A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’
This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
24-year-old woman has 22 babies with millionaire husband who is now in jail
Christina Ozturk, 24, is a Russian blogger who married 57-year-old millionaire businessman Galip Ozturk. The couple met in Georgia while Christina was on vacation and fell in love in no time. Christina even described meeting Galip as love at first sight. Soon after, Christina and her daughter Vika, whom she gave birth to at seventeen, moved to Batumi, Georgia, to live with Galip.
Heartwarming: Miracle dog returns home alive and well days after heartbroken owner thought she buried pup in the garden
It's like Stephen King's Pet Sematary, only with a happy ending. Twenty-six-year-old Codie Hutton was devastated when she heard her beloved springer spaniel had been struck by a car and didn't survive. She took the animal home and buried it in her garden. Days later, the dog reappeared alive and well with barely a scratch on her. How did it happen?
natureworldnews.com
Chihuahua Dies After Celebrity Mountain Lion ‘P-22’ Aggressively Pounces on Pet Dogs
A mountain lion with celebrity status known as "P-22" shocked a man walking several pet dogs when he pounced on and killed a chihuahua in the Griffith Park-Hollywood neighborhood. In the Griffith Park-Silver Lake-Hollywood region, a mountain lion that frequents residential areas is reportedly becoming more aggressive. A man walking...
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
Rescue Pit Bull Almost Euthanized Gets Second Chance As Family Therapy Dog
Abandoned at a shelter at just a year old where he was seen as reactive and overexcited, Jake is now helping children and families as a therapy support dog.
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Be Ready for Higher Medical Bills with These Dog Breeds
Being a dog guardian costs money, and some breeds cost more than others. Knowing what breeds are more expensive can help you budget accordingly to keep your new dog healthy and happy. When it comes to vet bills, certain breeds tend to have higher medical costs than others. Forbes Advisor...
Dog trainer explains how this simple trick can make crate training a walk in the park
Crate training has never been easier thanks to these simple tips from a professional dog trainer
notabully.org
Why Does My Dog Eat Everything? (Answered By Dog Trainer)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Have you ever seen a dog happily chewing on a toy only to swallow the whole thing minutes later? Dogs and puppies are notorious for eating things they shouldn’t. They’ll eat anything from toys to rocks and sometimes even trash.
Petco CEO on losing his dog and the decision to give employees paid pet bereavement
CNN anchor Julia Chatterley speaks with Petco CEO Ron Coughlin on the company's partnership with Marriott, the recent loss of his dog Yummy, and his decision to give employees paid pet bereavement leave.
