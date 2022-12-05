Every year, you have that one neighbor that outdoes everyone, right (or you are that person)? They light up their homes like Clark Griswold and brighten up the whole neighborhood! On the other hand, maybe their decorations are a bit simpler and more sophisticated yet beautiful to behold. Whether silly or serious, bold or basic, decorating your home could certainly light up someone’s life this season! Therefore, we are continuing the fun with our third annual Light up Danville Outdoor Decorating Contest.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO