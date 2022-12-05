Read full article on original website
Hello Neighbor 2 Release Date
Hello Neighbor 2 puts gamers back in the town of Raven Brooks once more to investigate and expose their creepy and unsettling neighbor. Here are everything players should know before the Hello Neighbor 2 release date, set for December 6th, 2022. The Story. Although Hello Neighbor 2 is considered the...
High On Life Release Date
From the mind of Rick and Morty comes Justin Roiland’s most anticipated project yet. The High on Life release date is almost upon gamers with only a few days left. Here’s everything gamers should know before they can become a gun-wielding bounty hunter on December 13. The Story.
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
All Fortnite Augments In Chapter 4
Fortnite is changing its game once again not only with a new map but with new gameplay mechanics as well. In Fortnite Chapter 4 gamers will encounter Reality Augments that act as perks changing the way the game can be played throughout a match. How many augments are there and what exactly can they do? Here are all the Fortnite Augments In Chapter 4.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
Elden Ring introduces a new DLC adding PvP Colosseums
Bandai Namco has released a new DLC in Elden Ring today, now players are able to fight each other in the new PvP Colosseums. This mode will give you a chance to see exactly where you sit in the real world by taking all of your forces to fight other people at the same level. The DLC comes with a ton of cosmetics, so you can change up how your character looks by going into the trap of intimidation. Here’s more information regarding the story, and the latest trailer.
How Much Is High On Life?
Justin Roiland’s High on Life release date is almost upon gamers with less than a week left. For Xbox Gamepass members the game will be ready to download for free on day 1. For those who don’t own Xbox Gamepass just how much is High On Life when it launches December 13.
CD Projekt warns of layoffs as The Witcher: Monster Slayer is being closed in 2023
Developer Spokko is also being closed, and there will be layoffs.
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in December 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
What is the Wild Rift Zeri Release Date?
Wild Rift continues to catch up with League of Legends in terms of the different champions in the game. Many are wondering when Wild Rift may receive an exclusive champion? That is a question for another day though. With Wild Rift Patch 4.0 coming soon, players will want to see the new Champions coming with it. Here is the Wild Rift Release Date for Zeri.
Midnight Suns Standing Stones: How to Complete Each Puzzle
Marvel’s Midnight Suns has released to some good reviews as many did not expect the game to feel as cohesive and enjoyable as it has been. This is mainly due to the gameplay and the storyline within it. While the characters are beloved and shine in the tactical RPG, there are some puzzles and other elements to the game that also add quite a bit. One of them is the Midnight Suns Standing Stones Puzzles. There are three of them and here is how players can unlock their secrets.
VALORANT Cryostasis Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. This time it was leaked a bit earlier than it has been in the past. Normally something comes out at least a few hours before the reveal and this time the leaks were about a day early. Are the leakers starting to get ahead again? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Cryostasis Skins.
Truck load of limited edition handheld gaming consoles stolen
Be on the look out for suspicious listings of Evercade EXP Limited Edition consoles.
60 Of The Most Mind-Bogglingly Dumb Things People Really Said On The Internet In 2022
Yes, these people exist.
How to download Minecraft on PC and install the version you need
Downloading Minecraft is easier than it's ever been with its unified launcher and two versions for one price.
Call Of Duty Has A Long, Strange History On Nintendo Consoles
Microsoft's recent announcement that it intends to put Call Of Duty games onto Nintendo consoles for the next 10 years came as a surprise to many. After all, the best-selling shooter franchise has not yet appeared on the Nintendo Switch, despite that console holding onto a huge portion of market share for years now.
New BioShock Game Gains Far Cry, Ghost of Tsushima Writer
The next BioShock game from developer Cloud Chamber gained a new writer this week with game developer Liz Albl announcing on social media that she's now working on the game. Albl will be the narrative lead on the game (which many are simply referring to as BioShock 4 at this point since it doesn't currently have a name) and has credits prior to this on titles like Ghost of Tsushima and more than one Far Cry game.
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Are In Stock at Walmart
Anyone looking to put a shiny new video game console under the tree this Christmas can actually do so with relative ease right now. Walmart has stock available for the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle and the digital edition of the bundle, as well as the Xbox Series X and Series S. The digital-only Xbox Series S is even on sale for $239.99 (down from its usual $299.99 MSRP). They’re available for pickup in some stores, and available for shipping before Christmas.
Is There a Death Stranding 2?
Death Stranding has been considered one of the best and more unique games to come out over the past few years. With Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus starring, the game was very well-received by many fans and critics. This left them wanting more, a continuation of the story. Well, there seems to be some hints that Death Stranding 2 could be announced very soon. Here is the answer to if there is a Death Stranding 2.
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
