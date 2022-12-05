ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Johnathon Earl Hamrick, 33, of Parkersburg, was sentenced today to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement officers searched the Parkersburg residence of Hamrick, who then directed them to a rural property in Wood County. Hamrick admitted to possessing a total of 6 pounds of methamphetamine found by officers at the two locations. Hamrick further admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine.

Hamrick also admitted that he received quantities of methamphetamine totaling approximately 20 pounds from John Michael Wells II, 33, of Parkersburg. Wells pleaded guilty on March 31, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana. Wells admitted to paying and arranging for methamphetamine and marijuana to be shipped through the mail from California to Parkersburg in October and November 2021. Wells was sentenced on June 29, 2022, to 10 years in prison.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe prosecuted the case.

Related
Lootpress

Parkersburg Woman Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, Curran obtained a quantity of fentanyl in Columbus, Ohio, which she intended to distribute in the Parkersburg area. On that date, Curran was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement officers after it entered Wood County from Ohio. Officers suspected that Curran was hiding controlled substances on her person, and she was transported to the North Central Regional Jail for an X-ray body scan.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Clay County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Todd Jeffery Ullum, 32, of Maysel, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 15, 2021, a law enforcement officer encountered Ullum at the Clay-Maysel GoMart with a handgun in the back of his pants. When Ullum saw the officer, he attempted to flee in a vehicle. The officer ordered Ullum to stop and recovered the handgun, a loaded 9mm Short Hungarian pistol, as well as a loaded Remington 597 .22-caliber Magnum rifle from the vehicle.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Roane County Man Sentenced to Prison After Pipe Bomb Found

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Joseph David Bailey, 52, of Spencer, was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possessing an unregistered destructive device. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 24, 2020,...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Morgantown man charged with bank fraud, identity theft

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Morgantown man is accused of stealing nearly a half a million dollars in a scheme involving the forgery of checks that belonged to a relative. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, was indicted today on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Patel is accused of using the identity of a relative to create fraudulent bank accounts and then forging checks to be deposited. The total amount of fraud alleged is more than $450,000.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle sentenced

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle has been sentenced. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office, Dakota Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 1-5 years for the felony offense of strangulation and 1-5 years on child neglect charges.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man charged for leading officers on pursuit in Stonewood

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit in Stonewood Monday afternoon. Officers saw 48-year-old Henry Hawkins, of Stonewood, driving a vehicle on Cost Ave. and Fourth St. in Stonewood on Monday around 3:30 p.m. and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.
STONEWOOD, WV
WTAP

Former sheriff of Noble County passes away

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he hit a traffic flagger and left the scene in Lewis County. 29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Lewis County as he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Thief steals toy donations from car dealership holiday drive

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grinch came early this year in Guernsey County. After a month-long toy drive at the Dunning Ford car dealership in Cambridge, Ohio, nine bags of toys donated to the county’s Secret Santa program for children were taken by a person pretending to work for the program. According to a Facebook […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
