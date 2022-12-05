Read full article on original website
Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues
Since Abubakar Sharrif’s death, staff from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office, the Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Office and the police department have been in touch with BIPOC and immigrant community members to discuss how best the city can support grieving and concerned residents, according to the mayor’s spokesperson. Read the story on VTDigger here: Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues.
WCAX
Burlington renews trooper contract to protect downtown
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Burlington Police continue to search for leads in a fatal stabbing downtown -- the fifth murder this year -- the Queen City says it will continue to rely on Vermont State troopers to bolster local police coverage over the holidays. The contract between the city...
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating murder in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Police are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos restaurant on Main Street at around 3:10 a.m. Police say they found a man seriously injured and bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds.
Five homicides most in Burlington since 1960
The killings come as the city's police department tries to rebuild its staffing levels.
mynbc5.com
Burlington community discusses chances of acting police chief Murad becoming permanent top cop
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Maea Brandt is Burlington’s new East District councilor, following Tuesday’s special election. Her victory is swinging the makeup of the city council from a progressive majority to a Democratic majority. That’s now leaving many to ask if the city council will appoint acting chief...
WCAX
Truck crashes through Essex Junction store window
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Essex police say it happened at about 12:15 p.m. at the Burlington Telecom store at Post Office Square. When officers arrived, they say two men were still stuck inside the truck.
WCAX
New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre
Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. South Burlington approves zoning change that could pave the way for Tesla showroom. A zoning change in South Burlington could pave the way for electric car company Tesla to come into the city. Utility worker dies...
mynbc5.com
Burlington has a tool to help combat the needle crisis throughout the city
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Since the pandemic, data shows drug misuse has increased nationwide, and local advocates say the same can be said in our region. Community members in Burlington have voiced concerns about the parts of drug use that get left behind for the public to deal with. Ted...
Vermonter arrested, accused of hate crime, menacing
A Vermont man was arrested at a Hilltop Inn for an alleged hate-motivated crime and criminal menacing. Aaron Horner, 44, of Berlin, Vermont, faces several charges.
WCAX
Ex-Vt. sheriff’s deputy sentenced for road rage shooting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Orange County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Wednesday to serve 18 months in prison connected to an armed road rage incident in Williamstown. An Orange County jury in April convicted William Pine, 51, of aggravated assault and lying to police following the October 2019...
Charity’s employee arrested for embezzlement
Staff report An employee of Charity’s in Killington was arrested for petit larceny on Dec. 1 after he was caught embezzling on video camera, according to Killington Police. Police said the employee, Randy Babcock, 31, of Rutland, admitted his involvement […] Read More The post Charity’s employee arrested for embezzlement appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Survey asks South Burlington students about emotional health
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Social and emotional well-being is a priority for Vermont’s teachers as students recover from the pandemic, and students in South Burlington are answering questions about it in a survey. The connection survey was introduced by new Tuttle Middle School Principal Scott Sivo after he...
Barre residential recovery center set to open next month
Foundation House will provide housing for six women and their children, while offering sober living and recovery services.
South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership
The electric car maker had asked the city government to rezone the former Hannaford site off Shelburne Road so it could build a showroom and service center there. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership.
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
montpelierbridge.org
Art Theft at the Barre Opera House
Blank spaces on the lobby’s walls where Tracy Hambleton’s original artwork had been displayed greeted Barre Opera House staff Nov. 22. It was the first sign that someone had broken in and stolen cash and four paintings. One painting has since been recovered. “During the day, we saw...
WCAX
Emergency work on Rt. 117 in Jericho expected to end Thursday
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans expects to finish up emergency construction on a flood-prone road in Jericho on Thursday. People have been concerned that Mill Brook at the intersection of Barber Farm Road and Route 117 was going to overflow and take out the road. Officials say the problem came...
WCAX
Montpelier cannabis shop holding monthly expungement clinics
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Though the state dropped many cannabis-related criminal convictions in 2021, some people are still trying to clear their records. Attorney and co-owner of Gram Central, Amanda Kitchen, says hosting monthly expungement clinics is in line with their social justice mission. Criminal convictions of any kind can be life-altering. Kitchen says if there’s any chance to get people a fresh start, they want to help.
WCAX
Police ask public for help returning markers stolen from veterans’ graves
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will be in court next month accused of trying to sell nearly three dozen markers stolen from the graves of veterans. Williston police recovered 34 brass medallions in October, which they say were stolen from veterans’ grave sites. All Metals Recycling flagged...
Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm
Luke Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working in the field to serve customers during last week’s windstorm when a tree fell and hit him. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm.
