WFMZ-TV Online

HEALTH MINUTE: NEW IMPORTANT DETAILS ON ALZHEIMERS DRUG

Long-awaited trial data on a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease has now been published and it shows "potential" in the fight against the disease. In today's Health Minute, Mandy Gaither has more on the study and why there are still safety concerns.
MedicalXpress

Research illuminates approaches for long-term hearing loss treatment

About 430 million people around the world experience disabling hearing loss. In the United States, approximately 37.5 million adults report some trouble hearing. Hearing loss can happen when any part of the ear or the nerves that carry information on sounds to the brain do not work in the usual way.
The Associated Press

FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

It’s now a lot easier — and cheaper — for many hard-of-hearing Americans to get help. Hearing aids can now be sold without a prescription from a specialist. Over-the-counter, or OTC, hearing aids started hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids.
ABC News

New study finds some natural hair loss supplements may actually work

Pumpkin seed oil, zinc and other nutritional supplements may help with hair loss, according to new research published in JAMA Dermatology. Researchers in Boston and Miami reviewed 30 different studies -- some had men participating, while others focused on women, and another looked at hair loss in children -- and found nutritional supplements with the best potential benefits from several hair loss brands and natural supplements.
Digital Trends

How to buy over-the-counter hearing aids

The effort to make hearing aids available as an over-the-counter purchase without having to get an examination or a prescription has been ongoing for years. In October 2022, that became a reality with a decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow an over-the-counter hearing aid market to open up, with certain restrictions for safety.
CNET

This Dietary Supplement is Making its Rounds as a Sleep Aid. Here's How it Works

Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real. The CDC says 70 million Americans live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help promote better rest, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after and people claim sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
studyfinds.org

How to sleep better: Exercise regularly, study shows

TRONDHEIM, Norway — Sleep is essential to robust health, but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy to come by — especially lately. The pandemic left countless people tossing and turning all night long, with insomnia rates skyrocketing over the past few years. There are endless sleep aids out there that claim to help promote slumber, from prescription pills to over-the-counter remedies, but new research out of Norway reports the best recipe for a good night’s sleep is a solid workout at the gym.
ajmc.com

New and Emerging Treatments for Atopic Dermatitis

Matthew Zirwas, MD, FAAD, associate professor of dermatology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio provides updates on treatment options for AD at the 2022 SDPA Fall Conference. A version of this article was originally published on Dermatology Times. This version has been lightly edited. At the 2022 Society of Dermatology...
ATHENS, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5

U.S. regulators on Thursday cleared doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than age 5. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision aims to better protect the littlest kids amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases around the country — at a time when children’s hospitals already are packed with tots suffering from other respiratory illnesses including the flu.
MedicalXpress

New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs

Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
WMTW

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. Here's how to lower your risk

Colon cancer has claimed another life. Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Kirstie Alley, best known for her roles in the television sitcoms "Cheers" and "Veronica's Closet," died Monday at age 71 after battling cancer that was "recently discovered," according to a family statement. A representative for Alley confirmed to...
neurologylive.com

NeuroVoices: Sube Banerjee, MD, MSc, MBA, FRCPsych, on Replacing Traditional Noneffective Agents for Alzheimer Agitation

The professor of dementia and executive dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth provided perspective on the SYMBAD trial, and eliminating the use of mirtazapine and carbamazepine as medications to treat Alzheimer agitation. Of the numerous complications patients with Alzheimer disease (AD) face, agitation remains one...
CALIFORNIA STATE

