Forests Forever, Inc. has begun its annual fundraising program to help defray costs at county demonstration forestA local group has begun a fundraising project for the Hopkins Demonstration Forest in rural Clackamas County south of Oregon City. Forests Forever, Inc. (FFI) — a community non-profit based — just launched its annual Friends of Hopkins fundraiser. Last year's effort raised more than $21,000. "We really appreciate the great support Forests Forever has received over these many years," FFI board member Mike Bondi, one of the co-founders for the organization in 1990, said. "It has been amazing to watch our...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO