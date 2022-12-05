ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas’ top election official resigns after midterms

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas’ top elections official has resigned. Secretary of State John Scott said Monday he would step down after an intense year of trying to reassure election skeptics, navigating the rocky launch of new voting laws and overseeing a limited audit of the 2020 election. The...
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage, abortion

LUBBOCK (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G. Nunn...
