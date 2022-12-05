The Buffalo Bills continue to ride high after winning their last three assignments in succession. As such, they’ve held on to the top spot in the entire AFC, just nosing ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, the Bills hope they can win their fourth in a row as they face the New York Jets at home in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will mean the Bills remain as the AFC’s top seed as we keep closing in on the playoffs. Here are our Bills Week 14 predictions as they take on the Jets.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO