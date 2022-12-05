ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Sports Betting

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio sports betting pre-registration is now open in advance of operations going live on January 1, 2023. With the addition of Ohio to its legal sports betting operations, FanDuel Sportsbook is now live and available to play in 19 of 50 states. Let’s take a look at what...
OHIO STATE
College basketball rankings: UConn passes road test vs. Florida as Huskies eye possible undefeated season

UConn played its first true road game of the season late Wednesday at Florida. Heading in, some assumed it would be the Huskies' first real test. It wasn't; rather, it was just another easy win for the Huskies. Dan Hurley's team shot 51.7% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range, and 88.9% from the free throw while cruising to a 75-54 victory that pushed the Huskies to 10-0. All 10 wins have come by double-digits, including an 82-67 victory over Alabama and a 71-53 victory over Iowa State, both of which are ranked.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Texas Longhorns basketball: Texas-Illinois Preview

The No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns take the court tonight to take on a third top 25 ranked opponent this season. Tonight will be different with the Longhorns taking on a quality opponent outside the state of Texas for a first time in 2022-23. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas...
AUSTIN, TX

