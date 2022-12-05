UConn played its first true road game of the season late Wednesday at Florida. Heading in, some assumed it would be the Huskies' first real test. It wasn't; rather, it was just another easy win for the Huskies. Dan Hurley's team shot 51.7% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range, and 88.9% from the free throw while cruising to a 75-54 victory that pushed the Huskies to 10-0. All 10 wins have come by double-digits, including an 82-67 victory over Alabama and a 71-53 victory over Iowa State, both of which are ranked.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO