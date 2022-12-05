Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Art Students Place at Show
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. DANVILLE–Two art students at Danville Area Community College received Honorable Mention awards at the 68th Annual Fall Juried Exhibition at the Link Gallery in Paris, IL. Marlee Harper was honored for her submission, Apple, while Brook Barrett was honored for Zebra.
WCIA
Transitions Care & Circle of Friends Adult Day Center
Transitions philosophy is to empower patients and families by providing the tools and support necessary to embrace. Transitions offers the highest quality of end of life care, symptom management, and primary care services. We specialize in supporting individuals and families who are facing the physical, emotional, social, and spiritual challenges confronted when dealing with terminal and chronic illnesses. Paramount to our philosophy is to ensure that our patient is experiencing their final transition on their own specified terms — in comfort and with dignity. In our care, our main objective is always to maximize patients’ comfort and quality of life.
Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital. Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family. “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
Majority oppose proposed changes to Champaign ‘schools of choice,’ survey finds
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The numbers are in. The Champaign School District released survey results about two proposals that could uproot elementary students from their current schools. The district announced it wanted to change the “schools of choice” model in September, and has since faced months of backlash. After many parents spoke out with concerns, […]
Urbana solar program ends on record-breaking note
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s been a huge jump in people using solar energy in central Illinois. Officials say more people have signed up because of increasing energy costs. This year, 70 property owners in Urbana signed up for the “Solar Urbana-Champaign” program. That’s compared to just 16 last year. “Our purpose here is to […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
“Light Up Danville” Outdoor Decorating Contest – Here are the Addresses
Every year, you have that one neighbor that outdoes everyone, right (or you are that person)? They light up their homes like Clark Griswold and brighten up the whole neighborhood! On the other hand, maybe their decorations are a bit simpler and more sophisticated yet beautiful to behold. Whether silly or serious, bold or basic, decorating your home could certainly light up someone’s life this season! Therefore, we are continuing the fun with our third annual Light up Danville Outdoor Decorating Contest.
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eastern Illinois Foodbank Stopping at Mark Denman School Sat Dec 10th
THE FOLLOWING IS AN EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK RELEASE. Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 12/10/2022 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
Weekly Holiday Happenings in Central Illinois: Dec. 7
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars. Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Officer Josh Long Previews Upcoming Citizens Police Academy
The next Danville Police Department Citizens Police Academy will be starting Wednesday, January 18th. It’s eight straight Wednesday evening sessions, 6 PM to 9 PM at the Public Safety Building. Officer Josh Long recently joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program, saying this is a great way to learn about so many things police officers do, and why.
Champaign Police, Fire and Public Works could see building improvements
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One city in Champaign County is looking to improve some of its buildings. Kris Koester with Champaign’s Public Works Department said the potential improvements won’t only help the employees inside, but the community outside. Champaign City Council is looking over the proposal on Tuesday night. If passed, changes could come to […]
Geological project takes flight in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in the rural areas of Champaign County recently got a glimpse of something unusual flying in the sky. That something is a helicopter with a large apparatus hanging beneath it. As previously reported, the helicopter’s flights are part of an underground mapping project by the Illinois State Geological Survey […]
Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston is nowhere near an ocean, but that hasn’t stopped one shark from making big waves. One day in 2011, Pat Goodwin wanted to create something unique, so he built a 16-foot-tall shark out of paper mache and other materials near his home on N. County Road 1200 East. The shark […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville’s First Fridays in 2023 to Start with “Fire and Ice Family Event” at Palmer Arena
Danville, December 7, 2022 – Join us for our first ever Fire & Ice family event at the David S. Palmer Arena!. On January 6 from 5-8 PM, enjoy an entirely free event with ice skating, sledding, photo booth, face painting, story time around the fire, fire safety activities, wood burning demonstration, themed crafts, etc.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Ashton Greer Reminds Everyone: Holiday Bazaar Dec 9th & 10th at Harrison Park
Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer is reminding everyone: Downtown was lit up on Black Friday, and the Night of Lights Parade happened on the 2nd, but don’t forget this weekend. The annual Holiday Bazaar will be this Friday and Saturday the 9th and 10th in the Harrison Park Clubhouse.
Danville mayor files challenge against opponent
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville Mayor Rickey Jr. has filed a challenge against one of his opponents in the race for mayor. Voters will head to the polls in the spring and as that day gets closer, Williams and Jacob Lane are battling it out. Williams has filed a challenge against Lane, claiming 22 of his […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Public Comment Period Underway for Cleanup of Old Zinc Site
The United States Environmental Protection Agency help an open house Wednesday Evening, December 7th, in the Danville Area Community College Bremer Center. The purpose was to offer information and take public input concerning the cleanup effort at the Hegeler Zinc Superfund site, in the midst of farmland in unincorporated Vermilion County, south of Danville near Tilton.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Next Up for Finance and Personnel Committee: COVID Money
(Above) New Vermilion County Board Finance and Personnel Committee Chairman Steve Miller talks about COVID relief ARPA funds being the main topic at the upcoming December 12th committee meeting. During the previous year; the much of the focus on the Vermilion County Board belonged to the Finance and Personnel Committee,...
WAND TV
Homeless advocate shares how to better help homeless community
CHAMPAIGN, ILL: The death of one homeless community member due to overdosing is prompting homeless advocates to emphasize how to better help this community in Champaign. Warren Charter, the President and Founder of the Street Outreach Movement, told WAND News, there are better ways to help the homeless community. The Street Outreach Movement focuses on advocating for the homeless community in Champaign by gearing their resources to better assist those who need them most.
smilepolitely.com
Help shape the future of Downtown Urbana
This summer, the City of Urbana launched a Downtown Public Realm Study to begin reimagining how public spaces might be used. Our Editorial Board had some ideas. Right now they are in the "Urban Realm Master Plan + Recommendations" phase, and there are multiple ways you can offer your input.
Comments / 0