Keke Palmer said her parents ensured her early roles "could only make me feel proud about who I am" Keke Palmer is crediting her parents for how they helped her navigate her acting career. In a new episode of the Los Angeles Times' The Envelope podcast, Palmer, 29, said her parents ensured she was never "exploited in ways that made me feel less as a person" while she grew up as a child actor. "The exploitation, I don't think it's always this terrifying thing," Palmer told co-host Yvonne Villareal...

2 DAYS AGO