Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pdxmonthly.com
A Midcentury Collector Home Gets a Very Modern Push into Tomorrow
N 2006, Remco and Andrea got a Rummer for Christmas. The couple, young parents working as designers in Amsterdam, were called by their employer (a certain sportswear company) to relocate across the ocean to be closer to its Oregon HQ. A world away, physically and culturally, they struggled to find a home around Beaverton that appealed to the clean-lined minimalism they’d grown used to in the Netherlands: Remco is from there, and Andrea worked in Amsterdam for years.
Magna Kusina is expanding with Kubo, a Beaverton lechonería
When chef Carlo Lamagna flies back to the Philippines, his first stop is a little cart at the side of the road with spit-roasted meats slowly roasting over coals. For a few dollars, he orders a bag of chopped chicken or pork belly and pickles to bring home and enjoy with a fresh pot of rice.
WWEEK
Thomas Lauderdale Is as Well Connected to Old Portland as Any Cultural Figure in the State
Occupation: Pianist and bandleader of Pink Martini. Why He Matters: Thomas Lauderdale’s “little orchestra” Pink Martini has not just been a central part of Portland culture since 1994. Lauderdale, an electric performer who plays the piano with throw-off-your-jacket bravado, has a global presence, selling more than 2.5 million records and touring to huge crowds worldwide (in 2023, Pink Martini will be seen everywhere from Alaska to Belgium).
Portland’s Santa Clones have arrived in even greater numbers
What is better than one Santa? How does 400 Santas sound? Or, if you are into optical illusions, what about 800 Santas all smiling back at you? That is what awaits you at this year’s Santa Clones art installation. This year, local designer Chris Willis increased the number of...
WWEEK
The Beloved Dive Bar Holman’s Remains in Pandemic Purgatory
Square footage: 11,173 (includes other storefronts) In March 2020, when Oregon abruptly shut down for the pandemic, Holman’s, a Buckman neighborhood fixture for 80 years, put a handwritten sign in the window. “Booze is all gone,” the sign said. “Reopen when Kate says so. Godspeed.”. But nearly...
Home Forward opens affordable housing waitlists for first time in 3 years
The Portland-area housing authority Home Forward opened applications for apartment waitlists last week for the first time in three years. The agency, which is Oregon’s largest provider of affordable public housing, is accepting applications for 33 waitlists at various subsidized properties in Portland and Gresham. Waitlists are organized by unit size, said Home Forward spokesperson Monica Foucher. That means some apartment complexes will have more than one waitlist, and buildings on the list are accepting anywhere between 25 and 3,000 applications.
Washingtonian.com
Beloved Market and Cafe Little Red Fox Is Closing
Little Red Fox will close its cafe, bakery, and market in Upper Northwest on December 23. Its sister sweet shop, Sugar Fox, will close as well. In a statement posted on Instagram, owners Matt and Jena Carr said this is not a business decision; it’s a personal one. “In order to address complicated health issues and prioritize the well being of our family, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to close,” they wrote.
Former employees say Portland magic mushroom store abusing labor laws
It was discovered last week that a Portland store was blatantly ignoring drug laws, but now former workers say they're also ignoring labor laws.
Fundraising effort underway for forest south of Oregon City
Forests Forever, Inc. has begun its annual fundraising program to help defray costs at county demonstration forestA local group has begun a fundraising project for the Hopkins Demonstration Forest in rural Clackamas County south of Oregon City. Forests Forever, Inc. (FFI) — a community non-profit based — just launched its annual Friends of Hopkins fundraiser. Last year's effort raised more than $21,000. "We really appreciate the great support Forests Forever has received over these many years," FFI board member Mike Bondi, one of the co-founders for the organization in 1990, said. "It has been amazing to watch our...
Pilot who flew rescued beagles to Portland brings one home
A pilot who helped fly nearly 150 rescued beagles across the country to find new homes in the Pacific Northwest ended up bringing one of the dogs home to his own family.
BPA, PGE substations in Clackamas attacked over Thanksgiving holiday: officials
Bonneville Power Administration and Portland General Electric said they had substations that were attacked around Thanksgiving.
pdxfoodpress.com
Steve Lutz of Lenne’ Sells Iconic Vineyard Estate
Steve Lutz, vigneron and founder sells his iconic estate after 22 years. Peavine soils certified worst in Yamhill County, prove to yield distinctive Pinot Noirs. Lutz is said to be setting up the next phase of his idiosyncratic wine career. Purchasers Jory, LLC will release next stage brand name and...
LIST: Top-ranked Christmas tree farms in the Portland metro area
With so many tree farms around, particularly in the Portland area and Willamette Valley, it’s difficult to decide which one to visit when on the hunt for a tree.
pdxfoodpress.com
Janken Opens in Portland, Oregon
New Pan-Asian Restaurant Led by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa. The dining room at Janken. Photo by Joey Wrinn. Portland, OR (November 30, 2022) — Janken, a new pan-Asian restaurant focusing on Japanese and Korean cuisines, creative cocktails, and warm hospitality opens in Portland’s Pearl District. Located on the corner of NW 13th Avenue and Everett Street, the 9,000-square-foot space has an angulated slat wall that fades from white to black and an open floor plan centered around a cherry blossom tree. Helmed by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa and a diverse culinary team, the menu at Janken features shared plates, large-format dishes, and celebratory offerings like caviar service.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 ScanFair: Nordic Christmas Market
Enjoy the sights, sounds, tastes and traditions of a Nordic Christmas market at ScanFair. Since 1986, Nordic Northwest has brought Scandinavia to Portland through traditional food, entertainment, goods and activities. Here’s what you can enjoy at this year’s ScanFair. While you’re there, swing by Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art and Craft...
WWEEK
City Commissioner-Elect Rene Gonzalez Shares Map of Portland Shootings, Mistakenly Asserts It Shows Homeless Camps
On Wednesday morning, social media accounts for City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez posted a screenshot of a city-generated map that shows gun violence hot spots across the city. Gonzalez’s Instagram account captioned the photo: “Map here of homeless camp clusters with shootings overlay (dots).”. That’s incorrect. The map, created...
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Salem?
Been in Salem for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
Documents show Multnomah County used taxpayer dollars to purchase 22,700 tents for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — A long line of tents covered the sidewalk on Northwest Davis Street in Portland’s Old Town. One homeless man who just moved to Portland from Arkansas was there setting up a bright orange tent Wednesday morning. He was getting help from the homeless man who lives under a brown tarp right next to him.
PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
Kohr Explores: Woman bakes cinnamon rolls for Oregon Food Bank
A Portland woman is baking giant cinnamon rolls to help feed thousands — and it's all to benefit the Oregon Food Bank.
