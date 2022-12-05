Read full article on original website
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information
The Dallas Cowboys were considered frontrunners to sign Odell Beckham Jr. After the wide receiver’s recent visit–and the ensuing leak of medical information that some reports allege were related–it’s hard to imagine them still being the favorites or having much of a chance at all. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it’s “obvious” that […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.
After Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, there has been naturally massive excitement and renewed optimism from the fanbase. After all, many see OBJ’s potential addition as a huge boost to the team’s Super Bowl aspirations. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly wants to temper the expectations of fans when it […] The post Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the Playoffs
The 2022 Green Bay Packers season has been a disappointing one. Through injuries, poor coaching and bad offseason decisions, not much has gone right in Green Bay. However, the season is not over and the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is technically still alive. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.
Wisconsin RB to test transfer portal following 2022 season, per report
A Wisconsin RB is going to be reportedly testing the transfer portal now that the window is officially open. It’s not Braelon Allen by the way. Isaac Guerendo is heading into the transfer portal, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Guerendo played in 20 games as a Badger. From 2019-2022 Guerendo had 582 yards rushing, 124 yards receiving, and 7 total touchdowns.
Matt LaFleur provides Packers' injury updates
GREEN BAY – Before heading out on the team's bye week, Head Coach Matt LaFleur provided brief injury updates Monday on various Packers. Aaron Rodgers: The four-time MVP quarterback got through the Bears game with no setbacks to his thumb or rib injuries, and he indicated after the game both ailments could be put behind him after the bye.
Cowboys second-guessing Odell Beckham Jr signing after worrying physical, no workout
The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr seemingly all season long, but after months of free agency speculation, a recent report stated that the Cowboys have concerns about Beckham’s injury recovery from his previously torn ACL, per a league source via Ed Werder. “The Cowboys have concerns after Odell Beckham […] The post Cowboys second-guessing Odell Beckham Jr signing after worrying physical, no workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson gets brutally honest on Browns debut, expectations for Week 14
Deshaun Watson struggled in his first game for the Cleveland Browns after returning from his 11-game suspension. Despite a 27-14 win for the Browns, Watson completed just 12-of-22 pass attempts for 131 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Ahead of Week 14 vs. the Bengals, Watson discussed his performance in his season debut and explained why he’s optimistic things will be better on Sunday, via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram.
3 bold Cowboys predictions for Week 14 vs. Texans
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the AFC South stretch of their schedule in Week 13 by dismantling the Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday afternoon America’s team hosts the last-place team in all of football, the Houston Texans. The 1-10-1 Texans haven’t been victorious since defeating the Jaguars in Week 5, and they probably aren’t the best candidates to knock off the streaking Cowboys on the road. That doesn’t mean the Cowboys and Texans’ Week 14 won’t have any points of contention. Here are three bold predictions for the NFL’s version of the Texas Bowl on Sunday afternoon.
Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a Thursday morning tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old quarterback’s status will depend on how John Wolford has recovered from a neck injury. Wolford last took the starting role against Geno […] The post Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 14: Raiders roll Rams on Thursday Night Football
The NFL Week 14 schedule brings us the final bye week of the 2022 season, with six teams on a break. That means on Sunday, we get seven early games and just three late ones along with the customary Thursday, Sunday night, and Monday matchups. So, as we continue down the back stretch of the […] The post NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 14: Raiders roll Rams on Thursday Night Football appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings WR gives Lions ultimate bulletin board material, guarantees win
The Minnesota Vikings are looking to clinch the NFC North division with a win over the Detroit Lions Sunday. Minnesota is 10-2, holding a five-game lead over the Lions who are 5-7. With so much on the line for the Vikings, you can expect an inspired effort. On Wednesday, Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor was […] The post Vikings WR gives Lions ultimate bulletin board material, guarantees win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘What is that gonna do?’: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray responds to ignoring text from Vikings’ Patrick Peterson amid beef
“Super shocked.” That’s how Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray felt the moment he learned about former teammate Patrick Peterson throwing him under the bus. Peterson, who now plies his trade with the Minnesota Vikings, said that Murray only thinks about himself. The Cardinals star did not take the harsh criticism well and he has since clapped back at Peterson.
Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Jets
The Buffalo Bills continue to ride high after winning their last three assignments in succession. As such, they’ve held on to the top spot in the entire AFC, just nosing ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, the Bills hope they can win their fourth in a row as they face the New York Jets at home in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will mean the Bills remain as the AFC’s top seed as we keep closing in on the playoffs. Here are our Bills Week 14 predictions as they take on the Jets.
49ers star QB Jimmy Garoppolo injury potentially not as bad as originally believed
The San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes suffered a huge blow after news hit that Jimmy Garoppolo had sustained a season-ending foot fracture. Jimmy G has been outstanding as the Niners’ QB1 this season and his loss would be an undeniably significant problem for the team the rest of the way. Niners head coach Kyle […] The post 49ers star QB Jimmy Garoppolo injury potentially not as bad as originally believed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers overreactions: Christian Watson is the future after Week 13 win vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers snapped a two-game losing slump with a much-needed win over the Chicago Bears, 28-19, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The win kept the Packers’ flickering playoff hopes alive heading into deep December. The Packers are now 5-8 and sit in third place in the NFC North. Here we’ll share some Packers overreactions including how Christian Watson is the future after their Week 13 win vs. the Bears.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s 4-word response when asked if he would want Aaron Rodgers back next year
With the season all but done for the Green Bay Packers, it’s hard not to imagine if Aaron Rodgers is now playing his last few games with the same team that drafted him some 17 years ago. The reigning back-to-back league MVP is still under contract through 2023, but there’s no denying that retirement has […] The post Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s 4-word response when asked if he would want Aaron Rodgers back next year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
David Bakhtiari gets concerning timetable for return to Packers after appendectomy
David Bakhtiari missed the Green Bay Packers’ Week 13 game against the Chicago Bears after he had to go through an appendectomy, and unfortunately for him, his absence could be longer. When Bakhtiari was ruled out for Sunday’s contest, the expectations were he would be able to make a quick return to the lineup. By […] The post David Bakhtiari gets concerning timetable for return to Packers after appendectomy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Interim Titans GM makes first moves
The Tennessee Titans rocked the NFL world on Tuesday morning. They fired General Manager Jon Robinson. The move came out of nowhere as the Titans sit atop the AFC South by multiple games. Clearly, there just wasn’t a meeting of the minds in the front office anymore. Ownership chose to...
