Blake Lively Shows Off Baby Bump in Holiday PJs as Ryan Reynolds Jokes About 'Inexcusable' Photo Mistake
The Gossip Girl star's husband Ryan Reynolds shared a photo of the couple posing with the North Pole's most famous residents Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are hanging out with some major Christmas VIPs. The Golden Globe nominee, 46, shared a photo Monday to his Instagram Story of the celebrity couple alongside "Jessica" Claus and her husband Santa. "We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express," Reynolds wrote. "She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria." RELATED:...
Why Brendan Fraser's extremely low-carb diet for 'George of the Jungle' messed with his brain, causing him to forget his PIN
A person can experience brain fog if they don't eat enough carbs, according to experts.
Harper's Bazaar
Hilary Duff on How Being a Teen Actor Led to Her Having a "Horrifying" Eating Disorder
Trigger warning: This article mentions an eating disorder. Hilary Duff has had an honest conversation about her health, revealing that she struggled with an eating disorder due to her fame as a teen actor. "Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, 'I am on camera and...
All about Emface, the treatment getting Jessica Simpson ‘camera-ready’
Jessica Simpson finds this face-sculpting beauty treatment “Irresistible.” On Wednesday, the singer posted an Instagram Reel as part of her partnership with Emface, a new toning and tightening procedure that’s been billed as a “non-surgical facelift.” Simpson, 42, showed off her “camera-ready results” in an up-close-and-personal video from her treatment room, tagging Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Kinney and including the hashtag #NeedleFree. New York City facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine tells Page Six Style Emface works by “[targeting] the muscles that elevate the face.” “It combines radiofrequency with HIFES (High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation) to lift the face and brow, restore volume...
Whoopi Goldberg Says Her Will Prevents Unauthorized Biopics About Her Life: Just 'Try It'
"In my will it says, 'Unless you speak to my family, try it,'" the actress said on Tuesday's episode of The View A Whoopi Goldberg biopic isn't coming anytime soon. On Tuesday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, and her co-hosts discussed Netflix's controversial Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as the late actress. Host Sunny Hostin shared that she has previously asked the Sister Act star about this topic as it relates to Goldberg's life. RELATED: Keke Palmer Reacts to Whoopi Goldberg's 'Sister Act 3' Dream Casting:...
Keke Palmer Says Her Parents Did Well at 'Making Sure That I Was Not Exploited' as a Child Actor
Keke Palmer said her parents ensured her early roles "could only make me feel proud about who I am" Keke Palmer is crediting her parents for how they helped her navigate her acting career. In a new episode of the Los Angeles Times' The Envelope podcast, Palmer, 29, said her parents ensured she was never "exploited in ways that made me feel less as a person" while she grew up as a child actor. "The exploitation, I don't think it's always this terrifying thing," Palmer told co-host Yvonne Villareal...
Kenan Thompson Shares Pete Davidson's Secret Dating Weapon: 'He's Just a Good-Hearted Person'
"Inside, I don't think he's out to harm a piece of cotton. Like, he's just a good kid," the Saturday Night Live star said of his former costar Kenan Thompson is gushing over his former Saturday Night Live costar, Pete Davidson. Thompson, 44, offered his two cents about how he believes Davidson, 29, has managed to secure relationships with high-profile women. "He's a sweet young man," Kenan told E! News "He's very kind, endearing, loves his mom and sister, and, you know, has hyper adoration for his father. He's...
Leah Remini Speaks Out About Kirstie Alley's 'Very Sad' Death: 'My Prayers Do Go Out to Her 2 Children'
The two actresses had been at odds for years before Kirstie Alley's unexpected death from cancer on Monday Leah Remini is speaking out after Kirstie Alley's death. "The news of Kirstie Alley's passing is very sad," Remini, 52, said in a statement shared with Rolling Stone. The actresses had been engaged in a years-long public war of words after Remini broke with the Scientology in 2013. Alley was very critical of the King of Queens alum's claims about the Church, even calling her former friend a "bigot" in a 2013 Howard Stern interview....
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Is Cancer Free! The Netflix Star Opens Up: 'It's a Very Weird Feeling'
Finding out she was cancer free “was extremely emotional,” the celebrity organizer told Tamron Hall in a sneak peek of Friday’s episode of her talk show The Home Edit's Clea Shearer is celebrating being cancer free. In a sneak peak of Friday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the celebrity home organizer and Netflix star opens up about what it was like finding out the good news after a harrowing breast cancer battle. "I am cancer free," Shearer tells host Tamron Hall — and a cheering audience — in the clip. Her best...
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Refused to Diet for The Hunger Games, Encourages Body Positivity
The Causeway actress spoke about the expectation to lose weight for the role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games during a chat with Viola Davis Jennifer Lawrence looked back on her time as the lead of the hit film The Hunger Games. During a chat with Viola Davis for Variety's Actors on Actors issue, the Causeway star said there was a "conversation" about how much weight she planned to lose for the 2012 action movie. Lawrence, 32, added that she was adamant about not dieting and talked...
Ashton Kutcher Reveals How Wife Mila Kunis Supported Him Through 'Life-Threatening' Health Scare
Ashton Kutcher detailed his battle with a rare form of vasculitis, an autoimmune disease that caused vision and hearing loss and left him largely immobile Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his 2019 health scare — and his doctor says wife Mila Kunis was key to his recovery. The actor, who first revealed his health struggle during an episode of National Geographic's Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge in August, suffered from a rare form of autoimmune disease vasculitis. The disease occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly...
