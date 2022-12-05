ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlton, NJ

Beach Radio

Another NJ restaurant chain files for bankruptcy

Another popular New Jersey restaurant has closed another location amidst a second bankruptcy filing in four years. Bertucci's has closed its Marlton location, and now has only one restaurant in New Jersey - Mount Laurel. The casual-dining chain once boasted more than 100 locations in nine states. Featuring classic Italian...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days

If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
njgamblingsites.com

Caesars Was Fined Again for Employing Allegedly Unregistered Casino Staff

Caesars was fined $46,000 for having 46 employees working at or for its three Atlantic City hotels “without such employees holding the requisite casino employee registrations,” according to Nov. 22 documentation from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). This is in addition to the $50,000 Caesars agreed to pay in July for allegedly having 49 unregistered staff.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
1010WINS

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to undergo minor surgery

Gov. Phil Murphy, 65, plans to undergo a minor surgery on Wednesday. The governor’s office did not specify what the procedure is, but said it’s not related to the cancerous tumor he had removed from his kidney in 2020.
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

What’s The Deal With All The Unleashed Dogs In Mays Landing, NJ?

It may sound like a broken record at this point, but people wouldn't complain about it weren't happening as often as it does. People, PLEASE leash your dog!. That has been the sentiment on a few posts within a local Facebook group geared to the people of Mays Landing in Atlantic County. Apparently, it's pretty common for people to come across dogs freely roaming around certain neighborhoods. While I'm no "Karen", I do believe in practicing good safety when it comes to my pets. Truth be told, no dog should EVER be off-leash if on walk.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy names first transgender cabinet member in N.J.

One of Gov. Phil Murphy’ original cabinet members is retiring and will be replaced by the state’s first transgender cabinet member. Murphy is expected to announce today that Allison Chris Myers will replace Deirdré Webster Cobb on an interim basis on January 1. “ I couldn’t think...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

