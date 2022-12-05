Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Texas’ top election official resigns after midterms
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas’ top elections official has resigned. Secretary of State John Scott said Monday he would step down after an intense year of trying to reassure election skeptics, navigating the rocky launch of new voting laws and overseeing a limited audit of the 2020 election. The...
KTRE
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of United Methodist Church congregations around Texas have voted to leave the denomination this year, citing disagreements on gay marriage. This includes two local churches, First United Methodist Church in Bryan and Christ United Methodist Church in College Station. On Saturday, the Texas Annual...
KTRE
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage, abortion
LUBBOCK (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G. Nunn...
KTRE
81 years after Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands gathered Wednesday to mark another year since the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor and honor all those who sacrificed their lives. At the same time, many celebrated the future that came after — when once bitter enemies became loyal friends and allies. Eighty-one years...
Comments / 0