Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Rental Scooters Expected to Return to Dallas In WeeksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys
Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
Skip Bayless Commends Cowboys For Leaking Negative Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Information
Skip Bayless likes the move.
Odell Beckham Jr. on signing with Dallas Cowboys ‘It’s a good possibility’
Now that the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills have had their chances to visit with Odell Beckham Jr., it’s
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense
Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...
Cowboys Signing Former 2nd-Round Cornerback
The Dallas Cowboys are adding a former second-round pick to their practice squad. Dallas is signing cornerback Mackensie Alexander, a onetime draftee of the Minnesota Vikings, according to his agents Ness Mugrabi and David Canter. Alexander spent last season with Minnesota, his second stint with the franchise, after playing for...
FOX Sports
Was Cowboys 54-19 win vs. Colts in Week 13 something OR nothing? | SPEAK
The Dallas Cowboys rolled through the Indianapolis Colts for a 54-19 win in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football. Dak Prescott threw for 170 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Cowboys also rushed for four touchdowns and their defense forced five turnovers on the Colts offense. David Helman discusses whether America's Team's win over the Colts was something or nothing.
Jerry Jones Regrets What He Revealed To The Media
Jerry Jones wishes he didn't disclose that the Dallas Cowboys didn't start Ezekiel Elliott for disciplinary reasons. After Sunday night's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Cowboys owner said Elliott began the opening drive on the bench for a minor issue. He told reporters he would have been "a lot more lenient" than head coach Mike McCarthy.
Cowboys get great injury news on piece that’s been missing all year
The Dallas Cowboys received some great news in regard to one of their top players Tyron Smith dealing with injury. The Dallas Cowboys are set to have a great week. On Sunday, they turned a 21-19 lead over the Indianapolis Colts entering the fourth quarter into a 54-19 victory in primetime. On Monday, the Cowboys are holding a free agent visit with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The good news kept coming this week.
No deal, but Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. vow to keep talking
Odell Beckham Jr. ended his multi-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys without a contract on Tuesday. ESPN reported the Cowboys
atozsports.com
Cowboys playmaker delivers strong reminder to NFL
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup had a key performance in the blowout victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas cruised to a 54-19 victory on Sunday Night Football, scoring the final 33 points of the game. The game showed that the Cowboys can turn it on at any moment. And...
Cowboys Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith set to return to practice
While the Cowboys officially began their courting of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday, they could have a more important addition soon with the return of left tackle Tyron Smith.
Cowboys liked Texans QB Davis Mills during 2021 NFL draft process
Davis Mills’ 1-8-1 record as the Houston Texans’ starter in 2022, along with his 3-17-1 record for his career, has buried how well thought of the Stanford product was when he entered the 2021 NFL draft. Some of the opinions on Mills were that he would have been...
Cowboys News: Beckham gets Dallas red carpet, Tyron Smith gets timetable
Only in Cowboys Nation could racking up the most points of any team in any game this season not be the lead story 24 hours later. But the fanbase had plenty to move on from, just a day after embarrassing the Colts with a 33-point explosion in the fourth quarter of their Week 13 game. For example: the offensive line is set to welcome back a foundational member, the most in-demand in-season free agent in years brings his self-shopping tour to Big D, and there are two different stories floating around about why the team’s two-time rushing champ with the monster paycheck was held out for the first series Sunday. And then the head coach used the owner’s explanation as a punch line at his press conference.
Turf, the official dog of the Seahawks, passes away after battle with cancer
The official dog of the Seattle Seahawks — Turf — has passed away, the dog’s Twitter account said Thursday. Turf’s official title was “Wildlife Manger and Irrigation Specialist” at the team’s Renton practice facility, the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. The dog had been...
Look: Odell Beckham Hanging With 2 Cowboys Stars Tonight
After visiting the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Odell Beckham Jr. went to American Airlines Arena to watch the Dallas Mavericks. He had some notable company. The Athletic's Jon Machota shared a video of the free-agent wide receiver entering the arena alongside Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Beckham visited...
Texans vs. Cowboys Wednesday injury report: K Kai'mi Fairbairn limited
The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 14 as they prepare to play the Dallas Cowboys at 12:00 p.m. Central Time Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Texans listed kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn as limited in Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury. Linebacker Garret Wallow...
Comments / 0