Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
Related
WTVM
Two arrested on charges of possession of a destructive device in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police, with the help of with multiple other agencies, arrested two men in possession of a destructive device charges. On December 7, authorities arrested 30-year-old Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, of Auburn, and 74-year-old Johnny Phillips Jr., of Notasulga, on felony warrants - charging them each with possession of a destructive device. Quintevis Phillips was also charged with possession of a pistol without a permit.
WTVM
18-year-old, 2 juveniles arrested in LaGrange apartments
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police arrest an 18-year-old and two minors on several charges. Authorities say on Dec. 8, officers responded to reports of a suspect illegally entering a vehicle at Cameron Crossing Apartments on Meadow Terrace. When officials arrived at the scene, 18-year-old Jacoby Cotton, a 17-year-old and...
WTVM
Lanett officer placed on leave during alleged excessive use of force investigation
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett officer is on administrative leave during an alleged excessive use of force investigation. On December 6, Lanett authorities received a complaint from a citizen of excessive use of force. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the matter need to be investigated by an outside agency.
WTVM
East Alabama sees increase in catalytic converter thefts
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement in the Auburn-Opelika area are warning residents of an increase in catalytic converter thefts within the past few weeks. It only takes a few minutes to saw off this car piece from the bottom of your car, also known as a catalytic converter. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the part contains valuable metals that can be resold for as little as 50 dollars or up to thousands of dollars per ounce.
WTVM
Local daycare falls victim to air conditioning unit theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A daycare center in Columbus is forced to make costly repairs plus replace some of their air conditioner units. News Leader 9 is told they were either damaged or stolen. As staff came into work Monday morning, employees at the Growing Room Child Development Center on...
WTVM
Teen arrested on burglary charge after attempting to flee from LaGrange officers
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old was arrested after fleeing from officers during a burglary in LaGrange. On December 5, at approximately 9:32 a.m., officers responded to the SOS Mini Mart on Vernon Street in reference to a burglar alarm at the location. Upon arrival, officers observed the glass in...
WTVM
Police investigating deadly south Columbus hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect in a deadly south Columbus hit-and-run investigation. On Dec. 5, around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive following reports of a person being hit by a vehicle. Police say upon arrival at...
WTVM
Single-vehicle wreck leaves 1 injured in Salem
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has left one person injured in Salem. The crash occurred in the early morning hours of December 8 on Lee Road 179 - near Lee Road 206. It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck, however, we can report that the driver...
WTVM
The William Buechner Project Toy Drive now thru December 16
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club of Auburn is hosting a toy drive for children this year in honor of fallen officer William Buechner - who died in the line of duty in 2019. The club is partnering up with the Esperanza House to provide toys...
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
WTVM
Pedestrian ID’d after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, of Knoxville, TN. Bryan says Hayes arrived...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Emerson Avenue in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence in an east Columbus neighborhood off Floyd Road. An active scene with units from the Columbus Police Department and SWAT team has been spotted on Emerson Avenue. No word on the details of this presence. Stay with us as we...
WTVM
Toy and bike giveaway event to take place in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Christmas is hosting its 5th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway next week. The event is set to take place December 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Meadowlane Park in Phenix City. The annual Christmas toy/bike giveaway helps many underprivileged children throughout...
WTVM
College signings held at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the students at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central that signed letters of intent on Wednesday!. Smiths Station: Hannah Mounce (Softball at Georgia Highlands), Aliya Wallace (Softball at Enterprise State), Khristian Hill (Baseball at Enterprise State), Jacob Middleton (Baseball at Wallace Community College) and Jackson Williams (Golf at Northeast Mississippi Community College).
WTVM
Golden Donut opening second location on Wynnton Rd. in midtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midtown Columbus will no longer have a sweet tooth very soon - thanks to a local business opening a second location. We ‘donut’ want to keep this information from you any longer - Golden Donut is doubling!. According to the managers of Golden Donut,...
WTVM
Family urges drivers to pay attention after losing a beloved tow truck driver
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cars pulled over to the side of the road, especially tow trucks, can be dangerous for those drivers. The family of 41-year-old tow truck driver Jonathan Begley hit and killed recently in Columbus, want to remind people to pay attention while driving, especially during this busy holiday season.
WTVM
Opelika’s ‘Christmas In A Railroad Town’ returns December 9
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Christmas In A Railroad Town returns to Historic Downtown Opelika on Friday. The event is set to take place December 9 from 6 - 9 p.m. This annual event features many different holiday activities including crafts, pictures with Santa, a petting zoo, train rides, pony rides, storytelling, live music and much more!
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Local fitness instructor talks on health and exercising
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is a week of self-care. Today, we talk about getting fit - not skinny, not snatched. We’re talking on avoiding health problems that come because we’re not moving our bodies enough. Local fitness instructor, Stephanie Quinones, founder of Thiq Fitness, talks with...
WTVM
Muscogee Co. prepares for high voter turnout ahead of US Senate runoff
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Tomorrow is election day. All precincts will open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” says Director of Elections and Voter Registration Nancy Boren. Muscogee County has already seen over 30,000 voters cast their ballots for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race between incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and former football star Herschel Walker. Nancy Boren says those numbers are a record for our county.
WTVM
Schley County playing for first football state title
ELLAVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Schley County Wildcats will play for their first ever football state championship on Thursday in Atlanta. Schley will play Bowdon at 5 ET at Center Parc Stadium. The Wildcats are making their first state title game appearance after winning their first state semifinal appearance, 35-6, over Johnson County.
Comments / 0