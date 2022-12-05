ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Opelousas Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman has been arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly ran into a pedestrian pushing his bicycle on U.S. Highway 190 then sped away. Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen says the incident happened on Thanksgiving Eve night on Hwy...
Louisiana State trooper accused of violating restraining order; placed on leave

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper was placed on administrative leave after allegedly violating a protective order. According to State Police, Marksville police launched a domestic violence investigation into Nick Ducote, 31, and his spouse. Both were charged with domestic violence on Nov. 7. Authorities said Ducote was served a […]
Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident

Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident. Alexandria, Louisiana – On December 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated that on November 7, 2022, 31-year-old Nick Ducote and his spouse were charged with domestic violence following a domestic violence investigation begun by the Marksville Police Department (MPD). MPD issued criminal summonses to both people. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office secured and enforced a restraining order on Ducote on November 9, 2022. He was consequently placed on administrative leave.
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
Palace Theater, one of Louisiana's most endangered sites, slowly being restored

A historic entertainment venue in Jackson Parish, named one of the state's most endangered sites, is in the beginning stages of being restored. The Palace Theater in Jonesboro became a popular gathering space for this rural north central Louisiana community with popular westerns, double features, and even newsreels of worldly events. Newspapers advertisements show that as many as three different movies were presented during one week in the 1930s and '40s.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
