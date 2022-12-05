ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBTX wraps up 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX wrapped up its 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive, but the job of feeding the Brazos Valley is far from over. On Wednesday donors and sponsors helped us raise tens of thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food for the Brazos Valley Food Bank and its affiliated food pantries in Washington, Burleson, Madison, Grimes, Robertson, and Grimes Counties. Exact totals are expected to be released on Thursday.
December warmth expected to continue through mid-month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - November started on an exceptionally warm note for the Brazos Valley. By mid-month, an early season round of chilly air spilled into the Lower 48 and hung around for the second half of the month. In this La Niña pattern, December looks to potentially pull off a repeat performance.
Food for Families Food Drive Kicking Off Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are one day away from one of the largest food drives in Texas with the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive. For the 27th year, KBTX partnered with The Brazos Valley Food Bank to make sure every family has a meal they can enjoy this Christmas season and beyond.
Stay sober, get home safe at the Mocktail Contest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From Dec. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022, there were 433 deaths on Texas roads, according to the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition. One-fourth of those deaths were drunk driving related. That’s why BVIPC is stepping up to help by offering a fun alternative to the...
