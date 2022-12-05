ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WKRN

TN AG: JUUL settlement nets Tennessee $13M

Tennessee lawmaker plans to file bill after rape kits sat for years. Man wanted for questioning in connection with South …. Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBKR

Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track

It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Rise in organized retail thefts

Nashville Leaders focus on after-school programs …. Mayor John Cooper is putting an emphasis on after-school programs, working with over 60 organizations dedicated to "supporting and strengthening the programming options for those Nashville students who spend time after the school day ends." ‘An organized effort to take books off the...
NASHVILLE, TN
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building

A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
NASHVILLE, TN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Tennessee

Tennessee has the Mississippi River as its western border, Kentucky Lake on the northern border, the Watts Bar Reservoir to the east and Tennessee River flowing down to Pickwick Lake in the south. If you live in Nashville you know how popular Percy Priest Lake is for boating, kayaking, swimming and fishing (really excellent fishing!). When it comes to the deepest lake, the biggest lakes are often also the deepest, but what about in Tennessee? What lake is the deepest lake and how deep is it? Is there anything buried in the deepest lake in Tennessee? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Tennessee!
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Metro police see record-high number of guns stolen from cars

Metro police said the problem got worse when Tennessee became a constitutional carry state, but now criminals are becoming smarter at targeting gun owners by the type of car they drive. Metro police see record-high number of guns stolen …. Metro police said the problem got worse when Tennessee became...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna's Carter Selected as Mr. Football

Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. Smyrna senior Arion Carter was selected as Class 6A Mr. Football. Carter rushed for nearly 12-hundred yards this season with 19 touchdowns. He also had over 90 tackles and three forced fumbles along with an interception for the Bulldog's defense.
SMYRNA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

It’s a holiday takeover edition of free and cheap things this week. The weekend of December 10-11 are chock full of events for the family, and each one has a special holiday draw. The kiddos can bring flashlights to find candy canes (four-leaf clover style) in Franklin. Storyteller Emily Arrow will be in West Nashville at beloved bookstore Parnassus for a holiday-themed pajama storytime. The Tennessee State Museum is up to all kinds of spirited shenanigans, and there’s a community bash at the National Museum of African American Music. If that doesn’t get you and your crew in the spirit, Dickens of a Christmas is turning downtown Franklin into one, big holiday storybook.
FRANKLIN, TN
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE

Community Policy