Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKTV
Woman found injured on New Hartford Street dies
Utica, N.Y.-- The woman found laying on Elm Street in New Hartford late last month has died from her injuries. According to the New Hartford Police Department, 30-Year-old Martha Staring of Sauquoit was found laying seriously injured on Elm Street around 10 PM on November 30th. Police are still investigating how Staring was injured. New Hartford Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event or anyone who may have information on what happened to call them at 315-724-7111.
WKTV
Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition
ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
WKTV
Fort Plain man charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI in July crash
ONEONTA, NY (WKTV) - New York State Police out of Oneonta arrested 22-year-old Brian Christman of Fort Plain for second degree vehicular manslaughter and DWI in connection to a fatal crash in Pittsfield back in July. Police say on July 23, at approximately 2:06 a.m., they responded to a fatal...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash
New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
WKTV
After several attempted vehicle break-ins Police ask for publics help with investigation
YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- The Yorkville, Whitesboro and Whitestown Police Departments are investigating several attempted vehicle larcenies and damage that took place on Dec. 5 and are asking for the publics help. Police have released photos of the suspects and ask that anyone with information call 315-736-8331. They also ask for...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
WKTV
At least eight crews on scene of large fire in Paris
Paris, N.Y. -- Multiple fire crews are responding to a large garage fire on Shanley Road that spread to the home, in Paris. The call came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. At least eight fire crews responded to the scene to help truck in water and battle the flames. The fire was so big you could see it from nearly a mile away.
WKTV
Case of possible horse neglect under investigation in Herkimer County
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – Investigators found a dead horse at a property in Schuyler Wednesday evening while looking into a possible case of animal neglect. Herkimer County Humane Investigator Greg Foster says five thoroughbred racing horses from the same property have died. The owner had several horses and rents a...
WKTV
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer
A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
One person stabbed at PEACE Inc. during fight between two volunteers
Editors note: Police inaccurately described the individuals as employees of PEACE Inc. They were volunteers. The story has been updated to reflect the correct descriptions. Syracuse, N.Y. — One person was stabbed during a fight between two volunteers at a non-profit on Syracuse’s East Side Tuesday, PEACE Inc. community engagement director Todd Goehle said.
Man shot in head in Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the head Tuesday in the city’s Near Westside, police said. Police were sent around 2:50 p.m. to 573 Delaware St. for a shots fired call when they found the 19-year-old man, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. He was...
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing charges after early morning menacing
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a disturbance call. Cortland City Police responded to a residence on Union Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they say 30-year-old Jonathan Cepeda was pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 at them. Cepeda made a threatening comment before going back into his home. He emerged later without the rifle and was taken into custody after a struggle in which he was tased. The rifle was recovered and found to be an Air Soft gun disguised to look real. Cepeda is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and four misdemeanors, including two for menacing. He was arraigned in Cortland City Court Wednesday afternoon.
WKTV
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
WKTV
Oneida police: Lee Center man found with 73 bags of fentanyl during traffic stop
ONEIDA, N.Y. – A Lee Center man is facing several charges after police say he was found with 73 bags of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Oneida on Wednesday. Joshua Gillett, 23, was pulled over on North Main Street around 8:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. Officers noticed drug paraphernalia and a firearm during the stop and removed Gillett from the vehicle. Police say Gillett had the bags of fentanyl and some methamphetamine on him at the time. When the vehicle was searched, officers allegedly found 66 more grams of methamphetamine, cash, a taser, drug packaging materials and a digital scale.
WKTV
Rome woman killed when van, tractor-trailer collide in Chenango County
COLUMBUS, N.Y. (UPDATE) – A woman from Rome was killed in a crash between a van and tractor-trailer in Chenango County Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to Route 8 in the town of Columbus after police say the van hit the back of the tractor-trailer while it was turning onto County Route 25. Both vehicles were headed south.
WKTV
Two 'Stuff the Bus' drop off locations on Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- NEWSChannel 2 is thanking the community for stuffing the studio and appreciates it very much. If you haven't had the chance to donate yet there are two drop-off locations, one at the Whitesboro Fit Body Boot Camp on Oriskany Boulevard from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The second is at Cliff's on Commercial Drive will also be accepting toy donations from 12-4 p.m.
Comments / 0