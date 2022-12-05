Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
TN AG: JUUL settlement nets Tennessee $13M
Tennessee lawmaker plans to file bill after rape kits sat for years. Man wanted for questioning in connection with South …. Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
Tennessee family hopes to bring daughter home from hospital for Christmas
It’s one mother’s only Christmas wish — to bring her 10-month-old baby home from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
WKRN
'An organized effort to take books off the shelf': Tennessee ranked a top state for school book restrictions
A U.S. Supreme Court Justice once defined obscenity as "you know it when you see it." However, across Tennessee, people are looking at the same books and seeing very different things. ‘An organized effort to take books off the shelf’: …. A U.S. Supreme Court Justice once defined obscenity...
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
WKRN
American Classical Education submits five 'letters of intent' to apply for new charter schools
News 2 has independently confirmed the classical education group has submitted five ‘letters of intent’ to apply for new charter schools in counties across Tennessee. Those counties are Montgomery, Rutherford, Madison, Maury and Robertson. American Classical Education submits five ‘letters …. News 2 has independently confirmed the...
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
WKRN
Rise in organized retail thefts
Nashville Leaders focus on after-school programs …. Mayor John Cooper is putting an emphasis on after-school programs, working with over 60 organizations dedicated to "supporting and strengthening the programming options for those Nashville students who spend time after the school day ends." ‘An organized effort to take books off the...
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
williamsonhomepage.com
Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building
A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Tennessee
Tennessee has the Mississippi River as its western border, Kentucky Lake on the northern border, the Watts Bar Reservoir to the east and Tennessee River flowing down to Pickwick Lake in the south. If you live in Nashville you know how popular Percy Priest Lake is for boating, kayaking, swimming and fishing (really excellent fishing!). When it comes to the deepest lake, the biggest lakes are often also the deepest, but what about in Tennessee? What lake is the deepest lake and how deep is it? Is there anything buried in the deepest lake in Tennessee? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Tennessee!
TDOT turns to electric vehicle owners to help $26 billion infrastructure needs
More electric vehicles on the road means less money from gas taxes. Now in an effort to make up for those lost dollars, the state is turning its attention to electric vehicles.
WKRN
Metro police see record-high number of guns stolen from cars
Metro police said the problem got worse when Tennessee became a constitutional carry state, but now criminals are becoming smarter at targeting gun owners by the type of car they drive. Metro police see record-high number of guns stolen …. Metro police said the problem got worse when Tennessee became...
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna's Carter Selected as Mr. Football
Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. Smyrna senior Arion Carter was selected as Class 6A Mr. Football. Carter rushed for nearly 12-hundred yards this season with 19 touchdowns. He also had over 90 tackles and three forced fumbles along with an interception for the Bulldog's defense.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
It’s a holiday takeover edition of free and cheap things this week. The weekend of December 10-11 are chock full of events for the family, and each one has a special holiday draw. The kiddos can bring flashlights to find candy canes (four-leaf clover style) in Franklin. Storyteller Emily Arrow will be in West Nashville at beloved bookstore Parnassus for a holiday-themed pajama storytime. The Tennessee State Museum is up to all kinds of spirited shenanigans, and there’s a community bash at the National Museum of African American Music. If that doesn’t get you and your crew in the spirit, Dickens of a Christmas is turning downtown Franklin into one, big holiday storybook.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will open its newest Tennessee supermarket location in Gallatin.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
wpln.org
With THC everywhere, Tennessee’s medical cannabis commission urges lawmakers to act
A commission named by the Tennessee legislature to study medical cannabis regulation is struggling to get the attention of the lawmakers who appointed them. The 9-member panel is warning that the state must deal with cannabis, because it’s already everywhere. The cannabis commission issued its first report nearly a...
Comments / 0