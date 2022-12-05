ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NBC San Diego

Inland Empire Mom Invites Her Son's Fellow Marines Over for Thanksgiving. Dozens Show Up

A proud Marine mom is creating a bright spot for dozens of servicemembers stationed in Southern California. Pattie Castillo has two sons, including Adrien, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps last year. She is lucky to have her son stationed close to her Twentynine Palms home, but she’s learned many of the young men and women who don’t get to go home for the holidays usually stay in their rooms alone and eat fast food.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Ingram Atkinson

After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie

At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Says They Eat Thanksgiving Dinner At 11pm In His House

Ya gotta love Thanksgiving. From spending time with family, to stuffing your face with food until you go into a coma, watching football all day (unless your family is one of those that prefers the dog show on Thanksgiving), to trying to pretend like you enjoy being around cousin Cletus, who just shows up once a year for a free plate of food.
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Mary Duncan

“But I wash all the dishes.” Rude houseguest and her kids eat all of host’s food, run up electric bill during stay

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. A few years ago one of my best friends, Thea, found herself in a bad way. Her lease was up on her apartment but she didn’t have enough money to put down yet for a new one, so she needed somewhere to stay for a couple of months. It wasn’t just her that needed a place to stay, though, it was her and her two little kids, who were five and seven at the time.
Tracey Folly

Woman defends her husband against infidelity rumors then learns he impregnated the 'other woman'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a divorced couple with two children. They married and started their family young; they were eighteen and twenty years old when they got married, and they welcomed their first child barely a year after that. Their young love soon turned into an early divorce.
Jason's World

Man doesn't let his daughter eat candy a stranger gave them

A Chocolate Bar With Pieces Broken OffPhoto byTamas Pap/UnsplashonUnsplash. When a stranger gives your child candy, it may not be a good idea for it to be eaten just to be on the safe side. However, some people may think it's fine to trust a stranger and that others are being a little too paranoid at times.
The Independent

‘TikTok mom’ offers to stand-in at LGBTQ wedding after biological mother turned down invite

A self-proclaimed “cat lady” from Nebraska has offered to stand-in as mother-to-the-groom at an LGBTQ+ couple’s wedding after his biological mother turned down his invitation.It all started on 17 September when Noah James, a 28-year-old non-binary person from Omaha, posted on TikTok that his mother will not be attending his wedding in 2023 because she will be “out of the country,” and called on TikTok’s “mom friends” community to spread some love his way.“I asked my mom if she wanted to be invited to my wedding next year,” he began the TikTok video. “She said she wasn’t sure, but...
OMAHA, NE
12tomatoes.com

Mom Blown Away When Young Girl Speaks Up At The Dinner Table

When this little girl expressed her appreciation for her mother, you can imagine how much this meant to her. As parents, we often feel like our children could not care less about the things or the sacrifices that are made. Children are more perceptive than we realize, though. They pay close attention and they certainly realize that we do a lot for them.
Rejoice Denhere

Groom Asks Mother-In-Law to Leave His Wedding Reception

Your daughter’s wedding day should be the happiest day of your life. Your beloved daughter has found her prince charming and is about to embark on her happily ever after. What do you do when, whilst celebrating this momentous occasion, your new son-in-law asks you to leave the wedding reception?

