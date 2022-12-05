ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIKITA SOSHNIKOV'S APARTMENT ROBBED AFTER HE LEAVES KEYS WITH SECURITY

Several media outlets are reporting that Nikita Soshnikov of the New York Islanders is dealing with an apparent robbery at an apartment he owns in Moscow. Sport-Express.ru reports that among the stolen items are $1700 USD in cash, as well as 2000 euros. Soshnikov returned to the NHL this season...
Blues’ Thomas, Kyrou Living up to Big Contracts

After a slow start to the season for newly-extended St. Louis Blues stars Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, the young duo is starting to turn the corner and proving that they were worth the eight-year $65 million contract they signed in the offseason. The Blues put their future stock in...
