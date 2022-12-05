Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Elkton Christmas parade is Saturday night
Elkton will host its annual Christmas parade Saturday night. Todd County Welcome Center Director Charlotte Myers says the parade commences from the high school at 5 p.m. and heads north to go around the square and then go west on West Main Street. Carolyn Wells will be hosting a book-signing...
whopam.com
Pembroke brings in the Christmas spirit with community event
Rain didn’t stop Pembroke from getting in the Christmas spirit Tuesday night. Christmas in the park was moved into the old gym and a good crowd turned out for the festivities. Mayor Judy Peterson says they were glad to see so many neighbors talking together and getting a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who were on hand to hear Christmas wishes and joys.
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas Parade lights up downtown Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Clarksville on Saturday night. Local businesses, schools and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit with the theme this year of “Christmas Movies.” The event was preceded by SpiritFest at Downtown Commons. More than 100 local businesses,...
wkdzradio.com
Parade Route Road Blockages Announced For Hoptown Christmas Parade
Officials with the City of Hopkinsville have announced the route and road blockages to be expected, when the 2022 Hopkinsville Electric Christmas Parade rolls through at 5:15 PM Saturday. The party begins at Glass Avenue and will move south on Main Street, all the way to 14th Street. As such,...
whopam.com
Christian Co. Baptist Association hosting Christmas choir program
The Christian County Baptist Association is inviting the public to attend a Christmas program this Sunday, where they can enjoy singing and fellowship. It will take place at the James E. Bruce Convention Center starting at 6 p.m. and Tim Drake, the worship pastor at Living Hope Baptist Church, says it will bring together talented individuals from multiple local churches, all in the spirit of Christmas.
WBKO
Portion of Main Street in Bowling Green closed for water main repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU Water Crews will have both lanes of Main Street closed between Center and College Streets from approximately 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. as crews repair a water main break. “We hope to have this issue fixed and road open by 2 p.m. today,” according...
whvoradio.com
Christ Tabernacle, Feeding America Assist Dawson Family After Storms
In the days, weeks and months following the tornadoes of December 10, 16 west Kentucky counties and their residents had to unfortunately shift their priorities. The ideas of simple living, community entertainment and economic opportunity turned to housing, utility preservation, and — most importantly — hunger. Personal and...
whopam.com
Forgotten Angels need help with stocking stuffers
Stocking stuffers are still needed for PADD’s Forgotten Angels campaign. Coordinator Cindy Tabor says they started with just over 400 angels on the tree at the PADD office on Hammond Drive in Hopkinsville and all but about five are gone. The program allows citizens to give residents of personal care homes in the nine-county region a better Christmas.
Casey’s gives Dawson Springs $100K 1 year after tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – To support Dawson Springs, Casey’s and Gatorade have donated $100,000 to the Independence Banks’ Horses of Hope project. Officials say the funds will be put toward rebuilding the baseball and softball fields across from Casey’s, which is one of the few buildings left standing after the storm. A news release says […]
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Police Department Brings Carroll On Board
A 27-year military veteran — one familiar with west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee — has joined the Cadiz Police Department. Early Monday morning, Chief Duncan Wiggins swore in Brian Carroll — with the full expectation he will serve as a full patrolman next summer after March 2023 training in Richmond.
Fox 19
Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green. To this day, the butcher shop is still not open. FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery...
wkdzradio.com
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
whopam.com
Unexploded grenade found under Trigg County bridge
An unexploded grenade was located in water under a bridge on South Road in Trigg County Sunday. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says someone was ‘magnet fishing’ off the bridge between Main Street and US 68 when they retrieved what appeared to be a 40 mm grenade.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville 100 Caldwell County 44
Hopkinsville piled up the points Tuesday night, rolling to a 100-44 victory at Caldwell County. YSE was there. Check out our photos from the contest.
wkdzradio.com
Two To Four Inches Of Rain Likely This Week
There may be enough rain coming this week to get western Kentucky out of its drought status with possible cold weather meaning a wintry mix next week. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says the rain is here for the week. Powell says the weekend will bring temperatures into the 50s...
Gamers re-create Central City cruiser in popular video game
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Gamers can now cruise around Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto V as a Central City Police officer. The police department shared a photo of a police cruiser recreated in the video game, which bares strikingly similar design to the real life counterpart. Officials say the PC mod was created […]
Hopkins County Schools Bus Route 25 will be running differently Tuesday Morning
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Schools Transportation Department announced that Bus Route 25 will be running a little differently on the morning of December 6. Route 25’s first run is impacted by the changes. Students who ride during Route 25’s second run are unaffected and will be picked up for school at […]
wkdzradio.com
Roadway Reopened In Cadiz After Explosive Destroyed
A unique find by a fisherman Sunday evening led to some tense moments and the closure of a road in downtown Cadiz. The South Road bridge was closed around 4 pm after Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas said a potential explosive device was found by a person who was magnet fishing from the bridge.
Missing man’s truck found in Cumberland River; body found inside
The Clarksville Police Department found a missing man's truck in the Cumberland River, along with a body inside the truck.
