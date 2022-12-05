The ignorance here is mind-boggling. He knew it was a faith-based network and what those beliefs consisted of when he signed up. Also, it just as disrespectful to say things like, "under the guise of religion or religious beliefs". How about people just truly believe the word of God and trust that if they adhere to that Word and NOT the beliefs of the world, they are saving their eternal souls. Some people might think that's ridiculous, they might not believe but why can't they respect that other truly do believe and truly do desire to stay in the good graces of God. If the LGBTQ+ community has a heaven to send him to then God luck to him I pray the choices he makes in his short time on this earth are worth his eternity.
