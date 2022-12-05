ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Midcentury Collector Home Gets a Very Modern Push into Tomorrow

N 2006, Remco and Andrea got a Rummer for Christmas. The couple, young parents working as designers in Amsterdam, were called by their employer (a certain sportswear company) to relocate across the ocean to be closer to its Oregon HQ. A world away, physically and culturally, they struggled to find a home around Beaverton that appealed to the clean-lined minimalism they’d grown used to in the Netherlands: Remco is from there, and Andrea worked in Amsterdam for years.
WWEEK

Thomas Lauderdale Is as Well Connected to Old Portland as Any Cultural Figure in the State

Occupation: Pianist and bandleader of Pink Martini. Why He Matters: Thomas Lauderdale’s “little orchestra” Pink Martini has not just been a central part of Portland culture since 1994. Lauderdale, an electric performer who plays the piano with throw-off-your-jacket bravado, has a global presence, selling more than 2.5 million records and touring to huge crowds worldwide (in 2023, Pink Martini will be seen everywhere from Alaska to Belgium).
WWEEK

The Beloved Dive Bar Holman’s Remains in Pandemic Purgatory

Square footage: 11,173 (includes other storefronts) In March 2020, when Oregon abruptly shut down for the pandemic, Holman’s, a Buckman neighborhood fixture for 80 years, put a handwritten sign in the window. “Booze is all gone,” the sign said. “Reopen when Kate says so. Godspeed.”. But nearly...
The Oregonian

Home Forward opens affordable housing waitlists for first time in 3 years

The Portland-area housing authority Home Forward opened applications for apartment waitlists last week for the first time in three years. The agency, which is Oregon’s largest provider of affordable public housing, is accepting applications for 33 waitlists at various subsidized properties in Portland and Gresham. Waitlists are organized by unit size, said Home Forward spokesperson Monica Foucher. That means some apartment complexes will have more than one waitlist, and buildings on the list are accepting anywhere between 25 and 3,000 applications.
Washingtonian.com

Beloved Market and Cafe Little Red Fox Is Closing

Little Red Fox will close its cafe, bakery, and market in Upper Northwest on December 23. Its sister sweet shop, Sugar Fox, will close as well. In a statement posted on Instagram, owners Matt and Jena Carr said this is not a business decision; it’s a personal one. “In order to address complicated health issues and prioritize the well being of our family, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to close,” they wrote.
Oregon City News

Fundraising effort underway for forest south of Oregon City

Forests Forever, Inc. has begun its annual fundraising program to help defray costs at county demonstration forestA local group has begun a fundraising project for the Hopkins Demonstration Forest in rural Clackamas County south of Oregon City. Forests Forever, Inc. (FFI) — a community non-profit based — just launched its annual Friends of Hopkins fundraiser. Last year's effort raised more than $21,000. "We really appreciate the great support Forests Forever has received over these many years," FFI board member Mike Bondi, one of the co-founders for the organization in 1990, said. "It has been amazing to watch our...
pdxfoodpress.com

Steve Lutz of Lenne’ Sells Iconic Vineyard Estate

Steve Lutz, vigneron and founder sells his iconic estate after 22 years. Peavine soils certified worst in Yamhill County, prove to yield distinctive Pinot Noirs. Lutz is said to be setting up the next phase of his idiosyncratic wine career. Purchasers Jory, LLC will release next stage brand name and...
pdxfoodpress.com

Janken Opens in Portland, Oregon

New Pan-Asian Restaurant Led by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa. The dining room at Janken. Photo by Joey Wrinn. Portland, OR (November 30, 2022) — Janken, a new pan-Asian restaurant focusing on Japanese and Korean cuisines, creative cocktails, and warm hospitality opens in Portland’s Pearl District. Located on the corner of NW 13th Avenue and Everett Street, the 9,000-square-foot space has an angulated slat wall that fades from white to black and an open floor plan centered around a cherry blossom tree. Helmed by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa and a diverse culinary team, the menu at Janken features shared plates, large-format dishes, and celebratory offerings like caviar service.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 ScanFair: Nordic Christmas Market

Enjoy the sights, sounds, tastes and traditions of a Nordic Christmas market at ScanFair. Since 1986, Nordic Northwest has brought Scandinavia to Portland through traditional food, entertainment, goods and activities. Here’s what you can enjoy at this year’s ScanFair. While you’re there, swing by Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art and Craft...
KGW

PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
