rezoning request of 42.5 acres at 3851 and 3821 Colonial Blvd. and 3850 Winkler Ave. The request from commercial general zoning designation to commercial intensive would allow the applicant and property owner, Hope...
Gas leak at Sunset Condos leads to road closure on Fort Myers Beach
A gas leak at Sunset Condos led to a road closure and an evacuation of the surrounding area in Fort Myers Beach. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District, a new 1,000-gallon buried propane tank is leaking at the condominiums located on the 6400 block of Estero Boulevard. A fire crew is using water from a fire hose to push the vapors from the propane gas away from any occupied structures or sources of ignition.
Debris fire sparks at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crews were battling a large pile of debris on fire for several hours Thursday morning at Wa-Ka Hatchee Park near Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers. Fortunately, the fire is now under control. Crews will continue to monitor the site over the next few days...
Playground at Naples’ Fleischmann Park to receive complete remodel
A new playground focused on inclusivity, and accessibility will replace the current playground at Fleischmann Park in Naples. The playground just south of Coastland Center was built 17 years ago and is one of the busiest in the county. Maintenance is becoming harder to sustain, according to city staff.
Boil water advisory lifted for all of Fort Myers
The state Department of Environmental Protection lifted the boil water advisory for all areas of the city.
Fort Myers boil water notice rescinded
Cape Coral family brightens up the sky after Ian with annual holiday lights
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many are looking for holiday cheer, especially after a category four hurricane disrupted our lives. One family stuck to their decade-and-a-half-long tradition to help brighten up your night. “Listen for that familiar click, and then I have to go find out what’s wrong and fix...
Cape Coral may require food trucks to pack up nightly
Cape Coral is trying to decide on new rules for where food trucks can and can’t be set up and how owners clean up their sites daily. The city’s planning and zoning commission voted to recommend an ordinance to the city council next Wednesday ending what the city calls “food truck-based outdoor restaurants.” Most food truck owners WINK News spoke to oppose the proposed rules, feeling they have done nothing to prompt a change in the law.
Fort Myers utilities director addresses water quality concerns after water main break
The City of Fort Myers remains under a boil water notice after a water main break forced it to be implemented on Saturday. Since Saturday night, businesses have had to limit their offerings due to the water main break. Crews have since fixed the leak, but the boil water notice is still in effect.
Water quality results from after Hurricane Ian
Fox 4 has reports on water quality test results in Southwest Florida in the month after Hurricane Ian.
