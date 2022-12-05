Read full article on original website
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
South Jersey Man Arrested With Pound Of Crystal Meth: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling crystal methamphetamine, authorities said. Richard Mallinson, 54, of Mount Holly previously pleaded guilty to drug possession with the intent to distribute, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. This was a result of...
glensidelocal.com
$4,000 reward for information on Tanicha Workman’s death in Cheltenham
The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of 17-year-old Tanicha Workman. On Wednesday, April 7, 2010, at around 10:00pm, Workman and her brother were crossing Cheltenham Avenue near 5th Street when she was...
Woman Falls from Atlantic City Expressway Overpass in Winslow Twp., NJ in Broad Daylight
It was a tense situation above the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp. for woman who fell from an overpass and the first responders hoping to save her. The incident took place around 1:30 in the afternoon last Thursday near Exit 41 on the Expressway after police received reports of a woman sitting on the ledge of the overpass.
135 dogs, 45 cats found in illegal puppy mill in Brick Township, NJ
Police responding to a home on Arrowhead Park Drive in Brick Township found stacks of animal crates - filled with 135 dogs and 45 cats.
Another NJ restaurant chain files for bankruptcy
Another popular New Jersey restaurant has closed another location amidst a second bankruptcy filing in four years. Bertucci's has closed its Marlton location, and now has only one restaurant in New Jersey - Mount Laurel. The casual-dining chain once boasted more than 100 locations in nine states. Featuring classic Italian...
Christmas event in honor of NJ girl missing for 3 years to be held
A Christmas event in honor of a New Jersey girl who has been missing for three years will take place next week.
Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days
If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
Regional Pizza Restaurant Chain With NJ, PA Locations Declares Bankruptcy
Just because you sell food that just about everyone enjoys doesn't mean you'll have an easy time running a business. Just ask the folks to run a chain of pizza restaurants across our region as they have just filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time. No easy go. This...
Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County
GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
njgamblingsites.com
Caesars Was Fined Again for Employing Allegedly Unregistered Casino Staff
Caesars was fined $46,000 for having 46 employees working at or for its three Atlantic City hotels “without such employees holding the requisite casino employee registrations,” according to Nov. 22 documentation from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). This is in addition to the $50,000 Caesars agreed to pay in July for allegedly having 49 unregistered staff.
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to undergo minor surgery
Gov. Phil Murphy, 65, plans to undergo a minor surgery on Wednesday. The governor’s office did not specify what the procedure is, but said it’s not related to the cancerous tumor he had removed from his kidney in 2020.
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
What’s The Deal With All The Unleashed Dogs In Mays Landing, NJ?
It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiment on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Mays Landing in Atlantic County. Apparently, it's pretty common for people to come across dogs freely roaming around certain neighborhoods. While I'm no "Karen", I do believe in practicing good safety when it comes to my pets. Truth be told, no dog should EVER be off-leash if on walk.
How the New Car Lemon Law works in New Jersey
Some vehicles just weren't meant to work. But do you have the patience to put in your own work to get reimbursed?. New Jersey's Lemon Law is considered to be among the best in the country. One can only benefit, though, by actually knowing the rules. Am I eligible for...
fox29.com
Record-breaking $2.4 million Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Did you buy a Fast Play lottery ticket this weekend? Was it at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia? Well, then today might just be your lucky day!. The largest-ever Fast Play ticket worth $2,419,372 was sold at the Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Bill would set new standards for reentry housing
The bill would require the state to create new standards for transitional housing for people released from prison. The post Bill would set new standards for reentry housing appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Sonic boom? Mysterious ground-shaking noise in N.J. still under investigation.
The mystery surrounding loud booms and rattling windows reported through parts of southern and central New Jersey Monday afternoon is under investigation by military authorities to see if aviation training is the culprit. The Naval Air Station Patuxent River in southern Maryland was scheduled to conduct “noise generating” aircraft carrier...
Miracle Hudson River rescue: Pup saved after swimming from NYC to NJ
EDGEWATER — Move over Captain Sully. There is a new hero on the Hudson. Members of Edgewater Fire Company #1 rescued a six-month-old 50-pound service dog named Bear that swam across the Hudson River from Manhattan to New Jersey early Tuesday morning. The Leonberger Bernese mix was found under...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy names first transgender cabinet member in N.J.
One of Gov. Phil Murphy’ original cabinet members is retiring and will be replaced by the state’s first transgender cabinet member. Murphy is expected to announce today that Allison Chris Myers will replace Deirdré Webster Cobb on an interim basis on January 1. “ I couldn’t think...
Can you spread or bury a dead person’s ashes anywhere in NJ?
Are you allowed to scatter a dead person's ashes in New Jersey?. The New Jersey Cemetery Board makes it very clear on a frequently asked questions page: The burial of a human body in the state is only legal "on land that is designated for cemetery purposes." There is a...
