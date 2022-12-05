CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Town of Kirkland Police Department is asking for the publics help, locating 16-year-old Katharine Schink who has been missing since Nov. 19. Katherine has brown hair is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has been entered into the database for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

KIRKLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO