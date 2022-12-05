Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Stalled vehicle on I-10 West leads to lane blockage, congestion along Mississippi River Bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a stalled vehicle on the Mississippi River Bridge is causing congestion along I-10 West. As of 2:49 p.m., Wednesday, DOTD says the left lane is blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge...
NOLA.com
Lanes on I-10 West over Bonnabel closed after 18-wheeler spills granite, State Police say
Several westbound lanes of Interstate 10 west over Bonnabel Boulevard were closed Monday evening after an 18-wheeler spilled granite onto the road, Louisiana State Police said. State police troopers and the Department of Transportation and Development announced the closure in a tweet posted just before 5 p.m., saying the right...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Expect congestion on I-10 W at Texas border
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - An accident is causing several miles of congestion on I-10 West at the Louisiana/Texas border Monday afternoon, according to the DOTD. The congestion extends from the state line to LA Hwy 109 as of 2 p.m.
Arrest made in hit-and-run on Hwy 190
Hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish leaves an Opelousas man dead.
theadvocate.com
Heavy smoke from field burn blamed for fatal crash; why are fields burned in Louisiana?
Chelsea LaPoint had given little thought to the practice of agricultural field burning until the day Louisiana State Police troopers showed up at her Lake Arthur door with the news that her husband had been killed in a Vermilion Parish car crash. LaPoint, 23, knew something was wrong even before...
brproud.com
‘What were you thinking?,’ Louisiana man arrested at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Accord was seen speeding on Burbank Dr. in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 4. Jaylen White, 22, of St. Francisville, was caught going 20 mph over the speed limit. The responding trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but White...
Opelousas Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman has been arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly ran into a pedestrian pushing his bicycle on U.S. Highway 190 then sped away. Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen says the incident happened on Thanksgiving Eve night on Hwy...
Louisiana high school on 3rd lockdown in 2 days due to threats
Beau Chêne High School is on lockdown for the 3rd time this week due to a bomb threat.
brproud.com
Louisiana ‘tripledemic’ COVID-19, RSV and flu cases increase across the state
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ‘tripledemic’ across the nation is spreading cases such as COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza into Louisiana causing an increase in occupied hospital beds and a decrease in Tamiflu treatment. With COVID-19 still lingering in the capital city, LDH State Health Officer Dr....
'The Price is Right Live' is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
Louisiana State trooper accused of violating restraining order; placed on leave
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper was placed on administrative leave after allegedly violating a protective order. According to State Police, Marksville police launched a domestic violence investigation into Nick Ducote, 31, and his spouse. Both were charged with domestic violence on Nov. 7. Authorities said Ducote was served a […]
Louisiana man arrested for numerous drug charges and hunting without a license
Officers observed a man, 51-year-old Shawn Frost, hunting with a Ruger .357 revolver without a proper license.
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident
Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident. Alexandria, Louisiana – On December 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated that on November 7, 2022, 31-year-old Nick Ducote and his spouse were charged with domestic violence following a domestic violence investigation begun by the Marksville Police Department (MPD). MPD issued criminal summonses to both people. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office secured and enforced a restraining order on Ducote on November 9, 2022. He was consequently placed on administrative leave.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
postsouth.com
Palace Theater, one of Louisiana's most endangered sites, slowly being restored
A historic entertainment venue in Jackson Parish, named one of the state's most endangered sites, is in the beginning stages of being restored. The Palace Theater in Jonesboro became a popular gathering space for this rural north central Louisiana community with popular westerns, double features, and even newsreels of worldly events. Newspapers advertisements show that as many as three different movies were presented during one week in the 1930s and '40s.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
