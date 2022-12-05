Read full article on original website
The cruise ship passenger who went missing and treaded water for 20 hours before being rescued said he never accepted "this is it" after falling into the ocean.
A Carnival cruise ship passenger has shared his experience of treading water for 20 hours in the gulf of Mexico in a new tell-all interview.James Michael Grimes, from Alabama, US, went missing on 24 November, the night before Thanksgiving, after falling from the Carnival Valor cruise ship into the ocean.During the five-day cruise from Cozumel to Mexico, Mr Grimes left the bar to use the toilet. In an interview with ABC News on Friday 2 December, he said he woke up in the ocean, and could no longer see the ship.Grimes explained that surviving the fall felt like he had...
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
James Grimes of Alabama said he ate what he could find, held onto his faith and just kept swimming after he fell off a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico last week The passenger who fell off a cruise ship last week said he spent 20 hours in the water before he was rescued by the Coast Guard. James Grimes, 28, was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico last Thursday after falling off the Carnival ship Valor on the night before Thanksgiving. In an interview with ABC News, the Alabama man...
A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
The Spanish Coast Guard rescued three stowaways who traveled on the rudder blade of an oil tanker that was at sea for 11 days from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. Now, two of the three people have been put back on the ship, to deport them, Reuters reported. Salvamento Maritimo,...
A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
When James Michael Grimes stepped onto the Carnival Cruises that was headed for paradise, he had no idea how terrifying the experience would end up being. In a story that has now gone viral, James Michael Grimes faced unimaginable obstacles and terrifying circumstances after he fell off a cruise ship, falling into the deep ocean waters.
The gangway on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship collapsed this week, injuring several passengers.
The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE. The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
A missing passenger aboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship was rescued on Thursday night by U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue crews after falling overboard.
The passenger spent more than 15 hours in the water off the coast of Louisiana.
A group of Florida-bound migrants, including almost 50 children, who reached the Florida Keys in a rickety sailboat from Haiti on Monday, resulting in a frantic federal, state and local rescue effort, have been returned to the Caribbean nation. The U.S. Coast Guard said a cutter arrived in Haiti on...
A Coast Guard helicopter lifted a man from the Gulf of Mexico after he fell off a Carnival cruise ship. In a "Thanksgiving miracle," he survived.
A man was saved by the US Coast Guard possibly 15 hours after he fell overboard on a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. CNN correspondent Nick Valencia shows footage of the helicopter rescue.
Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has built its namesake brand around the idea of having a good time. The company calls its ships "Fun Ships" to emphasize that the idea is to relax and enjoy. And, the fleet's current lineup offers no shortage of opportunities to do...
We're nauseous just thinking about it.
We were sinking fast. I sat on deck, watching for help, preparing for death
Inattention due to texting, making a series of phone calls and drafting an email was the root cause of the March grounding of a container ship that had been heading from Baltimore to Norfolk, the Coast Guard's investigation report said.
Through phone records, police reports and witness and participant accounts, authorities are piecing together how a plot to oust a president led to an assassination.
