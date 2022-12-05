Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Ohio State vs. Rutgers: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the #25 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Value City Arena. OSU is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. If there were any doubts why the Buckeyes...
profootballnetwork.com
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Sports Betting
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio sports betting pre-registration is now open in advance of operations going live on January 1, 2023. With the addition of Ohio to its legal sports betting operations, FanDuel Sportsbook is now live and available to play in 19 of 50 states. Let’s take a look at what...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UConn passes road test vs. Florida as Huskies eye possible undefeated season
UConn played its first true road game of the season late Wednesday at Florida. Heading in, some assumed it would be the Huskies' first real test. It wasn't; rather, it was just another easy win for the Huskies. Dan Hurley's team shot 51.7% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range, and 88.9% from the free throw while cruising to a 75-54 victory that pushed the Huskies to 10-0. All 10 wins have come by double-digits, including an 82-67 victory over Alabama and a 71-53 victory over Iowa State, both of which are ranked.
Texas Longhorns basketball: Texas-Illinois Preview
The No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns take the court tonight to take on a third top 25 ranked opponent this season. Tonight will be different with the Longhorns taking on a quality opponent outside the state of Texas for a first time in 2022-23. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas...
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
CBS Sports
Iowa vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 8 predictions from proven computer model
The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones in a rivalry game on Thursday night. Iowa has lost two of its last three games, falling to Duke in a 74-62 final on Tuesday. Iowa State bounced back from its first loss of the season with wins over North Dakota and St. John's.
College Basketball Odds: UConn vs Florida prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022
The UConn Huskies take on the Florida Gators. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UConn Florida prediction and pick. The UConn Huskies have a top-five national ranking. They have earned it. They haven’t lost a game, but more than that, they have beaten quality opposition. The...
FOX Sports
Robert Morris visits Central Michigan following Pavrette's 25-point game
Robert Morris Colonials (3-6, 1-1 Horizon) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces the Robert Morris Colonials after Nicolas Pavrette scored 25 points in Central Michigan's 89-50 win against the Alma Scots. The Chippewas have gone 3-0 at home. Central Michigan is fifth in the MAC with...
CBS Sports
Watch Northern Iowa vs. Toledo: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The Northern Iowa Panthers will stay at home another game and welcome the Toledo Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at McLeod Center. Northern Iowa is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive. The Panthers didn't have too much trouble with the Evansville Aces at home this...
Comments / 0