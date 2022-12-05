ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VTDigger

Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues

Since Abubakar Sharrif’s death, staff from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office, the Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Office and the police department have been in touch with BIPOC and immigrant community members to discuss how best the city can support grieving and concerned residents, according to the mayor’s spokesperson. Read the story on VTDigger here: Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington renews trooper contract to protect downtown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Burlington Police continue to search for leads in a fatal stabbing downtown -- the fifth murder this year -- the Queen City says it will continue to rely on Vermont State troopers to bolster local police coverage over the holidays. The contract between the city...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating murder in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Police are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos restaurant on Main Street at around 3:10 a.m. Police say they found a man seriously injured and bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Truck crashes through Essex Junction store window

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Essex police say it happened at about 12:15 p.m. at the Burlington Telecom store at Post Office Square. When officers arrived, they say two men were still stuck inside the truck.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. South Burlington approves zoning change that could pave the way for Tesla showroom. A zoning change in South Burlington could pave the way for electric car company Tesla to come into the city. Utility worker dies...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Ex-Vt. sheriff’s deputy sentenced for road rage shooting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Orange County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Wednesday to serve 18 months in prison connected to an armed road rage incident in Williamstown. An Orange County jury in April convicted William Pine, 51, of aggravated assault and lying to police following the October 2019...
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
Mountain Times

Charity’s employee arrested for embezzlement

Staff report An employee of Charity’s in Killington was arrested for petit larceny on Dec. 1 after he was caught embezzling on video camera, according to Killington Police. Police said the employee, Randy Babcock, 31, of Rutland, admitted his involvement […] Read More The post Charity’s employee arrested for embezzlement appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Survey asks South Burlington students about emotional health

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Social and emotional well-being is a priority for Vermont’s teachers as students recover from the pandemic, and students in South Burlington are answering questions about it in a survey. The connection survey was introduced by new Tuttle Middle School Principal Scott Sivo after he...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Art Theft at the Barre Opera House

Blank spaces on the lobby’s walls where Tracy Hambleton’s original artwork had been displayed greeted Barre Opera House staff Nov. 22. It was the first sign that someone had broken in and stolen cash and four paintings. One painting has since been recovered. “During the day, we saw...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Emergency work on Rt. 117 in Jericho expected to end Thursday

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans expects to finish up emergency construction on a flood-prone road in Jericho on Thursday. People have been concerned that Mill Brook at the intersection of Barber Farm Road and Route 117 was going to overflow and take out the road. Officials say the problem came...
JERICHO, VT
WCAX

Montpelier cannabis shop holding monthly expungement clinics

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Though the state dropped many cannabis-related criminal convictions in 2021, some people are still trying to clear their records. Attorney and co-owner of Gram Central, Amanda Kitchen, says hosting monthly expungement clinics is in line with their social justice mission. Criminal convictions of any kind can be life-altering. Kitchen says if there’s any chance to get people a fresh start, they want to help.
MONTPELIER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy