Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville wrestling continues hot start with 59-18 win over Addison
WELLSVILLE — Fresh off what was their first taste of tournament splendor this past weekend on their home mat, a giant boost of great vehemence was set in motion for the Wellsville Lions grapplers. Back inside their old stomping grounds at the Elementary School across town for the first time in a few years, day one of a new campaign had arrived.
wellsvillesun.com
It’s back! Texas Hot sign returns to route 417/Andover Road east of Wellsville
The familiar wave and welcome to Wellsville has returned. For as long as I can remember, the billboard on the north side of route 417, aka the Andover Road, was the classic Texas Hot advertisment. It simply had the iconic “Texas Hot boy” and the name in green letters. When you were traveling into Wellsville from the east, it was hard not to get a little hungry.
wellsvillesun.com
Epic matchup between Cuba-Rushford and Canisteo-Greenwood basketball (photo gallery and Monday report)
CUBA — Through their first two games on their home floor to start the season, the Rebels of Cuba-Rushford now began preparations for what would be an early measuring stick for their progress thus far. In recent seasons, Canisteo-Greenwood has emerged as one of the area’s Swiss Army Knife...
wellsvillesun.com
“The Torch” comes to Alfred University this Wednesday to celebrate partnership
22-inch-long torch, to be carried and celebrated on Alfred’s campus. LAKE PLACID 2023 FISU WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES TORCH RELAY CELEBRATION COMES TO ALFRED UNIVERSITY ON DEC. 7. Opening Ceremony on January 12, 2023 – Purchase Tickets for Ceremonies and Games HERE. ALFRED, N.Y. — The Lake Placid 2023...
wellsvillesun.com
Roller Derby anyone ? See action-packed photo gallery of WNY teams
Following is a press release from EMRD, Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby, a non-profit organization which donates to local charities, a portion of the gate from each home bout. They are an amazing group of young women who work and play hard and then contribute to organizations which benefit greatly from their generosity. I’ve been their official photographer for many years and have missed the action for the last couple of COVID-interrupted seasons. Above is their team photo from this year which includes their new recruits for 2023.
wellsvillesun.com
Legislature meeting today in Belmont dominated by economic development
Allegany County’s plan for developing the “Crossroads” area starts to take shape. By Andrew Harris, maps courtesy of Allegany County. The full board of legislators held court this morning and received an update on the county’s economic development plans. Newly appointed Director Tim Boyde, addressed the board to discuss the ongoing plans for the Crossroads area, the county contract with Alfred State College, the interview process for a permanent director of Economic Development, and the process of hiring a consultant to craft a new strategic plan.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville School Board of Education meets tonight, read full agenda
Appointments, resignations, testing taking data, and school lunches are highlights. WELLSVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL WELLSVILLE, NEW YORK BOARD OF EDUCATION EXTENDED AGENDA Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room Tuesday, December 6, 2022 6:30 p.m. Regular Board Meeting. 1. Opening of the Meeting Pledge of Allegiance Mission Statement. 2. Executive Session – as needed...
wellsvillesun.com
SPCA Serving Allegany County hosts Santa this Saturday for “Pet Pics”
Bring your dog, cat, small mammal, reptile, or rabbit and make a memory. PET Pics with SANTA is this Saturday, December 10th from 9am until 2pm at the Wellsville Elementary School. Pet Pics are only $5 and you have your choice of a traditional Christmas OR a tropical holiday background. All pets are welcome!!! Santa and Mrs Claus will see you on Saturday!
wellsvillesun.com
Town of Willing: Legal Notice of Public Hearing
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a Public Hearing on Tentative Local Law #6 of 2022, will be held at the Willing Town Hall, located at 1431 State Route 19, Wellsville NY on Monday December 12th, at 6:30pm just prior to the December Monthly Town Board Meeting. Purpose of said Local Law #6 is to permit the construction of Solar Energy Systems in the Town of Willing in a manner that advances and protects the public health, safety and welfare of the Town of Willing while facilitating the production of renewable energy.
Comments / 0